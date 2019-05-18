MI Dream Home: Lakefront estate in Grosse Pointe Park
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

An historic lakefront estate, at 15420 Windmill Pointe Drive in Grosse Pointe Park, is being offered for sale for $7 million by KW Domain of Birmingham.
An historic lakefront estate, at 15420 Windmill Pointe Drive in Grosse Pointe Park, is being offered for sale for $7 million by KW Domain of Birmingham. Courtesy of KW Domain
Fullscreen
An historic lakefront estate, at 15420 Windmill Pointe Drive in Grosse Pointe Park, is being offered for sale for $7 million by KW Domain of Birmingham.
An historic lakefront estate, at 15420 Windmill Pointe Drive in Grosse Pointe Park, is being offered for sale for $7 million by KW Domain of Birmingham. Courtesy of KW Domain
Fullscreen
An historic lakefront estate, at 15420 Windmill Pointe Drive in Grosse Pointe Park, is being offered for sale for $7 million by KW Domain of Birmingham.
An historic lakefront estate, at 15420 Windmill Pointe Drive in Grosse Pointe Park, is being offered for sale for $7 million by KW Domain of Birmingham. Courtesy of KW Domain
Fullscreen
An historic lakefront estate, at 15420 Windmill Pointe Drive in Grosse Pointe Park, is being offered for sale for $7 million by KW Domain of Birmingham.
An historic lakefront estate, at 15420 Windmill Pointe Drive in Grosse Pointe Park, is being offered for sale for $7 million by KW Domain of Birmingham. Courtesy of KW Domain
Fullscreen
An historic lakefront estate, at 15420 Windmill Pointe Drive in Grosse Pointe Park, is being offered for sale for $7 million by KW Domain of Birmingham.
An historic lakefront estate, at 15420 Windmill Pointe Drive in Grosse Pointe Park, is being offered for sale for $7 million by KW Domain of Birmingham. Courtesy of KW Domain
Fullscreen
An historic lakefront estate, at 15420 Windmill Pointe Drive in Grosse Pointe Park, is being offered for sale for $7 million by KW Domain of Birmingham.
An historic lakefront estate, at 15420 Windmill Pointe Drive in Grosse Pointe Park, is being offered for sale for $7 million by KW Domain of Birmingham. Courtesy of KW Domain
Fullscreen
The home has a grand entryway and a great room designed with hand carved oak paneling, plaster ceiling, and an intricately carved fireplace with limestone.
The home has a grand entryway and a great room designed with hand carved oak paneling, plaster ceiling, and an intricately carved fireplace with limestone. Courtesy of KW Domain
Fullscreen
The home has a grand entryway and a great room designed with hand carved oak paneling, plaster ceiling, and an intricately carved fireplace with limestone.
The home has a grand entryway and a great room designed with hand carved oak paneling, plaster ceiling, and an intricately carved fireplace with limestone. Courtesy of KW Domain
Fullscreen
The home has a grand entryway and a great room designed with hand carved oak paneling, plaster ceiling, and an intricately carved fireplace with limestone.
The home has a grand entryway and a great room designed with hand carved oak paneling, plaster ceiling, and an intricately carved fireplace with limestone. Courtesy of KW Domain
Fullscreen
The home has a grand entryway and a great room designed with hand carved oak paneling, plaster ceiling, and an intricately carved fireplace with limestone.
The home has a grand entryway and a great room designed with hand carved oak paneling, plaster ceiling, and an intricately carved fireplace with limestone. Courtesy of KW Domain
Fullscreen
The home has a grand entryway and a great room designed with hand carved oak paneling, plaster ceiling, and an intricately carved fireplace with limestone.
The home has a grand entryway and a great room designed with hand carved oak paneling, plaster ceiling, and an intricately carved fireplace with limestone. Courtesy of KW Domain
Fullscreen
The home has a grand entryway and a great room designed with hand carved oak paneling, plaster ceiling, and an intricately carved fireplace with limestone.
The home has a grand entryway and a great room designed with hand carved oak paneling, plaster ceiling, and an intricately carved fireplace with limestone. Courtesy of KW Domain
Fullscreen
The home has a grand entryway and a great room designed with hand carved oak paneling, plaster ceiling, and an intricately carved fireplace with limestone.
The home has a grand entryway and a great room designed with hand carved oak paneling, plaster ceiling, and an intricately carved fireplace with limestone. Courtesy of KW Domain
Fullscreen
An updated kitchen has an additional prep kitchen.
An updated kitchen has an additional prep kitchen. Courtesy of KW Domain
Fullscreen
An updated kitchen has an additional prep kitchen.
An updated kitchen has an additional prep kitchen. Courtesy of KW Domain
Fullscreen
The formal dining room allows seating for at least 10.
The formal dining room allows seating for at least 10. Courtesy of KW Domain
Fullscreen
The formal dining room allows seating for at least 10.
The formal dining room allows seating for at least 10. Courtesy of KW Domain
Fullscreen
The formal dining room allows seating for at least 10.
The formal dining room allows seating for at least 10. Courtesy of KW Domain
Fullscreen
The formal dining room allows seating for at least 10.
The formal dining room allows seating for at least 10. Courtesy of KW Domain
Fullscreen
The home's six bedrooms include a master suite with large his and hers closets, a marble bath, a light-filled adjoining sitting room and a linen room. There are fourteen baths throughout.
The home's six bedrooms include a master suite with large his and hers closets, a marble bath, a light-filled adjoining sitting room and a linen room. There are fourteen baths throughout. Courtesy of KW Domain
Fullscreen
The home's six bedrooms include a master suite with large his and hers closets, a marble bath, a light-filled adjoining sitting room and a linen room. There are fourteen baths throughout.
The home's six bedrooms include a master suite with large his and hers closets, a marble bath, a light-filled adjoining sitting room and a linen room. There are fourteen baths throughout. Courtesy of KW Domain
Fullscreen
The home's six bedrooms include a master suite with large his and hers closets, a marble bath, a light-filled adjoining sitting room and a linen room. There are fourteen baths throughout.
The home's six bedrooms include a master suite with large his and hers closets, a marble bath, a light-filled adjoining sitting room and a linen room. There are fourteen baths throughout. Courtesy of KW Domain
Fullscreen
The home's six bedrooms include a master suite with large his and hers closets, a marble bath, a light-filled adjoining sitting room and a linen room. There are fourteen baths throughout.
The home's six bedrooms include a master suite with large his and hers closets, a marble bath, a light-filled adjoining sitting room and a linen room. There are fourteen baths throughout. Courtesy of KW Domain
Fullscreen
Other highlights include a lower level with gym, a recreation room and wine cellar.
Other highlights include a lower level with gym, a recreation room and wine cellar. Courtesy of KW Domain
Fullscreen
Other highlights include a lower level with gym, a recreation room and wine cellar.
Other highlights include a lower level with gym, a recreation room and wine cellar. Courtesy of KW Domain
Fullscreen
Other highlights include a lower level with gym, a recreation room and wine cellar.
Other highlights include a lower level with gym, a recreation room and wine cellar. Courtesy of KW Domain
Fullscreen
Other highlights include a lower level with gym, a recreation room and wine cellar.
Other highlights include a lower level with gym, a recreation room and wine cellar. Courtesy of KW Domain
Fullscreen
Other highlights include a lower level with gym, a recreation room and wine cellar.
Other highlights include a lower level with gym, a recreation room and wine cellar. Courtesy of KW Domain
Fullscreen
Other highlights include a lower level with gym, a recreation room and wine cellar.
Other highlights include a lower level with gym, a recreation room and wine cellar. Courtesy of KW Domain
Fullscreen
Other highlights include a lower level with gym, a recreation room and wine cellar.
Other highlights include a lower level with gym, a recreation room and wine cellar. Courtesy of KW Domain
Fullscreen
An historic lakefront estate, at 15420 Windmill Pointe Drive in Grosse Pointe Park, is being offered for sale for $7 million by KW Domain of Birmingham.
An historic lakefront estate, at 15420 Windmill Pointe Drive in Grosse Pointe Park, is being offered for sale for $7 million by KW Domain of Birmingham. Courtesy of KW Domain
Fullscreen
An historic lakefront estate, at 15420 Windmill Pointe Drive in Grosse Pointe Park, is being offered for sale for $7 million by KW Domain of Birmingham.
An historic lakefront estate, at 15420 Windmill Pointe Drive in Grosse Pointe Park, is being offered for sale for $7 million by KW Domain of Birmingham. Courtesy of KW Domain
Fullscreen
An historic lakefront estate, at 15420 Windmill Pointe Drive in Grosse Pointe Park, is being offered for sale for $7 million by KW Domain of Birmingham.
An historic lakefront estate, at 15420 Windmill Pointe Drive in Grosse Pointe Park, is being offered for sale for $7 million by KW Domain of Birmingham. Courtesy of KW Domain
Fullscreen
An historic lakefront estate, at 15420 Windmill Pointe Drive in Grosse Pointe Park, is being offered for sale for $7 million by KW Domain of Birmingham.
An historic lakefront estate, at 15420 Windmill Pointe Drive in Grosse Pointe Park, is being offered for sale for $7 million by KW Domain of Birmingham. Courtesy of KW Domain
Fullscreen
An historic lakefront estate, at 15420 Windmill Pointe Drive in Grosse Pointe Park, is being offered for sale for $7 million by KW Domain of Birmingham.
An historic lakefront estate, at 15420 Windmill Pointe Drive in Grosse Pointe Park, is being offered for sale for $7 million by KW Domain of Birmingham. Courtesy of KW Domain
Fullscreen
An historic lakefront estate, at 15420 Windmill Pointe Drive in Grosse Pointe Park, is being offered for sale for $7 million by KW Domain of Birmingham.
An historic lakefront estate, at 15420 Windmill Pointe Drive in Grosse Pointe Park, is being offered for sale for $7 million by KW Domain of Birmingham. Courtesy of KW Domain
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    A historic lakefront estate with a pool  at 15420 Windmill Pointe in Grosse Pointe Park is being offered for sale for $7 million.

    Situated in a wooded area, the 17,000-square-foot house, designed by Robert O. Derrick, also has a grand entryway, a great room with hand-carved oak paneling, plaster ceiling, and an intricately carved fireplace with limestone. Views of Lake St. Clair can be seen through leaded glass windows.

    Tushar Vakhariya, owner and associate broker of KW Domain in Birmingham, said, "Its architectural design and craftsmanship in addition to its lake front placement of Lake Saint Clair make this a landmark in our community." 

    The home's six bedrooms include a master suite with large his and hers closets, marble bath, a light-filled adjoining sitting room and linen room. There are 14 baths throughout.

    Other highlights of the 1927 home include a large formal dining room, an updated kitchen with additional prep area, a lower level with a gym, a recreation room and a wine cellar.

    See the listing here:

    Recent listings:

    Home of former Detroit Tigers owner for sale

    Rochester Hills colonial has heated garage with kitchen

    Lakefront house comes with five-car garage

    Lake St. Clair estate has a fireplace in five rooms

    Westin Book Cadillac penthouse is three stories high

    See all at:  https://www.detroitnews.com/business/real-estate/

    jbrown@detroitnews.com 

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/real-estate/2019/05/18/lakefront-grosse-pointe-park-estate-has-wine-cellar/1166775001/