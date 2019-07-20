Landscaped area between the home and the lake. The home at 992 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich. (Photo: Johnstone & Johnstone Realtors)

A French-inspired lakefront estate in Grosse Pointe Shores, designed by award-winning architect Victor Saroki, has three floors with tall ceilings that are easily accessible by an elevator.

Saroki's inspiration for designing the custom-built house, which was completely constructed in 2003, was the "Rose Terrace," the former Anna Dodge residence.

"An amazing lifestyle awaits you at this spectacular lakefront property. (It's) a true bonus to be on vacation everyday of the year. This home is the 'ultimate' destination," said Realtor Patty Riley of Johnstone and Johnstone in Grosse Pointe Farms.

Priced at just under $3 million ($2,990,000), the five-bedroom, five-full-bath house, located at 992 Lake Shore, is designed with multiple fireplaces and many tranquil areas throughout for quiet time. Arched windows offer breathtaking views of Lake St. Clair.

With a square footage of 8,995, it also has a second floor laundry room, four half baths, a butler's pantry and library on the first floor.

The home's blue stone terraces, pool, spa and generous lakefront area are all surrounded by an English garden.

See the listing here:

Recent listings:

Northville Cape Cod has multi-level gardens, pool

Newly renovated Metamora estate has three-car carriage house

Holland estate with wine cellar near Lake Macatawa

Caseville estate has views of Saginaw Bay, Lake Huron

Custom-built home offers views of Lake Michigan and lighthouse

See all at: https://www.detroitnews.com/business/real-estate/.

jbrown@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/real-estate/2019/07/20/five-bedroom-lakefront-estate-grosse-pointe-shores-has-elevator/1707243001/