Ever dream of owning your own island? If so, historic Dollar Island, so named according to historians after being sold by the government for $1, is up for sale.

The island is centered in Snows Channel, between Cedarville and Hessel. It's part of Lake Huron's chain of 36 islands known as Les Cheneaux in Michigan's eastern Upper Peninsula, and has a deep water protected harbor.

Originally, it had only a windmill and cabin that were built in 1913. They've now been developed into a three-bedroom, two-bathroom cottage.

The 1,612-square-foot cottage includes a sauna, hot tub, solarium glass sun porch, covered porch, turret with wrap around balcony, multiple boat slips, a three-stall boathouse, one with stained glass windows; a large workshop, wrap around docking, and a waterfront gazebo with dining area.

Priced at $850,000, the cottage is being offered by Coldwell Banker Schmidt-Cedarville.

See the listing here:

Recent listings:

Turtle Lake estate has 5 fireplaces, wine cellar, elevator

Colonial estate in Salem Township has Southern charm and multiple fireplaces

Ann Arbor estate has many updates, views of Boulder Pond

Historical estate in Detroit's Boston Edison area is completely updated

Transitional craftsman estate sits on 5 acres in West Michigan

See all at: https://www.detroitnews.com/business/real-estate/

jbrown@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/real-estate/2019/11/22/mi-dream-home-cottage-historic-dollar-island-priced-850-000/4252117002/