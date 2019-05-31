MI Dream Home: $1.65M lakeside home in Green Oak Twp.
Offering picturesque views, a lakeside home in Green Oak Township in Livingston County is for sale, priced at $1,650,000. The great room, with its 24-foot curved windows, looks out onto Hidden Lake. It includes hardwood flooring, crown molding, wainscoting and feature lighting.
    Featuring 24-foot circular windows in the great room, an estate on Hidden Lake in Green Oak Township offers picturesque views of its surrounding area. The extra large room is also designed with hardwood flooring, crown molding, wainscoting and feature lighting. 

    "This spectacular home is practically perfect in every way. The custom features inside and out were all hand-picked, plus a premium view of the gorgeous waterfall and crystal clear spring fed lake. Hidden Lake is truly a one of a kind community," said Realtor Terri Fenelon of KW Realty Livingston.

    The gourmet kitchen of this home, located at 10429 Stoney Point and priced at $1,650,000, is complete with honed marble counters, custom-built cabinets and professional stainless steel appliances.

    A first-floor master suite has an up-lighted tray ceiling, a gas fireplace, wet bar and private patio. The spa-like master bath includes his and hers vanities, Euro rain shower, jetted tub  and dual closets. 

    A winding staircase leads to the second level, where you'll find four spacious bedrooms, plus two additional baths.

    Built in 2016, the home's completely finished lower level also has curved windows in addition to a full kitchen, game room, workout room with sauna, laundry room and full bathroom. A walkout leads to a manicured yard with private beach and dock. 

    See the listing here.

