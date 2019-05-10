MI Dream Home: Former Tigers owner's 1925 Detroit mansion
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

A Palmer Woods estate built in 1925 with a connection to Detroit's baseball history is for sale for the first time in more than 40 years.
A Palmer Woods estate built in 1925 with a connection to Detroit's baseball history is for sale for the first time in more than 40 years. O'Connor Real Estate
Fullscreen
A Palmer Woods estate built in 1925 with a connection to Detroit's baseball history is for sale for the first time in more than 40 years.
A Palmer Woods estate built in 1925 with a connection to Detroit's baseball history is for sale for the first time in more than 40 years. O'Connor Real Estate
Fullscreen
A Palmer Woods estate built in 1925 with a connection to Detroit's baseball history is for sale for the first time in more than 40 years.
A Palmer Woods estate built in 1925 with a connection to Detroit's baseball history is for sale for the first time in more than 40 years. O'Connor Real Estate
Fullscreen
A Palmer Woods estate built in 1925 with a connection to Detroit's baseball history is for sale for the first time in more than 40 years.
A Palmer Woods estate built in 1925 with a connection to Detroit's baseball history is for sale for the first time in more than 40 years. O'Connor Real Estate
Fullscreen
A Palmer Woods estate built in 1925 with a connection to Detroit's baseball history is for sale for the first time in more than 40 years.
A Palmer Woods estate built in 1925 with a connection to Detroit's baseball history is for sale for the first time in more than 40 years. O'Connor Real Estate
Fullscreen
A Palmer Woods estate built in 1925 with a connection to Detroit's baseball history is for sale for the first time in more than 40 years.
A Palmer Woods estate built in 1925 with a connection to Detroit's baseball history is for sale for the first time in more than 40 years. O'Connor Real Estate
Fullscreen
A Palmer Woods estate built in 1925 with a connection to Detroit's baseball history is for sale for the first time in more than 40 years.
A Palmer Woods estate built in 1925 with a connection to Detroit's baseball history is for sale for the first time in more than 40 years. O'Connor Real Estate
Fullscreen
The home was designed and built in the roaring 1920's for the (Walter O.) Briggs family, the former owners of the Detroit Tigers," said realtor/investment specialist Daniel Treder of O'Conner Real Estate Development in Detroit.
The home was designed and built in the roaring 1920's for the (Walter O.) Briggs family, the former owners of the Detroit Tigers," said realtor/investment specialist Daniel Treder of O'Conner Real Estate Development in Detroit. O'Connor Real Estate
Fullscreen
The home was designed and built in the roaring 1920's for the (Walter O.) Briggs family, the former owners of the Detroit Tigers," said realtor/investment specialist Daniel Treder of O'Conner Real Estate Development in Detroit.
The home was designed and built in the roaring 1920's for the (Walter O.) Briggs family, the former owners of the Detroit Tigers," said realtor/investment specialist Daniel Treder of O'Conner Real Estate Development in Detroit. O'Connor Real Estate
Fullscreen
The home was designed and built in the roaring 1920's for the (Walter O.) Briggs family, the former owners of the Detroit Tigers," said realtor/investment specialist Daniel Treder of O'Conner Real Estate Development in Detroit.
The home was designed and built in the roaring 1920's for the (Walter O.) Briggs family, the former owners of the Detroit Tigers," said realtor/investment specialist Daniel Treder of O'Conner Real Estate Development in Detroit. O'Connor Real Estate
Fullscreen
The home was designed and built in the roaring 1920's for the (Walter O.) Briggs family, the former owners of the Detroit Tigers," said realtor/investment specialist Daniel Treder of O'Conner Real Estate Development in Detroit.
The home was designed and built in the roaring 1920's for the (Walter O.) Briggs family, the former owners of the Detroit Tigers," said realtor/investment specialist Daniel Treder of O'Conner Real Estate Development in Detroit. O'Connor Real Estate
Fullscreen
The home was designed and built in the roaring 1920's for the (Walter O.) Briggs family, the former owners of the Detroit Tigers," said realtor/investment specialist Daniel Treder of O'Conner Real Estate Development in Detroit.
The home was designed and built in the roaring 1920's for the (Walter O.) Briggs family, the former owners of the Detroit Tigers," said realtor/investment specialist Daniel Treder of O'Conner Real Estate Development in Detroit. O'Connor Real Estate
Fullscreen
The home was designed and built in the roaring 1920's for the (Walter O.) Briggs family, the former owners of the Detroit Tigers," said realtor/investment specialist Daniel Treder of O'Conner Real Estate Development in Detroit.
The home was designed and built in the roaring 1920's for the (Walter O.) Briggs family, the former owners of the Detroit Tigers," said realtor/investment specialist Daniel Treder of O'Conner Real Estate Development in Detroit. O'Connor Real Estate
Fullscreen
The home was designed and built in the roaring 1920's for the (Walter O.) Briggs family, the former owners of the Detroit Tigers," said realtor/investment specialist Daniel Treder of O'Conner Real Estate Development in Detroit.
The home was designed and built in the roaring 1920's for the (Walter O.) Briggs family, the former owners of the Detroit Tigers," said realtor/investment specialist Daniel Treder of O'Conner Real Estate Development in Detroit. O'Connor Real Estate
Fullscreen
The home was designed and built in the roaring 1920's for the (Walter O.) Briggs family, the former owners of the Detroit Tigers," said realtor/investment specialist Daniel Treder of O'Conner Real Estate Development in Detroit.
The home was designed and built in the roaring 1920's for the (Walter O.) Briggs family, the former owners of the Detroit Tigers," said realtor/investment specialist Daniel Treder of O'Conner Real Estate Development in Detroit. O'Connor Real Estate
Fullscreen
The home was designed and built in the roaring 1920's for the (Walter O.) Briggs family, the former owners of the Detroit Tigers," said realtor/investment specialist Daniel Treder of O'Conner Real Estate Development in Detroit.
The home was designed and built in the roaring 1920's for the (Walter O.) Briggs family, the former owners of the Detroit Tigers," said realtor/investment specialist Daniel Treder of O'Conner Real Estate Development in Detroit. O'Connor Real Estate
Fullscreen
The home was designed and built in the roaring 1920's for the (Walter O.) Briggs family, the former owners of the Detroit Tigers," said realtor/investment specialist Daniel Treder of O'Conner Real Estate Development in Detroit.
The home was designed and built in the roaring 1920's for the (Walter O.) Briggs family, the former owners of the Detroit Tigers," said realtor/investment specialist Daniel Treder of O'Conner Real Estate Development in Detroit. O'Connor Real Estate
Fullscreen
The three-story Tudor-style house, with an asking price of just under a million dollars, includes fine American custom limestone, plaster ceilings throughout, stained glass windows, brick, woodworking and slate.
The three-story Tudor-style house, with an asking price of just under a million dollars, includes fine American custom limestone, plaster ceilings throughout, stained glass windows, brick, woodworking and slate. O'Connor Real Estate
Fullscreen
The three-story Tudor-style house, with an asking price of just under a million dollars, includes fine American custom limestone, plaster ceilings throughout, stained glass windows, brick, woodworking and slate.
The three-story Tudor-style house, with an asking price of just under a million dollars, includes fine American custom limestone, plaster ceilings throughout, stained glass windows, brick, woodworking and slate. O'Connor Real Estate
Fullscreen
The three-story Tudor-style house, with an asking price of just under a million dollars, includes fine American custom limestone, plaster ceilings throughout, stained glass windows, brick, woodworking and slate.
The three-story Tudor-style house, with an asking price of just under a million dollars, includes fine American custom limestone, plaster ceilings throughout, stained glass windows, brick, woodworking and slate. O'Connor Real Estate
Fullscreen
The three-story Tudor-style house, with an asking price of just under a million dollars, includes fine American custom limestone, plaster ceilings throughout, stained glass windows, brick, woodworking and slate.
The three-story Tudor-style house, with an asking price of just under a million dollars, includes fine American custom limestone, plaster ceilings throughout, stained glass windows, brick, woodworking and slate. O'Connor Real Estate
Fullscreen
The three-story Tudor-style house, with an asking price of just under a million dollars, includes fine American custom limestone, plaster ceilings throughout, stained glass windows, brick, woodworking and slate.
The three-story Tudor-style house, with an asking price of just under a million dollars, includes fine American custom limestone, plaster ceilings throughout, stained glass windows, brick, woodworking and slate. O'Connor Real Estate
Fullscreen
The three-story Tudor-style house, with an asking price of just under a million dollars, includes fine American custom limestone, plaster ceilings throughout, stained glass windows, brick, woodworking and slate.
The three-story Tudor-style house, with an asking price of just under a million dollars, includes fine American custom limestone, plaster ceilings throughout, stained glass windows, brick, woodworking and slate. O'Connor Real Estate
Fullscreen
The home's 8,136 square feet also includes nine bedrooms, some with adjoining sitting rooms; six full baths and two half baths.
The home's 8,136 square feet also includes nine bedrooms, some with adjoining sitting rooms; six full baths and two half baths. O'Connor Real Estate
Fullscreen
The home's 8,136 square feet also includes nine bedrooms, some with adjoining sitting rooms; six full baths and two half baths.
The home's 8,136 square feet also includes nine bedrooms, some with adjoining sitting rooms; six full baths and two half baths. O'Connor Real Estate
Fullscreen
The home's 8,136 square feet also includes nine bedrooms, some with adjoining sitting rooms; six full baths and two half baths.
The home's 8,136 square feet also includes nine bedrooms, some with adjoining sitting rooms; six full baths and two half baths. O'Connor Real Estate
Fullscreen
The home's 8,136 square feet also includes nine bedrooms, some with adjoining sitting rooms; six full baths and two half baths.
The home's 8,136 square feet also includes nine bedrooms, some with adjoining sitting rooms; six full baths and two half baths. O'Connor Real Estate
Fullscreen
The home's 8,136 square feet also includes nine bedrooms, some with adjoining sitting rooms; six full baths and two half baths.
The home's 8,136 square feet also includes nine bedrooms, some with adjoining sitting rooms; six full baths and two half baths. O'Connor Real Estate
Fullscreen
The home's 8,136 square feet also includes nine bedrooms, some with adjoining sitting rooms; six full baths and two half baths.
The home's 8,136 square feet also includes nine bedrooms, some with adjoining sitting rooms; six full baths and two half baths. O'Connor Real Estate
Fullscreen
The home's 8,136 square feet also includes nine bedrooms, some with adjoining sitting rooms; six full baths and two half baths.
The home's 8,136 square feet also includes nine bedrooms, some with adjoining sitting rooms; six full baths and two half baths. O'Connor Real Estate
Fullscreen
The home's 8,136 square feet also includes nine bedrooms, some with adjoining sitting rooms; six full baths and two half baths.
The home's 8,136 square feet also includes nine bedrooms, some with adjoining sitting rooms; six full baths and two half baths. O'Connor Real Estate
Fullscreen
The home's 8,136 square feet also includes nine bedrooms, some with adjoining sitting rooms; six full baths and two half baths.
The home's 8,136 square feet also includes nine bedrooms, some with adjoining sitting rooms; six full baths and two half baths. O'Connor Real Estate
Fullscreen
The home's 8,136 square feet also includes nine bedrooms, some with adjoining sitting rooms; six full baths and two half baths.
The home's 8,136 square feet also includes nine bedrooms, some with adjoining sitting rooms; six full baths and two half baths. O'Connor Real Estate
Fullscreen
The home's 8,136 square feet also includes nine bedrooms, some with adjoining sitting rooms; six full baths and two half baths.
The home's 8,136 square feet also includes nine bedrooms, some with adjoining sitting rooms; six full baths and two half baths. O'Connor Real Estate
Fullscreen
The home's 8,136 square feet also includes nine bedrooms, some with adjoining sitting rooms; six full baths and two half baths.
The home's 8,136 square feet also includes nine bedrooms, some with adjoining sitting rooms; six full baths and two half baths. O'Connor Real Estate
Fullscreen
The home's 8,136 square feet also includes nine bedrooms, some with adjoining sitting rooms; six full baths and two half baths.
The home's 8,136 square feet also includes nine bedrooms, some with adjoining sitting rooms; six full baths and two half baths. O'Connor Real Estate
Fullscreen
The home's 8,136 square feet also includes nine bedrooms, some with adjoining sitting rooms; six full baths and two half baths.
The home's 8,136 square feet also includes nine bedrooms, some with adjoining sitting rooms; six full baths and two half baths. O'Connor Real Estate
Fullscreen
The home's 8,136 square feet also includes nine bedrooms, some with adjoining sitting rooms; six full baths and two half baths.
The home's 8,136 square feet also includes nine bedrooms, some with adjoining sitting rooms; six full baths and two half baths. O'Connor Real Estate
Fullscreen
The home's 8,136 square feet also includes nine bedrooms, some with adjoining sitting rooms; six full baths and two half baths.
The home's 8,136 square feet also includes nine bedrooms, some with adjoining sitting rooms; six full baths and two half baths. O'Connor Real Estate
Fullscreen
Other features include a redesigned kitchen with an open floor plan, and herringbone, parquet, wide-planked hardwood floors throughout.
Other features include a redesigned kitchen with an open floor plan, and herringbone, parquet, wide-planked hardwood floors throughout. O'Connor Real Estate
Fullscreen
Other features include a redesigned kitchen with an open floor plan, and herringbone, parquet, wide-planked hardwood floors throughout.
Other features include a redesigned kitchen with an open floor plan, and herringbone, parquet, wide-planked hardwood floors throughout. O'Connor Real Estate
Fullscreen
Other features include a redesigned kitchen with an open floor plan, and herringbone, parquet, wide-planked hardwood floors throughout.
Other features include a redesigned kitchen with an open floor plan, and herringbone, parquet, wide-planked hardwood floors throughout. O'Connor Real Estate
Fullscreen
Other features include a redesigned kitchen with an open floor plan, and herringbone, parquet, wide-planked hardwood floors throughout.
Other features include a redesigned kitchen with an open floor plan, and herringbone, parquet, wide-planked hardwood floors throughout. O'Connor Real Estate
Fullscreen
Other features include a redesigned kitchen with an open floor plan, and herringbone, parquet, wide-planked hardwood floors throughout.
Other features include a redesigned kitchen with an open floor plan, and herringbone, parquet, wide-planked hardwood floors throughout. O'Connor Real Estate
Fullscreen
Other features include a redesigned kitchen with an open floor plan, and herringbone, parquet, wide-planked hardwood floors throughout.
Other features include a redesigned kitchen with an open floor plan, and herringbone, parquet, wide-planked hardwood floors throughout. O'Connor Real Estate
Fullscreen
With its unique craftsmanship and architectural design, realtor Treder added, "The home/estate captures the 'American Estate Living' of years gone by, including a rare carriage house."
With its unique craftsmanship and architectural design, realtor Treder added, "The home/estate captures the 'American Estate Living' of years gone by, including a rare carriage house." O'Connor Real Estate
Fullscreen
With its unique craftsmanship and architectural design, realtor Treder added, "The home/estate captures the 'American Estate Living' of years gone by, including a rare carriage house."
With its unique craftsmanship and architectural design, realtor Treder added, "The home/estate captures the 'American Estate Living' of years gone by, including a rare carriage house." O'Connor Real Estate
Fullscreen
With its unique craftsmanship and architectural design, realtor Treder added, "The home/estate captures the 'American Estate Living' of years gone by, including a rare carriage house."
With its unique craftsmanship and architectural design, realtor Treder added, "The home/estate captures the 'American Estate Living' of years gone by, including a rare carriage house." O'Connor Real Estate
Fullscreen
With its unique craftsmanship and architectural design, realtor Treder added, "The home/estate captures the 'American Estate Living' of years gone by, including a rare carriage house."
With its unique craftsmanship and architectural design, realtor Treder added, "The home/estate captures the 'American Estate Living' of years gone by, including a rare carriage house." O'Connor Real Estate
Fullscreen
With its unique craftsmanship and architectural design, realtor Treder added, "The home/estate captures the 'American Estate Living' of years gone by, including a rare carriage house."
With its unique craftsmanship and architectural design, realtor Treder added, "The home/estate captures the 'American Estate Living' of years gone by, including a rare carriage house." O'Connor Real Estate
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    A Palmer Woods estate built in 1925 with a connection to Detroit's baseball history is for sale for the first time in more than 40 years. 

    "This home is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a part of Detroit's and Detroit Tigers' history. The home was designed and built in the roaring 1920's for the (Walter O.) Briggs family, the former owners of the Detroit Tigers," said realtor/investment specialist Daniel Treder of O'Conner Real Estate Development in Detroit.

    "Located in one of Metro Detroit's most desired neighborhoods, Palmer Woods, the custom workmanship will not disappoint the most discerning buyer."

    The three-story Tudor-style house, with an asking price of just under a million dollars, includes fine American custom limestone, plaster ceilings throughout, stained glass windows, brick, woodworking and slate.

    The home's 8,136 square feet also includes nine bedrooms, some with adjoining sitting rooms; six full baths, two half baths, a redesigned kitchen with an open floor plan, and herringbone, parquet, wide-planked hardwood floors throughout. 

    With its unique craftsmanship and architectural design, Tredder added, "The home/estate captures the 'American Estate Living' of years gone by, including a rare carriage house." 

    See the listing here:

    Recent listings:

    Rochester Hills colonial has heated garage with kitchen

    Lakefront house comes with five-car garage

    Lake St. Clair estate has a fireplace in five rooms

    Westin Book Cadillac penthouse is three stories high

    Gated Bloomfield Twp. home sits on over 11 acres

    See all at: https://www.detroitnews.com/business/real-estate/.

    jbrown@detroitnews.com

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/real-estate/2019/05/10/mi-dream-home-home-former-detroit-tigers-owner-sale/1090945001/