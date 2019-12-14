MI Dream Home: Springfield Twp home sits on 20 acres
A Tudor-style estate, with well over 6,000 square feet of living space in Springfield Township, features 20 wooded acres, five bedrooms and six baths. Built in 1981, the house also has many upscale finishes, including crown molding, custom-hammered-copper kitchen sinks, marble counter tops, and vaulted ceilings. A fully finished lower-level, manicured grounds, a tennis and/or basketball court, and private pond make it perfect for entertaining. Priced at $1,190,000 and located at 10200 Bridge Lake, the house is being offered by Keller Williams Premier.
The front door opens into a huge foyer.
The house includes crown molding.
Scenic views are seen throughout the house.
A Schimmel piano is displayed in this room.
The house has a large office.
There are vaulted ceiling throughout the house.
The workout room is spacious.
Ceiling fans keep this room comfortable.
This bedroom has a vaulted ceiling.
This room has a vaulted ceiling.
A bathroom.
A bedroom.
A bathroom.
A bathroom.
A staircase with balcony.
A hot tub.
A walk-in closet.
A tennis and/or basketball court.
    See the listing here:

    jbrown@detroitnews.com

