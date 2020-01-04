A 5,000-square-foot home inside a gated association just south of Grand Haven is an escape from the daily hustle and bustle with breathtaking views of Lake Michigan.

Its open floor plan — complete with fireplaces, wood ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows — creates the perfect backdrop for entertaining. There's even a large beachside deck for relaxing while watching the sunset.

"Set ideally between Holland and Grand Haven, this Lake Michigan waterfront home is a fantastic year-round home, or great getaway for summer fun," said Kersh Ruhl, associate broker and manager for Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt. "... One will never get tired of the tranquil time spent along the golden sands beach of Lake Michigan."

The master suite features a fireplace and wet bar, and there are four additional bedrooms, two of which are private suites, and 3.5 baths.

With downtown Grand Haven just minutes away, there's plenty of dining, shopping and marinas to add to your list of activities.

Twenty-three common acres are owned by Windcrest Association, and the taxes on this property are split between all the association members.

Located on Windcrest Lane, the home is being offered for $2,499,000.

See the listing here:

Recent listings:

Three-bedroom Macatawa home has elevator and two garages

$4.99M Lake Charlevoix estate sits on waterfront, 2.5 acres

Springfield Township home is complete with 20 wooded acres

Saline equestrian property has 5 bedrooms, 10 acres and riding arena

Seven-bedroom Walloon Lake estate comes with optional guest house

See all at: detroitnews.com/business/real-estate

jbrown@detroitnes.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/real-estate/2020/01/04/mi-dream-home-grand-haven-estate-has-149-feet-waterfront/2743668001/