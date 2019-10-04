MI Dream Home: Mid-century estate in Manistee sits on a hilltop
Enjoy living in a mid-century home in old town Manistee on a 3-acre hilltop with views of Lake Michigan against the sunset.
This classic estate, at 552 Harvard Lane, is complete with a number of modern upgrades in a park-like setting that features a landscape designed with multiple outdoor living spaces, including decks, patios and a sauna.
The well-maintained four-bedroom estate has 5 1/2 baths, a large bonus room on the third floor, a studio garage apartment with another bedroom and bath. There's also a partially finished basement.
The beach, restaurants and the Manistee light pier are all just a five-minute walk away.
Additional development is possible because the parcel can be divided into three lots, each with views of Lake Michigan. And, in case you've ever wanted a B&B, this could be the perfect place.
Priced at $650,000, the home is being offered by North Harbor Christie's International Real Estate in Petoskey. An open house for this property is set for Friday (Oct. 11) from 4-7 p.m.
See the listing here:
Recent listings:
Historic house in Indian Village recently added to Detroit's market
Custom estate has elevator, wine cellar and five-car garage
Central Upper Peninsula estate with elevator sits on 2,000 feet of Lake Michigan shoreline
Vintage home in Union Pier has updates, beach rights
Waterfront Traverse City house has more than 50 windows, indoor pool
See all at: https://www.detroitnews.com/business/real-estate/.
jbrown@detroitnews.com
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.