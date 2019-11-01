LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Nestled in the golf community of Stonebridge, this Ann Arbor home has five bedrooms, 3.5 baths, complete with tennis courts, a community park and hiking trails. 

Just minutes from the highways, the home has many updates, which were done between 2012 and 2019. Among them are an entire roof, 104-foot seawall, the master bath, the lower level deck, exterior painting, kitchen appliances, a walk-in pantry, backyard patio and more. 

MI Dream Home: $1M Ann Arbor estate features lake views
Priced at just under a million dollars ( $995,000) this five-bedroom, 3.5-bath estate located in the golf community of Stonebridge in Ann Arbor features lake views from nearly every room in the house, according to Jeremy Dantzler, President/Associate Broker of Provident Real Estate & Asset Management in Ann Arbor. "It has both cozy corners and large spaces for entertaining. It's truly a great place to call home!", Dantzler said.
    "The Boulder Pond home is resort style living in (the) city of Ann Arbor. Uniquely designed so that the homeowner has a view of the lake from nearly every room," said Jeremy Dantzler, president/associate broker of Provident Real Estate & Asset Management in Ann Arbor.  "It has both cozy corners and large spaces for entertaining."

    There's also a kitchen and space for entertaining in the lower level, which can double as a self-contained, fully equipped in-law suite.

    The home, priced at $995,000, is at 4323 Boulder Pond.

    See the listing here:

    Recent listings:

    Historical estate in Detroit's Boston Edison area is completely updated

    Transitional craftsman estate sits on 5 acres in West Michigan

    Cape Cod estate in Ann Arbor subdivision overlooks Fleming Creek

    Mid-century estate in Manistee sits on a hilltop

    Historic house in Indian Village recently added to Detroit's market

    See all at:  detroitnews.com/business/real-estate

