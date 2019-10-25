A neoclassical Georgian estate, located in Detroit's historical Boston Edison subdivision, is just minutes away from downtown.

The three-story house with five bedrooms, four baths and more than 4,300 square feet of living space was built in 1920 and is being offered for sale at just under half a million dollars ($499,900).

“In all of the countries and cities I have worked in for my clients, Detroit and surrounding suburbs are the most undervalued. We are just starting to see real international interest and exposure," said Global Real Estate Specialist Nicholas Asplund of Signature Sotheby's International Realty.

"In my opinion, Detroit is the best 10-year investment you can find. This home is a perfect example. You have a piece of history from 1920’s Detroit that is completely updated and designed at under $115 psf (per square foot).”

Pre-approval is required for a showing of the house, which is at 2224 Chicago.

See the listing here:

Recent listings:

Transitional craftsman estate sits on 5 acres in West Michigan

Cape Cod estate in Ann Arbor subdivision overlooks Fleming Creek

Mid-century estate in Manistee sits on a hilltop

Historic house in Indian Village recently added to Detroit's market

Custom estate has elevator, wine cellar and five-car garage

See all at: https://www.detroitnews.com/business/real-estate/.

jbrown@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/real-estate/2019/10/25/historical-estate-detroits-boston-edison-area-completely-updated/4022885002/