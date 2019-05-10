A Palmer Woods estate built in 1925 with a connection to Detroit's baseball history is for sale for the first time in more than 40 years.

"This home is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a part of Detroit's and Detroit Tigers' history. The home was designed and built in the roaring 1920's for the (Walter O.) Briggs family, the former owners of the Detroit Tigers," said realtor/investment specialist Daniel Treder of O'Conner Real Estate Development in Detroit.

"Located in one of Metro Detroit's most desired neighborhoods, Palmer Woods, the custom workmanship will not disappoint the most discerning buyer."

With its unique craftsmanship and architectural design, realtor Treder added, "The home/estate captures the 'American Estate Living' of years gone by, including a rare carriage house." (Photo: O'Connor Real Estate)

The three-story Tudor-style house, with an asking price of just under a million dollars, includes fine American custom limestone, plaster ceilings throughout, stained glass windows, brick, woodworking and slate.

The home's 8,136 square feet also includes nine bedrooms, some with adjoining sitting rooms; six full baths, two half baths, a redesigned kitchen with an open floor plan, and herringbone, parquet, wide-planked hardwood floors throughout.

