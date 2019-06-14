MI Dream Home: Custom-built home offers views of Lake Michigan and lighthouse
Imagine entertaining in a home with views of Lake Michigan, the Manistee Lighthouse and the sandy shoreline. And, in warmer months, using the newly designed outdoor entertainment area — complete with a patio, fire pit and fountain — that extends across the entire beachside of the estate.
"The magic of Lake Michigan truly extends to all four seasons," said Meagan Kempf, a realtor for RE/MAX Bayshore. "The beauty of the beach on a sunny winter day or the magic and energy of watching a thunderstorm roll across the lake during the night is one of the treasures of owning a year round home on Lake Michigan."
The kitchen has maple cabinets, two sinks, an island with seating and a walk-in butler's pantry.
Built in 1999, and listed at $1.25 million, the home's windows and cathedral ceilings add the perception of more space to a floor plan of 4,486 square feet.
Located in Manistee, this custom-built home with three-car attached garage has four bedrooms and 4.5 baths. The master suite has a large walk-in closet with window and screened French doors that open to a private patio overlooking the lake.
The master bath with tiled floors and glass block shower comes with his and hers vanities. A connecting laundry room adds convenience.
The full lower levelhas a family room, bedroom, theater room with bar, and access to the outdoor area.
