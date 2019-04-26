MI Dream Home: Orchard Lake estate lists for $5.5M
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

This Oakland County home is on the market for $5.5 million. Located at 4400 Pontiac Trail in Orchard Lake, the home has five bedrooms and a five-car garage.
This Oakland County home is on the market for $5.5 million. Located at 4400 Pontiac Trail in Orchard Lake, the home has five bedrooms and a five-car garage. KW Domain
Fullscreen
This Oakland County home is on the market for $5.5 million. Located at 4400 Pontiac Trail in Orchard Lake, the home has five bedrooms and a five-car garage.
This Oakland County home is on the market for $5.5 million. Located at 4400 Pontiac Trail in Orchard Lake, the home has five bedrooms and a five-car garage. KW Domain
Fullscreen
This Oakland County home is on the market for $5.5 million. Located at 4400 Pontiac Trail in Orchard Lake, the home has five bedrooms and a five-car garage.
This Oakland County home is on the market for $5.5 million. Located at 4400 Pontiac Trail in Orchard Lake, the home has five bedrooms and a five-car garage. KW Domain
Fullscreen
This Oakland County home is on the market for $5.5 million. Located at 4400 Pontiac Trail in Orchard Lake, the home has five bedrooms and a five-car garage.
This Oakland County home is on the market for $5.5 million. Located at 4400 Pontiac Trail in Orchard Lake, the home has five bedrooms and a five-car garage. KW Domain
Fullscreen
This Oakland County home is on the market for $5.5 million. Located at 4400 Pontiac Trail in Orchard Lake, the home has five bedrooms and a five-car garage.
This Oakland County home is on the market for $5.5 million. Located at 4400 Pontiac Trail in Orchard Lake, the home has five bedrooms and a five-car garage. KW Domain
Fullscreen
This Oakland County home is on the market for $5.5 million. Located at 4400 Pontiac Trail in Orchard Lake, the home has five bedrooms and a five-car garage.
This Oakland County home is on the market for $5.5 million. Located at 4400 Pontiac Trail in Orchard Lake, the home has five bedrooms and a five-car garage. KW Domain
Fullscreen
The home has three fireplaces -- in the living room, the great room and the finished basement, which has walkout access.
The home has three fireplaces -- in the living room, the great room and the finished basement, which has walkout access. KW Domain
Fullscreen
The home has three fireplaces -- in the living room, the great room and the finished basement, which has walkout access.
The home has three fireplaces -- in the living room, the great room and the finished basement, which has walkout access. KW Domain
Fullscreen
The home has three fireplaces -- in the living room, the great room and the finished basement, which has walkout access.
The home has three fireplaces -- in the living room, the great room and the finished basement, which has walkout access. KW Domain
Fullscreen
The home has three fireplaces -- in the living room, the great room and the finished basement, which has walkout access.
The home has three fireplaces -- in the living room, the great room and the finished basement, which has walkout access. KW Domain
Fullscreen
The home has three fireplaces -- in the living room, the great room and the finished basement, which has walkout access.
The home has three fireplaces -- in the living room, the great room and the finished basement, which has walkout access. KW Domain
Fullscreen
The home has three fireplaces -- in the living room, the great room and the finished basement, which has walkout access.
The home has three fireplaces -- in the living room, the great room and the finished basement, which has walkout access. KW Domain
Fullscreen
The home has three fireplaces -- in the living room, the great room and the finished basement, which has walkout access.
The home has three fireplaces -- in the living room, the great room and the finished basement, which has walkout access. KW Domain
Fullscreen
The home has three fireplaces -- in the living room, the great room and the finished basement, which has walkout access.
The home has three fireplaces -- in the living room, the great room and the finished basement, which has walkout access. KW Domain
Fullscreen
The home has three fireplaces -- in the living room, the great room and the finished basement, which has walkout access.
The home has three fireplaces -- in the living room, the great room and the finished basement, which has walkout access. KW Domain
Fullscreen
The home has three fireplaces -- in the living room, the great room and the finished basement, which has walkout access.
The home has three fireplaces -- in the living room, the great room and the finished basement, which has walkout access. KW Domain
Fullscreen
The two-story Tudor-style lakefront home in Orchard Lake features six full baths and five half baths.
The two-story Tudor-style lakefront home in Orchard Lake features six full baths and five half baths. KW Domain
Fullscreen
The two-story Tudor-style lakefront home in Orchard Lake features six full baths and five half baths.
The two-story Tudor-style lakefront home in Orchard Lake features six full baths and five half baths. KW Domain
Fullscreen
The two-story Tudor-style lakefront home in Orchard Lake features six full baths and five half baths.
The two-story Tudor-style lakefront home in Orchard Lake features six full baths and five half baths. KW Domain
Fullscreen
The two-story Tudor-style lakefront home in Orchard Lake features six full baths and five half baths.
The two-story Tudor-style lakefront home in Orchard Lake features six full baths and five half baths. KW Domain
Fullscreen
The two-story Tudor-style lakefront home in Orchard Lake features six full baths and five half baths.
The two-story Tudor-style lakefront home in Orchard Lake features six full baths and five half baths. KW Domain
Fullscreen
The two-story Tudor-style lakefront home in Orchard Lake features six full baths and five half baths.
The two-story Tudor-style lakefront home in Orchard Lake features six full baths and five half baths. KW Domain
Fullscreen
The two-story Tudor-style lakefront home in Orchard Lake features six full baths and five half baths.
The two-story Tudor-style lakefront home in Orchard Lake features six full baths and five half baths. KW Domain
Fullscreen
The two-story Tudor-style lakefront home in Orchard Lake features six full baths and five half baths.
The two-story Tudor-style lakefront home in Orchard Lake features six full baths and five half baths. KW Domain
Fullscreen
The two-story Tudor-style lakefront home in Orchard Lake features six full baths and five half baths.
The two-story Tudor-style lakefront home in Orchard Lake features six full baths and five half baths. KW Domain
Fullscreen
The two-story Tudor-style lakefront home in Orchard Lake features six full baths and five half baths.
The two-story Tudor-style lakefront home in Orchard Lake features six full baths and five half baths. KW Domain
Fullscreen
There is a kitchen and laundry room on both levels, a wet bar, and a breakfast nook.
There is a kitchen and laundry room on both levels, a wet bar, and a breakfast nook. KW Domain
Fullscreen
There is a kitchen and laundry room on both levels, a wet bar, and a breakfast nook.
There is a kitchen and laundry room on both levels, a wet bar, and a breakfast nook. KW Domain
Fullscreen
There is a kitchen and laundry room on both levels, a wet bar, and a breakfast nook.
There is a kitchen and laundry room on both levels, a wet bar, and a breakfast nook. KW Domain
Fullscreen
There is a kitchen and laundry room on both levels, a wet bar, and a breakfast nook.
There is a kitchen and laundry room on both levels, a wet bar, and a breakfast nook. KW Domain
Fullscreen
There is a kitchen and laundry room on both levels, a wet bar, and a breakfast nook.
There is a kitchen and laundry room on both levels, a wet bar, and a breakfast nook. KW Domain
Fullscreen
There is a kitchen and laundry room on both levels, a wet bar, and a breakfast nook.
There is a kitchen and laundry room on both levels, a wet bar, and a breakfast nook. KW Domain
Fullscreen
There is a kitchen and laundry room on both levels, a wet bar, and a breakfast nook.
There is a kitchen and laundry room on both levels, a wet bar, and a breakfast nook. KW Domain
Fullscreen
There is a kitchen and laundry room on both levels, a wet bar, and a breakfast nook.
There is a kitchen and laundry room on both levels, a wet bar, and a breakfast nook. KW Domain
Fullscreen
Other interior highlights include a home theater, an elevator/lift, and a mud room.
Other interior highlights include a home theater, an elevator/lift, and a mud room. KW Domain
Fullscreen
Other interior highlights include a home theater, an elevator/lift, and a mud room.
Other interior highlights include a home theater, an elevator/lift, and a mud room. KW Domain
Fullscreen
Other interior highlights include a home theater, an elevator/lift, and a mud room.
Other interior highlights include a home theater, an elevator/lift, and a mud room. KW Domain
Fullscreen
Other interior highlights include a home theater, an elevator/lift, and a mud room.
Other interior highlights include a home theater, an elevator/lift, and a mud room. KW Domain
Fullscreen
Other interior highlights include a home theater, an elevator/lift, and a mud room.
Other interior highlights include a home theater, an elevator/lift, and a mud room. KW Domain
Fullscreen
There are 31 rooms total, with a combined square footage of 10,846. "It is brilliantly designed and perfectly executed on a site second to none," said Renee Lossia Acho for KW Domain.
There are 31 rooms total, with a combined square footage of 10,846. "It is brilliantly designed and perfectly executed on a site second to none," said Renee Lossia Acho for KW Domain. KW Domain
Fullscreen
There are 31 rooms total, with a combined square footage of 10,846. "It is brilliantly designed and perfectly executed on a site second to none," said Renee Lossia Acho for KW Domain.
There are 31 rooms total, with a combined square footage of 10,846. "It is brilliantly designed and perfectly executed on a site second to none," said Renee Lossia Acho for KW Domain. KW Domain
Fullscreen
There are 31 rooms total, with a combined square footage of 10,846. "It is brilliantly designed and perfectly executed on a site second to none," said Renee Lossia Acho for KW Domain.
There are 31 rooms total, with a combined square footage of 10,846. "It is brilliantly designed and perfectly executed on a site second to none," said Renee Lossia Acho for KW Domain. KW Domain
Fullscreen
There are 31 rooms total, with a combined square footage of 10,846. "It is brilliantly designed and perfectly executed on a site second to none," said Renee Lossia Acho for KW Domain.
There are 31 rooms total, with a combined square footage of 10,846. "It is brilliantly designed and perfectly executed on a site second to none," said Renee Lossia Acho for KW Domain. KW Domain
Fullscreen
There are 31 rooms total, with a combined square footage of 10,846. "It is brilliantly designed and perfectly executed on a site second to none," said Renee Lossia Acho for KW Domain.
There are 31 rooms total, with a combined square footage of 10,846. "It is brilliantly designed and perfectly executed on a site second to none," said Renee Lossia Acho for KW Domain. KW Domain
Fullscreen
"The home, combined with over 150 feet of lakefront on prestigious Orchard Lake, take this new construction residence to an entirely new level," she added.
"The home, combined with over 150 feet of lakefront on prestigious Orchard Lake, take this new construction residence to an entirely new level," she added. KW Domain
Fullscreen
"The home, combined with over 150 feet of lakefront on prestigious Orchard Lake, take this new construction residence to an entirely new level," she added.
"The home, combined with over 150 feet of lakefront on prestigious Orchard Lake, take this new construction residence to an entirely new level," she added. KW Domain
Fullscreen
"The home, combined with over 150 feet of lakefront on prestigious Orchard Lake, take this new construction residence to an entirely new level," she added.
"The home, combined with over 150 feet of lakefront on prestigious Orchard Lake, take this new construction residence to an entirely new level," she added. KW Domain
Fullscreen
"The home, combined with over 150 feet of lakefront on prestigious Orchard Lake, take this new construction residence to an entirely new level," she added.
"The home, combined with over 150 feet of lakefront on prestigious Orchard Lake, take this new construction residence to an entirely new level," she added. KW Domain
Fullscreen
"The home, combined with over 150 feet of lakefront on prestigious Orchard Lake, take this new construction residence to an entirely new level," she added.
"The home, combined with over 150 feet of lakefront on prestigious Orchard Lake, take this new construction residence to an entirely new level," she added. KW Domain
Fullscreen
"The home, combined with over 150 feet of lakefront on prestigious Orchard Lake, take this new construction residence to an entirely new level," she added.
"The home, combined with over 150 feet of lakefront on prestigious Orchard Lake, take this new construction residence to an entirely new level," she added. KW Domain
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    A two-story Tudor-style lakefront home in Oakland County with five bedrooms and a five-car garage is on the market for $5,500,000. 

    "The level of customization and artistry is truly remarkable," said Renee Lossia Acho, the listing agent for the estate, along with Tushar Vakhariya, for KW Domain. "The home, combined with over 150 feet of lakefront on prestigious Orchard Lake, take this new construction residence to an entirely new level that is unparalleled in the market."

    CLOSE

    A look inside the five-bedroom home on Orchard Lake, with six full baths and five half baths. It lists for $5.5 million The Detroit News

    Located in Orchard Lake at 4400 Pontiac Trail, near the West Bloomfield School District, the house comes complete with six full baths, five half baths, and three fireplaces -- one in the living room, great room and finished basement, which has walkout access.

    Other interior highlights include a kitchen and laundry room on both levels, a wet bar, an elevator/lift, home theater, breakfast nook and mud room. There are 31 rooms total, with a combined square footage throughout of 10,846.

    "It is brilliantly designed and perfectly executed on a site second to none," added Lossia Acho.

    See the listing here:

    Recent dream homes

    Lake St. Clair estate has a fireplace in five rooms

    Westin Book Cadillac penthouse is three stories high

    Gated Bloomfield Twp. home sits on over 11 acres

    Waterfront Cape Cod offers two-story great room

    Vineyard, pastures enhance estate near Traverse City

    See all at: https://www.detroitnews.com/business/real-estate/

    jbrown@detroitnews.com

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/real-estate/2019/04/26/mi-dream-home-lakefront-house-comes-five-car-garage/3520248002/