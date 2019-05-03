Share This Story!
MI Dream Home: Rochester Hills colonial has heated garage with kitchen
A customized colonial in Rochester Hills has an open floor plan that flows into a family room with a fireplace to take the chill away.
A customized colonial in Rochester Hills, designed with a heated garage that includes a second kitchen, is being offered for sale for $419,900.
With 2,579 square feet, the two-story house has an open floor plan that flows into a family room with a fireplace to take the chill away on cold winter nights.
Janet Burger of Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel said, “548 Rolling Green Circle N, Rochester Hills has many updates and is move-in ready.”
Built in 1985, the house comes with modernized accents, wainscoting, crown moldings, granite countertops, and a large master bedroom en-suite with a jetted tub and granite shower. There are also four additional bedrooms and a total of 2 ½ baths.
The first floor is designed with two laundry rooms, and the partially finished basement has 500 square feet of comfortable living space.
“The location offers Rochester schools and walking distance to an outdoor mall with many great stores and restaurants,” said Burger.
See the listing here.
