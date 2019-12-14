MI Dream Home: Springfield Township home is complete with 20 wooded acres
A Tudor style estate with well over 6,000 square feet of living space in Springfield Township features 20 wooded acres, five bedrooms and six baths.
Built in 1981, the house also has many upscale finishes, including crown molding, custom hammered copper kitchen sinks, marble counter tops, and vaulted ceilings.
A fully finished lower-level, manicured grounds, a tennis and/or basketball court, and private pond make it perfect for entertaining.
Priced at $1,190,000 and located at 10200 Bridge Lake, the house is being offered by Keller Williams Premier.
