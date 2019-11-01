Nestled in the golf community of Stonebridge, this Ann Arbor home has five bedrooms, 3.5 baths, complete with tennis courts, a community park and hiking trails.

Just minutes from the highways, the home has many updates, which were done between 2012 and 2019. Among them are an entire roof, 104-foot seawall, the master bath, the lower level deck, exterior painting, kitchen appliances, a walk-in pantry, backyard patio and more.

"The Boulder Pond home is resort style living in (the) city of Ann Arbor. Uniquely designed so that the homeowner has a view of the lake from nearly every room," said Jeremy Dantzler, president/associate broker of Provident Real Estate & Asset Management in Ann Arbor. "It has both cozy corners and large spaces for entertaining."

There's also a kitchen and space for entertaining in the lower level, which can double as a self-contained, fully equipped in-law suite.

The home, priced at $995,000, is at 4323 Boulder Pond.

See the listing here:

Recent listings:

Historical estate in Detroit's Boston Edison area is completely updated

Transitional craftsman estate sits on 5 acres in West Michigan

Cape Cod estate in Ann Arbor subdivision overlooks Fleming Creek

Mid-century estate in Manistee sits on a hilltop

Historic house in Indian Village recently added to Detroit's market

See all at: detroitnews.com/business/real-estate

jbrown@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/real-estate/2019/11/01/mi-dream-home-ann-arbor-home-views-boulder-pond/2499660001/