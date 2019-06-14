MI Dream Home: on Lake Michigan in Manistee
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

The home at 290 Dunes Drive in Manistee features four bedrooms and 4.5 baths.
The home at 290 Dunes Drive in Manistee features four bedrooms and 4.5 baths. Courtesy of Meagan Kempf, RE/MAX Bayshore Manistee
Fullscreen
Tons of windows, cathedral ceiling and fireplace in the living room.
Tons of windows, cathedral ceiling and fireplace in the living room. Courtesy of Meagan Kempf, RE/MAX Bayshore Manistee
Fullscreen
Spacious living room.
Spacious living room. Courtesy of Meagan Kempf, RE/MAX Bayshore Manistee
Fullscreen
Kitchen features maple cabinets and an island with seating.
Kitchen features maple cabinets and an island with seating. Courtesy of Meagan Kempf, RE/MAX Bayshore Manistee
Fullscreen
Kitchen features maple cabinets and a double sink.
Kitchen features maple cabinets and a double sink. Courtesy of Meagan Kempf, RE/MAX Bayshore Manistee
Fullscreen
Kitchen features maple cabinets and an island with seating.
Kitchen features maple cabinets and an island with seating. Courtesy of Meagan Kempf, RE/MAX Bayshore Manistee
Fullscreen
Kitchen features an island with seating and lake view from dining area.
Kitchen features an island with seating and lake view from dining area. Courtesy of Meagan Kempf, RE/MAX Bayshore Manistee
Fullscreen
Dining area adjacent to living room and kitchen.
Dining area adjacent to living room and kitchen. Courtesy of Meagan Kempf, RE/MAX Bayshore Manistee
Fullscreen
Spacious living room is adjacent to dining area.
Spacious living room is adjacent to dining area. Courtesy of Meagan Kempf, RE/MAX Bayshore Manistee
Fullscreen
Light streams in through very large windows with a view of Lake Michigan.
Light streams in through very large windows with a view of Lake Michigan. Courtesy of Meagan Kempf, RE/MAX Bayshore Manistee
Fullscreen
A view into the living room.
A view into the living room. Courtesy of Meagan Kempf, RE/MAX Bayshore Manistee
Fullscreen
This bedroom opens up to a patio.
This bedroom opens up to a patio. Courtesy of Meagan Kempf, RE/MAX Bayshore Manistee
Fullscreen
One of four bedrooms.
One of four bedrooms. Courtesy of Meagan Kempf, RE/MAX Bayshore Manistee
Fullscreen
One of four bedrooms.
One of four bedrooms. Courtesy of Meagan Kempf, RE/MAX Bayshore Manistee
Fullscreen
One of four bedrooms, appearing to be used for a sewing room.
One of four bedrooms, appearing to be used for a sewing room. Courtesy of Meagan Kempf, RE/MAX Bayshore Manistee
Fullscreen
Master bedrooms has coffered ceilings.
Master bedrooms has coffered ceilings. Courtesy of Meagan Kempf, RE/MAX Bayshore Manistee
Fullscreen
Master bath has his and hers vanities and glass block shower.
Master bath has his and hers vanities and glass block shower. Courtesy of Meagan Kempf, RE/MAX Bayshore Manistee
Fullscreen
Master bath has glass block shower, large bathtub and connects to laundry room.
Master bath has glass block shower, large bathtub and connects to laundry room. Courtesy of Meagan Kempf, RE/MAX Bayshore Manistee
Fullscreen
Master bath has glass block and tile shower.
Master bath has glass block and tile shower. Courtesy of Meagan Kempf, RE/MAX Bayshore Manistee
Fullscreen
Maser bath connects to the laundry room.
Maser bath connects to the laundry room. Courtesy of Meagan Kempf, RE/MAX Bayshore Manistee
Fullscreen
Downstairs family room.
Downstairs family room. Courtesy of Meagan Kempf, RE/MAX Bayshore Manistee
Fullscreen
Downstairs theater room.
Downstairs theater room. Courtesy of Meagan Kempf, RE/MAX Bayshore Manistee
Fullscreen
Downstairs theater room.
Downstairs theater room. Courtesy of Meagan Kempf, RE/MAX Bayshore Manistee
Fullscreen
Downstairs family area.
Downstairs family area. Courtesy of Meagan Kempf, RE/MAX Bayshore Manistee
Fullscreen
Downstairs family area.
Downstairs family area. Courtesy of Meagan Kempf, RE/MAX Bayshore Manistee
Fullscreen
One of the bathrooms.
One of the bathrooms. Courtesy of Meagan Kempf, RE/MAX Bayshore Manistee
Fullscreen
One of the bathrooms.
One of the bathrooms. Courtesy of Meagan Kempf, RE/MAX Bayshore Manistee
Fullscreen
One of the bathrooms.
One of the bathrooms. Courtesy of Meagan Kempf, RE/MAX Bayshore Manistee
Fullscreen
One of the four bathrooms.
One of the four bathrooms. Courtesy of Meagan Kempf, RE/MAX Bayshore Manistee
Fullscreen
Patio, barbecue area and fire pit.
Patio, barbecue area and fire pit. Courtesy of Meagan Kempf, RE/MAX Bayshore Manistee
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Imagine entertaining in a home with views of Lake Michigan, the Manistee Lighthouse and the sandy shoreline. And, in warmer months, using the newly designed outdoor entertainment area — complete with a patio, fire pit and fountain — that extends across the entire beachside of the estate.

    "The magic of Lake Michigan truly extends to all four seasons," said Meagan Kempf, a realtor for RE/MAX Bayshore. "The beauty of the beach on a sunny winter day or the magic and energy of watching a thunderstorm roll across the lake during the night is one of the treasures of owning a year round home on Lake Michigan."

    The kitchen has maple cabinets, two sinks, an island with seating and a walk-in butler's pantry.

    Built in 1999, and listed at $1.25 million, the home's windows and cathedral ceilings add the perception of more space to a floor plan of 4,486 square feet. 

    Located in Manistee, this custom-built home with three-car attached garage has four bedrooms and 4.5 baths. The master suite has a large walk-in closet with window and screened French doors that open to a private patio overlooking the lake.

    The master bath with tiled floors and glass block shower comes with his and hers vanities. A connecting laundry room adds convenience.

    The full lower levelhas a family room, bedroom, theater room with bar, and access to the outdoor area.

    See the listing here.

    Recent listings

    Waterfront estate has custom movie theater with raised seating

    Hidden Lake home has private beach and dock

    Custom-built Bloomfield Township home sits on private half-acre lot

    Lakefront Grosse Pointe Park estate has wine cellar

    Home of former Detroit Tigers owner for sale

    See all at: detroitnews.com/business/real-estate

    jbrown@detroitnews.com

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/real-estate/2019/06/14/custom-built-home-offers-views-lake-michigan-and-lighthouse/1409260001/