MI Dream Home: $9.8M Walloon Lake estate in Petoskey
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Situated on 520 feet of waterfront, this seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate in Petoskey, complete with a spacious guest house, is being offered for sale for just under $10 million.
Situated on 520 feet of waterfront, this seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate in Petoskey, complete with a spacious guest house, is being offered for sale for just under $10 million. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
Situated on 520 feet of waterfront, a seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate in Petoskey, complete with a spacious guest house, is being offered for sale for the first time.
Situated on 520 feet of waterfront, a seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate in Petoskey, complete with a spacious guest house, is being offered for sale for the first time. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
Situated on 520 feet of waterfront, a seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate in Petoskey, complete with a spacious guest house, at right, is being offered for sale for the first time.
Situated on 520 feet of waterfront, a seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate in Petoskey, complete with a spacious guest house, at right, is being offered for sale for the first time. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
Situated on 520 feet of waterfront, a seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate in Petoskey, complete with a spacious guest house, is being offered for sale for the first time.
Situated on 520 feet of waterfront, a seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate in Petoskey, complete with a spacious guest house, is being offered for sale for the first time. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
Situated on 520 feet of waterfront, a seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate in Petoskey, complete with a spacious guest house, is being offered for sale for the first time.
Situated on 520 feet of waterfront, a seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate in Petoskey, complete with a spacious guest house, is being offered for sale for the first time. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
Situated on 520 feet of waterfront, a seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate in Petoskey, complete with a spacious guest house, is being offered for sale for the first time.
Situated on 520 feet of waterfront, a seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate in Petoskey, complete with a spacious guest house, is being offered for sale for the first time. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
Situated on 520 feet of waterfront, a seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate in Petoskey, complete with a spacious guest house, is being offered for sale for the first time.
Situated on 520 feet of waterfront, a seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate in Petoskey, complete with a spacious guest house, is being offered for sale for the first time. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
Situated on 520 feet of waterfront, a seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate in Petoskey, complete with a spacious guest house, at right, is being offered for sale for the first time.
Situated on 520 feet of waterfront, a seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate in Petoskey, complete with a spacious guest house, at right, is being offered for sale for the first time. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
Situated on 520 feet of waterfront, a seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate in Petoskey, complete with a spacious guest house, is being offered for sale for the first time.
Situated on 520 feet of waterfront, a seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate in Petoskey, complete with a spacious guest house, is being offered for sale for the first time. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
Situated on 520 feet of waterfront, a seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate in Petoskey, complete with a spacious guest house, is being offered for sale for the first time.
Situated on 520 feet of waterfront, a seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate in Petoskey, complete with a spacious guest house, is being offered for sale for the first time. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
Situated on 520 feet of waterfront, a seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate in Petoskey, complete with a spacious guest house, is being offered for sale for the first time.
Situated on 520 feet of waterfront, a seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate in Petoskey, complete with a spacious guest house, is being offered for sale for the first time. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
Situated on 520 feet of waterfront, a seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate in Petoskey with a large dock and a beach cabana on the water.
Situated on 520 feet of waterfront, a seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate in Petoskey with a large dock and a beach cabana on the water. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
Situated on 520 feet of waterfront, a seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate in Petoskey, complete with a spacious guest house, seen here.
Situated on 520 feet of waterfront, a seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate in Petoskey, complete with a spacious guest house, seen here. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
The spacious porch with a view of Lake Walloon.
The spacious porch with a view of Lake Walloon. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
Situated on 520 feet of waterfront, a seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate in Petoskey, complete with a spacious guest house, is being offered for sale for the first time.
Situated on 520 feet of waterfront, a seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate in Petoskey, complete with a spacious guest house, is being offered for sale for the first time. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
The living room area.
The living room area. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
The living room area.
The living room area. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
One of seven bedrooms.
One of seven bedrooms. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
One of seven bedrooms.
One of seven bedrooms. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
One of seven bedrooms.
One of seven bedrooms. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
One of eight bathrooms.
One of eight bathrooms. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
One of eight bathrooms.
One of eight bathrooms. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
One of eight bathrooms.
One of eight bathrooms. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
Dream Home -- 4310461002
Dream Home -- 4310461002 Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
The master bedroom.
The master bedroom. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
The master bedroom.
The master bedroom. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
The utility room.
The utility room. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
The floor plan includes a sunroom and custom kitchen that opens to the living room.
The floor plan includes a sunroom and custom kitchen that opens to the living room. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
The family room.
The family room. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
The floor plan includes a sunroom and custom kitchen that opens to the living room.
The floor plan includes a sunroom and custom kitchen that opens to the living room. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
The floor plan includes a sunroom and custom kitchen that opens to the living room.
The floor plan includes a sunroom and custom kitchen that opens to the living room. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
The floor plan includes a sunroom and custom kitchen that opens to the living room.
The floor plan includes a sunroom and custom kitchen that opens to the living room. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
The floor plan includes a sunroom.
The floor plan includes a sunroom. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
The floor plan includes a sunroom.
The floor plan includes a sunroom. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
One of seven bedrooms.
One of seven bedrooms. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
One of eight bathrooms.
One of eight bathrooms. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
Living area in the guest house.
Living area in the guest house. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
Dream Home -- 4310461002
Dream Home -- 4310461002 Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
One of two offices.
One of two offices. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
A living area with a bar in the lower level.
A living area with a bar in the lower level. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
A living area with a bar in the lower level.
A living area with a bar in the lower level. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
A living area and billiard room with a bar in the lower level.
A living area and billiard room with a bar in the lower level. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
A living area with a bar in the lower level.
A living area with a bar in the lower level. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
Dream Home -- 4310461002
Dream Home -- 4310461002 Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
Situated on 520 feet of waterfront, a seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate in Petoskey, complete with a spacious guest house, is being offered for sale for the first time.
Situated on 520 feet of waterfront, a seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate in Petoskey, complete with a spacious guest house, is being offered for sale for the first time. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
The spacious porch with a view of Lake Walloon and large stone patio.
The spacious porch with a view of Lake Walloon and large stone patio. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
The spacious porch with a view of Lake Walloon.
The spacious porch with a view of Lake Walloon. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
Dream Home -- 4310461002
Dream Home -- 4310461002 Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
One of eight bathrooms.
One of eight bathrooms. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
A living area in the guest house.
A living area in the guest house. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
The kitchen in the guest house.
The kitchen in the guest house. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
A living area in the guest house.
A living area in the guest house. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
A living area in the guest house.
A living area in the guest house. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
A bathroom in the guest house.
A bathroom in the guest house. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
A bedroom in the guest house.
A bedroom in the guest house. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen
Situated on 520 feet of waterfront, a seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate in Petoskey, complete with a spacious guest house, is being offered for sale for the first time.
Situated on 520 feet of waterfront, a seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate in Petoskey, complete with a spacious guest house, is being offered for sale for the first time. Phoenix Photographics
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Situated on 520 feet of waterfront, a seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate in Petoskey, complete with a spacious guest house, is being offered for sale for the first time.

    The floor plan includes a sunroom and custom kitchen that opens to the living room, making it the perfect spot for large gatherings.

    Also included in this 9,652-square-foot home are hardwood floors, two offices, a billiards room with a bar in the lower level, a large stone patio with built-in fire pit that overlooks the lake, large dock and a beach cabana on the water by the sandy beach with sitting area and bathroom. 

    The guest house includes two additional bedrooms and a large screened-in porch. 

    Together, they're priced at $9,800,000, but the main house can be purchased separately, with 400 feet of waterfront, for $8,300,000. 

    The home is being offered by Kidd & Leavy Real Estate Co. LLC in northern Michigan. 

    See the listing here:

    Recent listings

    Cottage on historic Dollar Island is priced at $850,000

    Turtle Lake estate has 5 fireplaces, wine cellar, elevator

    Colonial estate in Salem Township has Southern charm and multiple fireplaces

    Ann Arbor estate has many updates, views of Boulder Pond

    Historical estate in Detroit's Boston Edison area is completely updated

    See all at: https://www.detroitnews.com/business/real-estate/

    jbrown@detroitnews.com

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/real-estate/2019/11/29/mi-dream-home-9-8-m-petoskey-estate-comes-optional-guest-house/4310461002/