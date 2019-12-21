On Lake Charlevoix, this 8,669-square-foot home brings some of the best up north has to offer, with 2.5 acres and 285 feet of waterfront property.

"It's a fun house inside and out," said Brad Rellinger, real estate associate for Harbor Sotheby's International Realty. "The house was built for entertaining. (The current owners) raised kids there and it has a spectacular view on Lake Charlevoix"

The home has space to entertain outdoors, with a grill on a large granite patio overlooking the lake and ample space indoors — a kitchen that features island seating, a bar, quartzite countertops and a wine refrigerator with a sunk-in dining area that includes plenty of seating for guests.

Buy Photo On Lake Charlevoix, this 8,669 square foot home offers an up north lakefront experience. (Photo: The Detroit News)

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home includes separate living quarters with private access over the garage, making it easy to host guests overnight.

It has a large master suite on the main level with a fireplace, sitting area and views of the lake. The lower level features a wine cellar, fitness area, a large hot-tub room, sauna, and steam shower.

The three-story home in Charlevoix was built in 2005 and is listed for $4,999,000.

"It's the total package," Rellinger said.

See the listing here.

Recent listings:

Saline equestrian property has 5 bedrooms, 10 acres and riding arena

Seven-bedroom Walloon Lake estate comes with optional guest house

Cottage on historic Dollar Island is priced at $850,000

Turtle Lake estate has 5 fireplaces, wine cellar, elevator

Colonial estate in Salem Township has Southern charm and multiple fireplaces

See all at: detroitnews.com/business/real-estate

ecarter@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/real-estate/2019/12/21/mi-dream-home-lake-charlevoix-estate-sits-on-waterfront/2667925001/