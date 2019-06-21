The walkout lower level is over 2,000 square feet, and the spacious garage is large enough for parking either an RV or boat inside. (Photo: Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel)

Surround yourself with panoramic views that span the waters of Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron in a luxury estate designed around the beauty and enjoyment of lakefront living.

Priced at just under a million dollars, the home at 6716 Oakland in Caseville is situated on more than an acre of private land dotted with waterfalls and gardens.

The generous 4,614 square footage offers formal as well as more relaxed spaces for easy living and entertaining.

"The house is perfect for entertaining four people or 20! The sellers have had their family and grandkids up for years, and there is nothing better than sitting by a campfire in the backyard watching the sun set into the water," said Realtor Leslie Doran of Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel. "The sellers love the availability of walking downtown to the stores and restaurants, and even to the cheeseburger festival that the city is known for in August."

The first level features walnut hardwood flooring, a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and light cabinetry with plenty of storage space.

A large formal dining room with ornate moldings leads to a two-story great room. There's also a private study that opens into a lookout tower.

Other highlights of the main floor include a master suite with marble bath, walk-in shower, therapy tub and large dressing area with more views of the surrounding area.

The second level has large guests suites with Jack & Jill baths.

The walkout lower level is more than 2,000 square feet, and the spacious garage is large enough for parking either an RV or boat inside.

