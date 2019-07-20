LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

A French-inspired lakefront estate in Grosse Pointe Shores, designed by award-winning architect Victor Saroki, has three floors with tall ceilings that are easily accessible by an elevator. 

Saroki's inspiration for designing the custom-built house, which was completely constructed in 2003, was the "Rose Terrace," the former Anna Dodge residence.  

"An amazing lifestyle awaits you at this spectacular lakefront property. (It's) a true bonus to be on vacation everyday of the year. This home is the 'ultimate' destination," said Realtor Patty Riley of Johnstone and Johnstone in Grosse Pointe Farms.

Priced at just under $3 million ($2,990,000), the five-bedroom, five-full-bath house, located at 992 Lake Shore, is designed with multiple fireplaces and many tranquil areas throughout for quiet time. Arched windows offer breathtaking views of Lake St. Clair. 

MI Dream Home: Lake Shore Road
Landscaped area between the home and the lake. The home at 992 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich.
A pool and spa on the lakefront. The home at 992 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich.
A spacious blue stone terrace. The home at 992 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich.
A pool on the lakefront side of the home. The home at 992 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich.
Landscaped area between the home and the lake. The home at 992 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich.
The home at 992 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich.
Architect Victor Saroki was inspired by "Rose Terrace", the former Dodge residence. The home at 992 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich.
A pool and landscaped area on the lakefront. The home at 992 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich.
The home at 992 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich.
A living area. The home at 992 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich.
One of five bedrooms.
One of five bedrooms.
One of two full bathrooms.
One of two full bathrooms. The home at 992 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich.
The home is equipped with an elevator. The home at 992 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich.
Space on the second floor. The home at 992 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich.
Space on the second floor. The home at 992 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich.
One of five bedrooms. The home at 992 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich.
The home at 992 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich.
The area that separates two garages. The home at 992 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich.
The garage and area where utilities are headquartered. The home at 992 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich.
The laundry/utility room. The home at 992 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich.
A kitchenette in this bedroom. The home at 992 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich.
A room used for an office. The home at 992 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich.
A pool and spa on the lakefront. The home at 992 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich.
One of the blue stone terraces. The home at 992 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich.
The home at 992 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich.
The home at 992 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich.
The home at 992 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich.
An arched doorway at the entrance. The home at 992 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich.
An arched doorway at the entrance. The home at 992 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich.
Staircase to the second level. The home at 992 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich.
A living area on the lake side. The home at 992 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich.
A living area with a fireplace. The home at 992 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich.
The home at 992 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich.
The dining area. The home at 992 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich.
A study or library. The home at 992 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich.
A study or library with a fireplace. The home at 992 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich.
The dining area. The home at 992 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich.
A dining area just off of the kitchen. The home at 992 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich.
The spacious kitchen with an island for eating and preparing food. The home at 992 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich.
The spacious kitchen with an island for eating and preparing food. The home at 992 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich.
The spacious kitchen with an island for eating and preparing food. The home at 992 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich.
A bar in the finished basement. The home at 992 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich.
    With a square footage of 8,995, it also has a second floor laundry room, four half baths, a butler's pantry and library on the first floor.  

    The home's blue stone terraces, pool, spa and generous lakefront area are all surrounded by an English garden. 

    See the listing here:

