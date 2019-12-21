MI Dream Home: $4.99M Lake Charlevoix estate sits on waterfront, 2.5 acres
On Lake Charlevoix, this 8,669-square-foot home brings some of the best up north has to offer, with 2.5 acres and 285 feet of waterfront property.
"It's a fun house inside and out," said Brad Rellinger, real estate associate for Harbor Sotheby's International Realty. "The house was built for entertaining. (The current owners) raised kids there and it has a spectacular view on Lake Charlevoix"
The home has space to entertain outdoors, with a grill on a large granite patio overlooking the lake and ample space indoors — a kitchen that features island seating, a bar, quartzite countertops and a wine refrigerator with a sunk-in dining area that includes plenty of seating for guests.
The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home includes separate living quarters with private access over the garage, making it easy to host guests overnight.
It has a large master suite on the main level with a fireplace, sitting area and views of the lake. The lower level features a wine cellar, fitness area, a large hot-tub room, sauna, and steam shower.
The three-story home in Charlevoix was built in 2005 and is listed for $4,999,000.
"It's the total package," Rellinger said.
See the listing here.
