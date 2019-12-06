Share This Story!
MI Dream Home: Saline equestrian property with 5 bedrooms, 10 acres and riding arena in Saline
Located 10 miles from Ann Arbor, the Saline property includes Cape Cod home, barn and indoor riding arena on 10 acres of land
MI Dream Home: Saline equestrian property with 5 bedrooms, 10 acres and riding arena in Saline
Located 45 miles from Detroit and 10 miles from Ann Arbor, an equestrian property for sale near Saline includes a 3,252-square-foot Cape Cod home, barn and an indoor riding arena on 10 acres of land.
"This property combines the equestrian amenities a horse owner in Michigan desires with a custom-built home," said Nichole Freitag McCaig, associate broker for Visible Homes.
It has a master suite on the first floor and four more bedrooms on the second level. The kitchen is equipped with Wolf, Sub-Zero and KitchenAid Superba appliances.
The barn is a custom-built Wick building with Classic Equine stalls, 60 foot by 64 foot indoor arena and a heated observation room.
"Even though it was custom built for an equestrian, it could easily have other potential uses if someone doesn't have horses," McCaig said. "The land offers great privacy and a beautiful pond, which are draws to horse owners and non-horse owners, alike."
The property includes a three-car garage, limestone countertops with seating, hickory hardwood floors, a stone gas fireplace, large windows and an unfinished basement with 1,909 additional square feet.
The two-story home in Lodi Township was built in 2006 and is listed for $995,000.
See the listing here.
Recent listings:
Seven-bedroom Walloon Lake estate comes with optional guest house
Cottage on historic Dollar Island is priced at $850,000
Turtle Lake estate has 5 fireplaces, wine cellar, elevator
Colonial estate in Salem Township has Southern charm and multiple fireplaces
Ann Arbor estate has many updates, views of Boulder Pond
See all at: detroitnews.com/business/real-estate
