MI Dream Home: Newly renovated Metamora estate has three-car carriage house
A newly renovated colonial in Metamora sits on 20 acres with a two-story, three-car carriage house.
Built in 1996 and renovated in 2013-2014, the house at 2 Chelsea Court sits at a 1,000-foot elevation with views from all directions.
It's designed with four bedrooms, including a first-floor master suite, four full baths, two half baths, and four gas fireplaces with remote control.
"This house combines the warmth of a cozy, high-quality home, plus tech additions in a recent overall renovation by two detail-oriented owners," said Kate Gladchun of Max Broock-Birmingham.
The outside features a new pool, a detached carriage house with an apartment/studio/office above and 20-acres in the heart of Hunt Country in Metamora, Michigan.
Other highlights include a stocked pond, new mudroom complete with dog shower, a paneled library/den with built-in bookshelves, a butler's pantry, a wine room just off the kitchen and keeping area, a newly decorated lower level with full bath and private workout area and a workshop and craft room.
There's also a brand-new Graber master bath with automated "window frost" on demand in the shower, heated floors, bucket filling faucet, and storage in the bath. A new gunnite saltwater pool with spa by Anderson Pools has been added.
The 4,567 square-foot home is priced at $1,600,000.
