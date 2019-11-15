MI Dream Home: $5M Bloomfield Hills estate features 5 fireplaces
This four-bedroom estate built in 2004 is located in a gated community in Bloomfield Hills. It is for sale for $4.95 million.
Located at 2774 Turtle Lake, the design of the house combines sleek contemporary with classic refined elegance. The sale is being handled by Higbie Maxon Agney, Inc. Realtors in Grosse Pointe Farms.
Located at 2774 Turtle Lake, the design of the house combines sleek contemporary with classic refined elegance. The sale is being handled by Higbie Maxon Agney, Inc. Realtors in Grosse Pointe Farms.
The 1,861square-foot master suite was designed with a fireplace, his and hers bathrooms, and a massive custom-built closet.
The 1,861 square-foot master suite was designed with a fireplace, his and hers bathrooms, and a massive custom-built closet.
    An exclusive gated community in Bloomfield Hills is the location of a four-bedroom estate with a 1,861-square-foot master suite designed with a fireplace, his and hers bathrooms and a massive custom-built closet.

    "For the finest living in southeastern Michigan, one needs to look no further than Turtle Lake. With its beautiful natural setting, unique features, and phenomenal amenities, Turtle Lake is the place to live," said Jaime Rae Turnbull of Higbie Maxon Agney Realtors in Grosse Pointe Farms.

    The home is designed with hand-selected materials throughout, including leather, marble, wood and slate floors, custom metal staircases, antique doors and fabric clad walls.

    There's also a gourmet Christopher Peacock kitchen and butler's pantry, a finished lower level with custom Vogue bar, a wine cellar, steam and massage room, staff office, exercise room and a huge laundry room. 

    In addition to the five fireplaces throughout the exceptionally large estate, there are six full bathrooms and four partial baths.

    Built in 2004, the estate is priced at just under $5 million ($4,950,000).

    See the listing here.

    jbrown@detroitnews.com 

    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/real-estate/2019/11/15/mi-dream-home-turtle-lake-estate-has-5-fireplaces-wine-cellar-elevator/2518248001/