A historic lakefront estate with a pool at 15420 Windmill Pointe in Grosse Pointe Park is being offered for sale for $7 million.

Situated in a wooded area, the 17,000-square-foot house, designed by Robert O. Derrick, also has a grand entryway, a great room with hand-carved oak paneling, plaster ceiling, and an intricately carved fireplace with limestone. Views of Lake St. Clair can be seen through leaded glass windows.

Tushar Vakhariya, owner and associate broker of KW Domain in Birmingham, said, "Its architectural design and craftsmanship in addition to its lake front placement of Lake Saint Clair make this a landmark in our community."

The 13th Annual Grosse Pointe Historical Society Gala fundraiser will be held at a home on Windmill Pointe Drive in Grosse Pointe Park. (Photo: Robin Maghielse)

The home's six bedrooms include a master suite with large his and hers closets, marble bath, a light-filled adjoining sitting room and linen room. There are 14 baths throughout.

Other highlights of the 1927 home include a large formal dining room, an updated kitchen with additional prep area, a lower level with a gym, a recreation room and a wine cellar.

