Looking to buy your dream home in a small community with views and access to Lake Michigan? In Macatawa, you'll find a recently built estate with two lakeside decks that overlook a nearby marina.

"Nothing screams summers in Michigan like the community of Macatawa on the west coast of Michigan. Set between Lake Michigan and Lake Macatawa, this is an ideal location for water sports and beach fun, while just a short distance to Holland's popular downtown and upscale shopping and delicious restaurants," said Kersh Ruhl, associate broker/manager for Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt.

"Although summer might be the main draw, Macatawa does have a large contingent of year-round residents that enjoy the private location, and this luxurious home is a perfect spot to spend and enjoy every season and the ever changing lake views."

The home is designed with custom finishes and appliances, hardwood flooring, a six burner range with built-in oven, solid surface counters, and other amenities.

The master suite with walk-in closet, includes one of two fireplaces, and is near the second floor laundry and elevator, which makes access to all three levels easy.

The third floor could be used as an office space, or an additional bedroom and bath.

The finished lower level could make the perfect guest area, complete with a kitchenette, dining area, breakfast nook and access to one of the lakeside decks.

Priced at $1,795,000, the home also has a two-stall attached garage and one of the same that's detached.

