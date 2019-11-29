Situated on 520 feet of waterfront, a seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate in Petoskey, complete with a spacious guest house, is being offered for sale for the first time.

The floor plan includes a sunroom and custom kitchen that opens to the living room, making it the perfect spot for large gatherings.

Also included in this 9,652-square-foot home are hardwood floors, two offices, a billiards room with a bar in the lower level, a large stone patio with built-in fire pit that overlooks the lake, large dock and a beach cabana on the water by the sandy beach with sitting area and bathroom.

The guest house includes two additional bedrooms and a large screened-in porch.

Together, they're priced at $9,800,000, but the main house can be purchased separately, with 400 feet of waterfront, for $8,300,000.

The home is being offered by Kidd & Leavy Real Estate Co. LLC in northern Michigan.

See the listing here:

