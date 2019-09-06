MI Dream Home: Vintage home in Union Pier
A six bedroom, four bath, turnkey estate in Union Pier on Lakeshore Rd.
A six bedroom, four bath, turnkey estate in Union Pier on Lakeshore Rd.
The traditional-styled home built in 1940 has a new kitchen.
The traditional-styled home built in 1940 has a new kitchen.
A large lakefront deck with a wood arbor overlooking Lake Michigan.
A large lakefront deck with a wood arbor overlooking Lake Michigan.
Open floor plan is filled with natural light and views of Lake Michigan.
Open floor plan is filled with natural light and views of Lake Michigan.
The fire pit with a lake view is perfect for entertaining on warm summer nights.
The fire pit with a lake view is perfect for entertaining on warm summer nights.
Home features hard wood floors, open floor plan and living area with fireplace.
Home features hard wood floors, open floor plan and living area with fireplace.
Home features hard wood floors and an open floor plan.
Home features hard wood floors and an open floor plan.
The traditional-styled home features a new kitchen.
The traditional-styled home features a new kitchen.
Hardwood floors set off the dining area.
Hardwood floors set off the dining area.
One of six bedrooms in the home.
One of six bedrooms in the home.
One of four bathrooms.
One of four bathrooms.
One of six bedrooms in the home.
One of six bedrooms in the home.
One of six bedrooms in the home.
One of six bedrooms in the home.
One of six bedrooms in the home.
One of six bedrooms in the home.
One of six bedrooms in the home.
One of six bedrooms in the home.
One of four bathrooms.
One of four bathrooms.
Home comes with 90 feet of water frontage.
Home comes with 90 feet of water frontage.
Home comes with 90 feet of water frontage and littoral water rights.
Home comes with 90 feet of water frontage and littoral water rights.
Home comes with 90 feet of water frontage.
Home comes with 90 feet of water frontage.
Home comes with 90 feet of water frontage.
Home comes with 90 feet of water frontage.
Home comes with 90 feet of water frontage and littoral water rights.
Home comes with 90 feet of water frontage and littoral water rights.
One of six bedrooms in the home.
One of six bedrooms in the home.
Lake views from this living area.
Lake views from this living area.
Lake views from this living area.
Lake views from this living area.
    Easy lakefront living awaits beach lovers looking for a six-bedroom, four-bath, turnkey estate in Union Pier. The home comes with 90-feet of water frontage with littoral beach rights.

    Updates throughout the traditional-styled home, built in 1940, include a new kitchen and baths, hardwood floors and fireplace in the living area. Its open floor plan is filled with natural light and views of Lake Michigan. 

    Located near Harbor Country, and just over an hour from Chicago, the home also has a large lakefront deck with a wood arbor and nearby fire pit, perfect for entertaining on warm summer nights. There's also enough space for the addition of a pool. 

    Located at 15826 Lakeshore, this 2,900-square-foot home is being offered by Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in New Buffalo for $2,299,000. 

    See the listing here:

