MI Dream Home: Cottage on historic Dollar Island is priced at $850,000
The island is centered in Snows Channel, between Cedarville and Hessel
Ever dream of owning your own island? If so, historic Dollar Island, so named according to historians after being sold by the government for $1, is up for sale.
The island is centered in Snows Channel, between Cedarville and Hessel. It's part of Lake Huron's chain of 36 islands known as Les Cheneaux in Michigan's eastern Upper Peninsula, and has a deep water protected harbor.
Originally, it had only a windmill and cabin that were built in 1913. They've now been developed into a three-bedroom, two-bathroom cottage.
The 1,612-square-foot cottage includes a sauna, hot tub, solarium glass sun porch, covered porch, turret with wrap around balcony, multiple boat slips, a three-stall boathouse, one with stained glass windows; a large workshop, wrap around docking, and a waterfront gazebo with dining area.
Priced at $850,000, the cottage is being offered by Coldwell Banker Schmidt-Cedarville.
See the listing here:
