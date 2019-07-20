MI Dream Home: Lakefront estate in Grosse Pointe Shores has elevator, views of Lake St. Clair
A French-inspired lakefront estate in Grosse Pointe Shores, designed by award-winning architect Victor Saroki, has three floors with tall ceilings that are easily accessible by an elevator.
Saroki's inspiration for designing the custom-built house, which was completely constructed in 2003, was the "Rose Terrace," the former Anna Dodge residence.
"An amazing lifestyle awaits you at this spectacular lakefront property. (It's) a true bonus to be on vacation everyday of the year. This home is the 'ultimate' destination," said Realtor Patty Riley of Johnstone and Johnstone in Grosse Pointe Farms.
Priced at just under $3 million ($2,990,000), the five-bedroom, five-full-bath house, located at 992 Lake Shore, is designed with multiple fireplaces and many tranquil areas throughout for quiet time. Arched windows offer breathtaking views of Lake St. Clair.
With a square footage of 8,995, it also has a second floor laundry room, four half baths, a butler's pantry and library on the first floor.
The home's blue stone terraces, pool, spa and generous lakefront area are all surrounded by an English garden.
