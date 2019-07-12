Northville Cape Cod has multi-level gardens, pool
The airy 5,536-square-foot floor plan has new hand-scraped hickory floors, updated bathrooms (six full, two half), a four-season sunroom, new carpet, and a kitchen to suit a chef. Outside, multi-level gardens feature a waterfall and tea garden, and the in-ground pool overlooks a 1.76 acre lot, pond and gas fire pit. The lower level, complete with walkout, includes a full kitchen, movie room, bedroom/workout room, gathering area, and plenty of storage. There's also a wine cellar.
The airy 5,536-square-foot floor plan has new hand-scraped hickory floors, updated bathrooms (six full, two half), a four-season sunroom, new carpet, and a kitchen to suit a chef. Outside, multi-level gardens feature a waterfall and tea garden, and the in-ground pool overlooks a 1.76 acre lot, pond and gas fire pit. The lower level, complete with walkout, includes a full kitchen, movie room, bedroom/workout room, gathering area, and plenty of storage. There's also a wine cellar. Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel-Northville
The airy 5,536-square-foot floor plan has new hand-scraped hickory floors, updated bathrooms (six full, two half), a four-season sunroom, new carpet, and a kitchen to suit a chef. Outside, multi-level gardens feature a waterfall and tea garden, and the in-ground pool overlooks a 1.76 acre lot, pond and gas fire pit. The lower level, complete with walkout, includes a full kitchen, movie room, bedroom/workout room, gathering area, and plenty of storage. There's also a wine cellar. Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel-Northville
The airy 5,536-square-foot floor plan has new hand-scraped hickory floors, updated bathrooms (six full, two half), a four-season sunroom, new carpet, and a kitchen to suit a chef. Outside, multi-level gardens feature a waterfall and tea garden, and the in-ground pool overlooks a 1.76 acre lot, pond and gas fire pit. The lower level, complete with walkout, includes a full kitchen, movie room, bedroom/workout room, gathering area, and plenty of storage. There's also a wine cellar. Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel-Northville
The airy 5,536-square-foot floor plan has new hand-scraped hickory floors, updated bathrooms (six full, two half), a four-season sunroom, new carpet, and a kitchen to suit a chef. Outside, multi-level gardens feature a waterfall and tea garden, and the in-ground pool overlooks a 1.76 acre lot, pond and gas fire pit. The lower level, complete with walkout, includes a full kitchen, movie room, bedroom/workout room, gathering area, and plenty of storage. There's also a wine cellar. Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel-Northville
This Northville Township Cape Cod home at 19404 Autumn Ridge drive is selling for $2.35 million.
The airy 5,536-square-foot floor plan has new hand-scraped hickory floors, updated bathrooms (six full, two half), a four-season sunroom, new carpet, and a kitchen to suit a chef. Outside, multi-level gardens feature a waterfall and tea garden, and the in-ground pool overlooks a 1.76 acre lot, pond and gas fire pit. The lower level, complete with walkout, includes a full kitchen, movie room, bedroom/workout room, gathering area, and plenty of storage. There's also a wine cellar. Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel-Northville
    Built in 1999, a recently remodeled five-bedroom Cape Cod estate located minutes from downtown Northville is up for sale. 

    The airy 5,536-square-foot floor plan has new hand-scraped hickory floors, updated bathrooms (six full, two half), a four-season sunroom, new carpet, and a kitchen to suit a chef. 

    "This home can graciously accommodate an entertainer's philosophy of 'the more, the merrier!' You can dine outside under the pergola, then stroll into gardens that are nothing short of breathtaking," said realtor Nancy Hackett of Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel.

    Multi-level gardens feature a waterfall and tea garden, and the in-ground pool overlooks a 1.76 acre lot, pond and gas fire pit. 

    The lower level, complete with walkout, includes a full kitchen, movie room, bedroom/workout room, gathering area, and plenty of storage. There's also a wine cellar.

    This 29-room estate has a three-car garage and is priced at $2.35 million.

    See the listing here:

