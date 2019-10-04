Enjoy living in a mid-century home in old town Manistee on a 3-acre hilltop with views of Lake Michigan against the sunset.

This classic estate, at 552 Harvard Lane, is complete with a number of modern upgrades in a park-like setting that features a landscape designed with multiple outdoor living spaces, including decks, patios and a sauna.

The well-maintained four-bedroom estate has 5 1/2 baths, a large bonus room on the third floor, a studio garage apartment with another bedroom and bath. There's also a partially finished basement.

The beach, restaurants and the Manistee light pier are all just a five-minute walk away.

Additional development is possible because the parcel can be divided into three lots, each with views of Lake Michigan. And, in case you've ever wanted a B&B, this could be the perfect place.

Priced at $650,000, the home is being offered by North Harbor Christie's International Real Estate in Petoskey. An open house for this property is set for Friday (Oct. 11) from 4-7 p.m.

See the listing here:

This four-bedroom estate in Manistee, priced at $650,000, is just a five-minute walk from the beach, restaurants and the light pier. (Photo: northharborrealestate.com)

Recent listings:

Historic house in Indian Village recently added to Detroit's market

Custom estate has elevator, wine cellar and five-car garage

Central Upper Peninsula estate with elevator sits on 2,000 feet of Lake Michigan shoreline

Vintage home in Union Pier has updates, beach rights

Waterfront Traverse City house has more than 50 windows, indoor pool

See all at: https://www.detroitnews.com/business/real-estate/.

jbrown@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/real-estate/2019/10/04/mi-dream-home-mid-century-estate-manistee-sits-hilltop/3831790002/