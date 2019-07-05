A newly renovated colonial in Metamora sits on 20 acres with a two-story, three-car carriage house.

Built in 1996 and renovated in 2013-2014, the house at 2 Chelsea Court sits at a 1,000-foot elevation with views from all directions.

It's designed with four bedrooms, including a first-floor master suite, four full baths, two half baths, and four gas fireplaces with remote control.

The exterior features a new gunnite saltwater pool with spa, a stocked pond and beautiful landscaping. (Photo: Max Groock-Birmingham)

"This house combines the warmth of a cozy, high-quality home, plus tech additions in a recent overall renovation by two detail-oriented owners," said Kate Gladchun of Max Broock-Birmingham.

The outside features a new pool, a detached carriage house with an apartment/studio/office above and 20-acres in the heart of Hunt Country in Metamora, Michigan.

Other highlights include a stocked pond, new mudroom complete with dog shower, a paneled library/den with built-in bookshelves, a butler's pantry, a wine room just off the kitchen and keeping area, a newly decorated lower level with full bath and private workout area and a workshop and craft room.

This two-story colonial on 20 acres in Metamora, Michigan is for sale, priced at $1.6 million. (Photo: Max Broock-Birmingham)

There's also a brand-new Graber master bath with automated "window frost" on demand in the shower, heated floors, bucket filling faucet, and storage in the bath. A new gunnite saltwater pool with spa by Anderson Pools has been added.

The 4,567 square-foot home is priced at $1,600,000.

See the listing here:

Recent listings

Holland estate with wine cellar near Lake Macatawa

Caseville estate has views of Saginaw Bay, Lake Huron

Custom-built home offers views of Lake Michigan and lighthouse

Waterfront estate has custom movie theater with raised seating

Hidden Lake home has private beach and dock

See all at: https://www.detroitnews.com/business/real-estate/.

jbrown@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/real-estate/2019/07/05/mi-dream-home-newly-renovated-metamora-estate-has-three-car-carriage-house/1599880001/