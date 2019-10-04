MI Dream Home: Manistee hilltop estate
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

This mid-century home in old town Manistee sits on a three-acre hilltop with views of Lake Michigan. It is for sale, priced at $650,000.
This mid-century home in old town Manistee sits on a three-acre hilltop with views of Lake Michigan. It is for sale, priced at $650,000. northharborrealestate.com
Fullscreen
This mid-century home in old town Manistee sits on a three-acre hilltop with views of Lake Michigan. It is for sale, priced at $650,000.
This mid-century home in old town Manistee sits on a three-acre hilltop with views of Lake Michigan. It is for sale, priced at $650,000. northharborrealestate.com
Fullscreen
This classic estate, at 552 Harvard Lane, is complete with a number of modern upgrades in a park-like setting that features a landscape designed with multiple outdoor living spaces, including decks, patios and a sauna.
This classic estate, at 552 Harvard Lane, is complete with a number of modern upgrades in a park-like setting that features a landscape designed with multiple outdoor living spaces, including decks, patios and a sauna. northharborrealestate.com
Fullscreen
The home is being offered by North Harbor Christie's International Real Estate in Petoskey.
The home is being offered by North Harbor Christie's International Real Estate in Petoskey. northharborrealestate.com
Fullscreen
The home is being offered by North Harbor Christie's International Real Estate in Petoskey.
The home is being offered by North Harbor Christie's International Real Estate in Petoskey. northharborrealestate.com
Fullscreen
The well-maintained four-bedroom estate has 5 1/2 baths.
The well-maintained four-bedroom estate has 5 1/2 baths. northharborrealestate.com
Fullscreen
This mid-century home in old town Manistee sits on a three-acre hilltop with views of Lake Michigan. It is for sale, priced at $650,000.
This mid-century home in old town Manistee sits on a three-acre hilltop with views of Lake Michigan. It is for sale, priced at $650,000. northharborrealestate.com
Fullscreen
The well-maintained four-bedroom estate has 5 1/2 baths.
The well-maintained four-bedroom estate has 5 1/2 baths. northharborrealestate.com
Fullscreen
The well-maintained four-bedroom estate has 5 1/2 baths.
The well-maintained four-bedroom estate has 5 1/2 baths. northharborrealestate.com
Fullscreen
The beach, restaurants and the Manistee light pier are all just a five-minute walk away.
The beach, restaurants and the Manistee light pier are all just a five-minute walk away. northharborrealestate.com
Fullscreen
Other spaces include a large bonus room on the third floor, a studio garage apartment with another bedroom and bath. There's also a partially finished basement.
Other spaces include a large bonus room on the third floor, a studio garage apartment with another bedroom and bath. There's also a partially finished basement. northharborrealestate.com
Fullscreen
This classic estate, at 552 Harvard Lane, is complete with a number of modern upgrades in a park-like setting that features a landscape designed with multiple outdoor living spaces, including decks, patios and a sauna.
This classic estate, at 552 Harvard Lane, is complete with a number of modern upgrades in a park-like setting that features a landscape designed with multiple outdoor living spaces, including decks, patios and a sauna. northharborrealestate.com
Fullscreen
This mid-century home in old town Manistee sits on a three-acre hilltop with views of Lake Michigan. It is for sale, priced at $650,000.
This mid-century home in old town Manistee sits on a three-acre hilltop with views of Lake Michigan. It is for sale, priced at $650,000. northharborrealestate.com
Fullscreen
This four-bedroom estate in Manistee, priced at $650,000, is just a five-minute walk from the beach, restaurants and the light pier.
This four-bedroom estate in Manistee, priced at $650,000, is just a five-minute walk from the beach, restaurants and the light pier. northharborrealestate.com
Fullscreen
This mid-century home in old town Manistee sits on a three-acre hilltop with views of Lake Michigan. It is for sale, priced at $650,000.
This mid-century home in old town Manistee sits on a three-acre hilltop with views of Lake Michigan. It is for sale, priced at $650,000. northharborrealestate.com
Fullscreen
The beach, restaurants and the Manistee light pier are all just a five-minute walk away.
The beach, restaurants and the Manistee light pier are all just a five-minute walk away. northharborrealestate.com
Fullscreen
The front entryway of the home at 552 Harvard Lane in Manistee.
The front entryway of the home at 552 Harvard Lane in Manistee. northharborrealestate.com
Fullscreen
The home is being offered by North Harbor Christie's International Real Estate in Petoskey.
The home is being offered by North Harbor Christie's International Real Estate in Petoskey. northharborrealestate.com
Fullscreen
The well-maintained four-bedroom estate has 5 1/2 baths.
The well-maintained four-bedroom estate has 5 1/2 baths. northharborrealestate.com
Fullscreen
Other spaces include a large bonus room on the third floor, a studio garage apartment with another bedroom and bath. There's also a partially finished basement.
Other spaces include a large bonus room on the third floor, a studio garage apartment with another bedroom and bath. There's also a partially finished basement. northharborrealestate.com
Fullscreen
This classic estate, at 552 Harvard Lane, is complete with a number of modern upgrades in a park-like setting that features a landscape designed with multiple outdoor living spaces, including decks, patios and a sauna.
This classic estate, at 552 Harvard Lane, is complete with a number of modern upgrades in a park-like setting that features a landscape designed with multiple outdoor living spaces, including decks, patios and a sauna. northharborrealestate.com
Fullscreen
This classic estate, at 552 Harvard Lane, is complete with a number of modern upgrades in a park-like setting that features a landscape designed with multiple outdoor living spaces, including decks, patios and a sauna.
This classic estate, at 552 Harvard Lane, is complete with a number of modern upgrades in a park-like setting that features a landscape designed with multiple outdoor living spaces, including decks, patios and a sauna. northharborrealestate.com
Fullscreen
This classic estate, at 552 Harvard Lane, is complete with a number of modern upgrades in a park-like setting that features a landscape designed with multiple outdoor living spaces, including decks, patios and a sauna.
This classic estate, at 552 Harvard Lane, is complete with a number of modern upgrades in a park-like setting that features a landscape designed with multiple outdoor living spaces, including decks, patios and a sauna. northharborrealestate.com
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Enjoy living in a mid-century home in old town Manistee on a 3-acre hilltop with views of Lake Michigan against the sunset.

    This classic estate, at 552 Harvard Lane, is complete with a number of modern upgrades in a park-like setting that features a landscape designed with multiple outdoor living spaces, including decks, patios and a sauna.

    The well-maintained four-bedroom estate has 5 1/2 baths, a large bonus room on the third floor, a studio garage apartment with another bedroom and bath. There's also a partially finished basement.

    The beach, restaurants and the Manistee light pier are all just a five-minute walk away.

    Additional development is possible because the parcel can be divided into three lots, each with views of Lake Michigan. And, in case you've ever wanted a B&B, this could be the perfect place.

    Priced at $650,000, the home is being offered by North Harbor Christie's International Real Estate in Petoskey. An open house for this property is set for Friday (Oct. 11) from 4-7 p.m.

    See the listing here:

    Recent listings:

    Historic house in Indian Village recently added to Detroit's market

    Custom estate has elevator, wine cellar and five-car garage

    Central Upper Peninsula estate with elevator sits on 2,000 feet of Lake Michigan shoreline

    Vintage home in Union Pier has updates, beach rights

    Waterfront Traverse City house has more than 50 windows, indoor pool

    See all at:  https://www.detroitnews.com/business/real-estate/.

    jbrown@detroitnews.com

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/real-estate/2019/10/04/mi-dream-home-mid-century-estate-manistee-sits-hilltop/3831790002/