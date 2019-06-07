MI Dream Home: Lakefront luxury for under $2 million
This 9,000-square-foot house in the Crystal Bay Estate in Spring Lake Township features enough private water frontage to dock boats up to 70 feet long. Listing at just under $2 million, amenities include custom crown molding, four fireplaces, solid surface countertops, built-ins, and a surround sound system throughout that's perfect for entertaining. Built in 1998, the two-story home comes with six bedrooms, six bathrooms and two half baths.
The second level includes four bedrooms with private baths, and a study. More living space can be found in the 3,000-square-foot lower level, which has a stone fireplace, a second kitchen and private bath adjacent to the exercise room. There's also a state-of-the-art custom movie theater with raised seating, and game room. A walkout opens to a spacious patio and upper deck. The lawn leads effortlessly to the private dock, which is equipped with 100 amp power service and able to accommodate two large boats.
    If you've ever dreamed of living on the waterfront, a Crystal Bay estate in Spring Lake Township, at 19128 Rosemary, has a lot to offer — from a generous 9,000-square-foot floor plan to enough private water frontage to dock boats up to 70 feet long.

    "Enjoy 200 feet of water frontage on Spring Lake, navigable to Lake Michigan, in this fabulous home with a deep water dock and ample space for hosting family and friends," said Kersh Ruhl, an associate broker for Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt.

    Amenities include custom crown molding, four fireplaces, solid surface countertops, built-ins and a surround sound system throughout that's perfect for entertaining. 

    Built in 1998 and priced at just under 2 million dollars, the two-story home comes with six bedrooms, six bathrooms and two half baths. The master suite overlooks Spring Lake and has an en suite bathroom with double sinks, soaking tub and walk-in closet. A nearby perched hot tub also offers a view of the water.

    The second level is complete with four additional bedrooms with private baths and a study. 

    More living space can be found in the 3,000-square-foot lower level, which has a stone fireplace, a second kitchen and private bath adjacent to the exercise room. There's also a state-of-the-art custom movie theater with raised seating and game room. A walkout opens to a spacious patio and upper deck. The lawn leads to the private dock, which is equipped with 100 amp power service and able to accommodate two large boats.  

    See the listing here:

