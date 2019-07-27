Quiet living along Lake Michigan awaits the buyer of an updated property with a generous amount of water frontage and stairs leading down to a private beach area.

"Finding a home on Lake Michigan within the city limits of South Haven is a rare find. The quaint downtown with its shops, restaurants, and farmers market is just a short walk away," said Realtor Amy O'Sullivan of Jaqua Realtors in South Haven.

The lake home was completely remodeled in 2015 and has 170 feet of private beach on Lake Michigan, O'Sullivan said. High lake levels haven't taken away the sandy beach on the property either.

The home's lush lawn and greenery provide the perfect backdrop and location for outdoor entertaining and special family events. There's also a pool with diving board and slide as well as a four-season porch.

This immaculate lake home was completely remodeled in 2015 and has 170 feet of private frontage on Lake Michigan, including a lush lawn with sweeping water views. (Photo: Jaqua Realtors)

Priced at $1,775,000, the interior of this three-story Colonial, just blocks from downtown South Haven, features hardwood flooring, wood-burning fireplace, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. There's also a chef's kitchen with nearby formal dining room for entertaining.

Four large bedrooms with extra sleeping areas make this 2,815-square-foot lakeside estate ideal for large families and overnight guests.

