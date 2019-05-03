A customized colonial in Rochester Hills, designed with a heated garage that includes a second kitchen, is being offered for sale for $419,900.

With 2,579 square feet, the two-story house has an open floor plan that flows into a family room with a fireplace to take the chill away on cold winter nights.

Janet Burger of Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel said, “548 Rolling Green Circle N, Rochester Hills has many updates and is move-in ready.”

Built in 1985, the house comes with modernized accents, wainscoting, crown moldings, granite countertops, and a large master bedroom en-suite with a jetted tub and granite shower. There are also four additional bedrooms and a total of 2 ½ baths.

With 2,579 square feet, the two-story house has an open floor plan that flows into a family room with a fireplace that's sure to take the chill away on cold winter nights. (Photo: Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel)

The first floor is designed with two laundry rooms, and the partially finished basement has 500 square feet of comfortable living space.

“The location offers Rochester schools and walking distance to an outdoor mall with many great stores and restaurants,” said Burger.

See the listing here.

Recent listings :

Lakefront house comes with five-car garage

Lake St. Clair estate has a fireplace in five rooms

Westin Book Cadillac penthouse is three stories high

Gated Bloomfield Twp. home sits on over 11 acres

Waterfront Cape Cod offers two-story great room

See all at: https://www.detroitnews.com/business/real-estate/

jbrown@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/real-estate/2019/05/03/michigan-dream-home-heated-garage-features-kitchen/3617803002/