MI Dream Home: Up North home has 285 feet of property on Lake Charlevoix
On Lake Charlevoix, this 8,669 square foot home offers an up north lakefront experience.
Fullscreen
The two-story home in Charlevoix was built in 2005 and is listed for $4,999,000.
Fullscreen
The Lake Charlevoix home comes with  2.5 acres and 285 feet of waterfront property.
Fullscreen
The two-story home in Charlevoix has ample room for entertaining and views of the lake throughout.
Fullscreen
The two-story home in Charlevoix has ample room for entertaining and views of the lake throughout.
Fullscreen
The large  kitchen that features island seating, bar, quartzite counter tops and a wine refrigerator.
Fullscreen
The large  kitchen that features island seating, bar, quartzite counter tops and a wine refrigerator.
Fullscreen
The large  kitchen that features island seating, bar, quartzite counter tops and a wine refrigerator.
Fullscreen
The large  kitchen that features island seating, bar, quartzite counter tops and a wine refrigerator.
Fullscreen
The kitchen connects to a sunk-in dining area that includes plenty of seating for guests.
Fullscreen
The kitchen connects to a sunk-in dining area that includes plenty of seating for guests.
Fullscreen
The lower level features a circular wine cellar.
Fullscreen
The lower level features a circular wine cellar.
Fullscreen
The lower level features a circular wine cellar.
Fullscreen
Warm and inviting is the emphasis on this wood wrapped den, office.
Fullscreen
Warm and inviting is the emphasis on this wood wrapped den, office.
Fullscreen
The large master suite on the main level features a fireplace, sitting area and views of the lake.
Fullscreen
The large master suite on the main level features a fireplace, sitting area and views of the lake.
Fullscreen
The large master suite on the main level features a fireplace, sitting area and views of the lake.
Fullscreen
The large master suite on the main level features a fireplace, sitting area and views of the lake.
Fullscreen
The five bedroom, six bathroom home includes separate living quarters with private access.
Fullscreen
The five bedroom, six bathroom home includes separate living quarters with private access.
Fullscreen
The 8,669 square foot home features five bedroom, six bathrooms and plenty of space for visiting guests.
Fullscreen
The five bedroom, six bathroom home includes separate living quarters with private access over the garage, making it easy to host guests overnight.
Fullscreen
The 8,669 square foot home features five bedroom, six bathrooms and plenty of space for visiting guests.
Fullscreen
The five bedroom, six bathroom home includes separate living quarters with private access over the garage, making it easy to host guests overnight.
Fullscreen
The lower level features a wine cellar, fitness area, a large hot-tub room, sauna, and steam shower.
Fullscreen
This 8,669 square foot home on Lake Charlevoix offers the best that "up north" has to offer.
Fullscreen
The lower level features a wine cellar, fitness area, a large hot-tub room, sauna, and steam shower.
Fullscreen
The lower level features a wine cellar, fitness area, a large hot-tub room, sauna, and steam shower.
Fullscreen
The home has space to entertain outdoors, with an outdoor grill on a large granite patio overlooking the lake.
Fullscreen
On Lake Charlevoix, this 8,669 square foot home offers the best  that "up north" has to offer.
Fullscreen
On Lake Charlevoix, this 8,669 square foot home offers the best that "up north" has to offer.
Fullscreen

    On Lake Charlevoix, this 8,669-square-foot home brings some of the best up north has to offer, with 2.5 acres and 285 feet of waterfront property. 

    "It's a fun house inside and out," said Brad Rellinger, real estate associate for Harbor Sotheby's International Realty. "The house was built for entertaining. (The current owners) raised kids there and it has a spectacular view on Lake Charlevoix"

    The home has space to entertain outdoors, with a grill on a large granite patio overlooking the lake and ample space indoors — a kitchen that features island seating, a bar, quartzite countertops and a wine refrigerator with a sunk-in dining area that includes plenty of seating for guests.

    The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home includes separate living quarters with private access over the garage, making it easy to host guests overnight.

    It has a large master suite on the main level with a fireplace, sitting area and views of the lake. The lower level features a wine cellar, fitness area, a large hot-tub room, sauna, and steam shower.

    The three-story home in Charlevoix was built in 2005 and is listed for $4,999,000.

    "It's the total package," Rellinger said.

    See the listing here.

