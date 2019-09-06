MI Dream Home: Vintage home in Union Pier has updates, beach rights
Easy lakefront living awaits beach lovers looking for a six-bedroom, four-bath, turnkey estate in Union Pier. The home comes with 90-feet of water frontage with littoral beach rights.
Updates throughout the traditional-styled home, built in 1940, include a new kitchen and baths, hardwood floors and fireplace in the living area. Its open floor plan is filled with natural light and views of Lake Michigan.
Located near Harbor Country, and just over an hour from Chicago, the home also has a large lakefront deck with a wood arbor and nearby fire pit, perfect for entertaining on warm summer nights. There's also enough space for the addition of a pool.
Located at 15826 Lakeshore, this 2,900-square-foot home is being offered by Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in New Buffalo for $2,299,000.
