Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
MI Dream Home: Hidden Lake home has private beach and dock
Twenty-four foot curved windows in the great room of an estate on Hidden Lake in Green Oak Township offers picturesque views of its surrounding area.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
MI Dream Home: Hidden Lake home has private beach and dock
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:
- 1 of 47
- 2 of 47
- 3 of 47
- 4 of 47
- 5 of 47
- 6 of 47
- 7 of 47
- 8 of 47
- 9 of 47
- 10 of 47
- 11 of 47
- 12 of 47
- 13 of 47
- 14 of 47
- 15 of 47
- 16 of 47
- 17 of 47
- 18 of 47
- 19 of 47
- 20 of 47
- 21 of 47
- 22 of 47
- 23 of 47
- 24 of 47
- 25 of 47
- 26 of 47
- 27 of 47
- 28 of 47
- 29 of 47
- 30 of 47
- 31 of 47
- 32 of 47
- 33 of 47
- 34 of 47
- 35 of 47
- 36 of 47
- 37 of 47
- 38 of 47
- 39 of 47
- 40 of 47
- 41 of 47
- 42 of 47
- 43 of 47
- 44 of 47
- 45 of 47
- 46 of 47
- 47 of 47
Featuring 24-foot circular windows in the great room, an estate on Hidden Lake in Green Oak Township offers picturesque views of its surrounding area. The extra large room is also designed with hardwood flooring, crown molding, wainscoting and feature lighting.
"This spectacular home is practically perfect in every way. The custom features inside and out were all hand-picked, plus a premium view of the gorgeous waterfall and crystal clear spring fed lake. Hidden Lake is truly a one of a kind community," said Realtor Terri Fenelon of KW Realty Livingston.
The gourmet kitchen of this home, located at 10429 Stoney Point and priced at $1,650,000, is complete with honed marble counters, custom-built cabinets and professional stainless steel appliances.
A first-floor master suite has an up-lighted tray ceiling, a gas fireplace, wet bar and private patio. The spa-like master bath includes his and hers vanities, Euro rain shower, jetted tub and dual closets.
A winding staircase leads to the second level, where you'll find four spacious bedrooms, plus two additional baths.
Built in 2016, the home's completely finished lower level also has curved windows in addition to a full kitchen, game room, workout room with sauna, laundry room and full bathroom. A walkout leads to a manicured yard with private beach and dock.
See the listing here.
Previous Dream Homes
Custom-built Bloomfield Township home sits on private half-acre lot
Lakefront Grosse Pointe Park estate has wine cellar
Home of former Detroit Tigers owner for sale
Orchard Lake estate lists for $5.5M
See all at: https://www.detroitnews.com/business/real-estate/.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.