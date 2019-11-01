Share This Story!
MI Dream Home: Ann Arbor estate has many updates, views of Boulder Pond
Just minutes from the highways, this MI Dream Home has many updates, which were done between 2012 and 2019
MI Dream Home: Ann Arbor estate has many updates, views of Boulder Pond
Nestled in the golf community of Stonebridge, this Ann Arbor home has five bedrooms, 3.5 baths, complete with tennis courts, a community park and hiking trails.
Just minutes from the highways, the home has many updates, which were done between 2012 and 2019. Among them are an entire roof, 104-foot seawall, the master bath, the lower level deck, exterior painting, kitchen appliances, a walk-in pantry, backyard patio and more.
"The Boulder Pond home is resort style living in (the) city of Ann Arbor. Uniquely designed so that the homeowner has a view of the lake from nearly every room," said Jeremy Dantzler, president/associate broker of Provident Real Estate & Asset Management in Ann Arbor. "It has both cozy corners and large spaces for entertaining."
There's also a kitchen and space for entertaining in the lower level, which can double as a self-contained, fully equipped in-law suite.
The home, priced at $995,000, is at 4323 Boulder Pond.
