A two-story Tudor-style lakefront home in Oakland County with five bedrooms and a five-car garage is on the market for $5,500,000.

"The level of customization and artistry is truly remarkable," said Renee Lossia Acho, the listing agent for the estate, along with Tushar Vakhariya, for KW Domain. "The home, combined with over 150 feet of lakefront on prestigious Orchard Lake, take this new construction residence to an entirely new level that is unparalleled in the market."

CLOSE A look inside the five-bedroom home on Orchard Lake, with six full baths and five half baths. It lists for $5.5 million The Detroit News

Located in Orchard Lake at 4400 Pontiac Trail, near the West Bloomfield School District, the house comes complete with six full baths, five half baths, and three fireplaces -- one in the living room, great room and finished basement, which has walkout access.

Other interior highlights include a kitchen and laundry room on both levels, a wet bar, an elevator/lift, home theater, breakfast nook and mud room. There are 31 rooms total, with a combined square footage throughout of 10,846.

"It is brilliantly designed and perfectly executed on a site second to none," added Lossia Acho.

See the listing here:

Recent dream homes

Lake St. Clair estate has a fireplace in five rooms

Westin Book Cadillac penthouse is three stories high

Gated Bloomfield Twp. home sits on over 11 acres

Waterfront Cape Cod offers two-story great room

Vineyard, pastures enhance estate near Traverse City

See all at: https://www.detroitnews.com/business/real-estate/

jbrown@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/real-estate/2019/04/26/mi-dream-home-lakefront-house-comes-five-car-garage/3520248002/