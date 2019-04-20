A Lake St. Clair estate in Harrison Township offers a large master suite with a panoramic bay window and built-in closets. There's also an open floor plan with a 42-foot great room, complete with hardwood floors.

The two-story, four-bedroom home, priced at $1,399,900, also has a lake frontage of 203-feet, 3.76 treed acres and a private paved street entrance that forms a circle drive.

Carol Paton of Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel said, "Residents in this boat town community can enjoy boating, fishing, swimming and stand-up paddle boarding, all right from your own backyard.

"This 6,674-square-foot home features five rooms with fireplaces, including the great room, kitchen and master bedroom. (It also) features many luxuries throughout, including maple floors, granite, and floor to ceiling windows. (It) mixes modern materials, including wood and steel walkways to capture the views. Imagine the possibilities of a bonus room above the four-car garage with its own private bathroom."

The spacious kitchen has a lot of sunlight, maple cabinets, two sinks, a Subzero refrigerator, butler's pantry and granite counters. Its 22-by-20-foot formal dining room is warm and contemporary.

The home also has a master bath with whirlpool tub and steam shower, first floor laundry room, and a 50-by-12-foot game/recreation room that sits on top of the garage. The entire house is equipped with a sprinkler/fire suppression system.

