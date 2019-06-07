If you've ever dreamed of living on the waterfront, a Crystal Bay estate in Spring Lake Township, at 19128 Rosemary, has a lot to offer — from a generous 9,000-square-foot floor plan to enough private water frontage to dock boats up to 70 feet long.

"Enjoy 200 feet of water frontage on Spring Lake, navigable to Lake Michigan, in this fabulous home with a deep water dock and ample space for hosting family and friends," said Kersh Ruhl, an associate broker for Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt.

Amenities include custom crown molding, four fireplaces, solid surface countertops, built-ins and a surround sound system throughout that's perfect for entertaining.

Built in 1998 and priced at just under 2 million dollars, the two-story home comes with six bedrooms, six bathrooms and two half baths. The master suite overlooks Spring Lake and has an en suite bathroom with double sinks, soaking tub and walk-in closet. A nearby perched hot tub also offers a view of the water.

This 9,000-square-foot house in the Crystal Bay Estate in Spring Lake Township features enough private water frontage to dock boats up to 70 feet long. Listing at just under $2 million, amenities include custom crown molding, four fireplaces, solid surface countertops, built-ins, and a surround sound system throughout that's perfect for entertaining. Built in 1998, the two-story home comes with six bedrooms, six bathrooms and two half baths. (Photo: Next Door Photos)

The second level is complete with four additional bedrooms with private baths and a study.

More living space can be found in the 3,000-square-foot lower level, which has a stone fireplace, a second kitchen and private bath adjacent to the exercise room. There's also a state-of-the-art custom movie theater with raised seating and game room. A walkout opens to a spacious patio and upper deck. The lawn leads to the private dock, which is equipped with 100 amp power service and able to accommodate two large boats.

See the listing here:

Previous Dream Homes

Hidden Lake home has private beach and dock

Lakefront Grosse Pointe Park estate has wine cellar

Home of former Detroit Tigers owner for sale

Rochester Hills Colonial

Orchard Lake estate lists for $5.5M

See all at: detroitnews.com/business/real-estate

jbrown@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/real-estate/2019/06/07/mi-dream-home-waterfront-estate-has-custom-movie-theater-raised-seating/1299487001/