MI Dream Home: Grand Haven estate
Sprawling 5,000 sq. ft. home set on 11 private acres with 149' of waterfront.
Sprawling 5,000 sq. ft. home features a three-car garage.
Home has 149 feet of waterfront and a large, beachfront deck.
A long, wooden walkway to the Lake Michigan beach.
A long, wooden walkway to the Lake Michigan beach.
Open living areas with floor to ceiling windows that showcase the lake and natural surroundings.
Open living areas with fireplaces, wood ceilings and loaded with floor to ceiling windows that showcase the lake and natural surroundings.
Open living areas with fireplaces, wood ceilings create the perfect backdrop for entertaining guests.
Open living areas that connect with the kitchen create the perfect backdrop for entertaining guests.
A second floor living area.
A connecting hallway to the porch and stairs.
In addition to the master bedroom, there four additional bedrooms, two that are private suites.
The wooden path from the back of the home.
The open design kitchen.
Large windows open the space up to the lake surroundings.
A hallway and one of the five bedrooms.
One of the five bedrooms.
The master bathroom features a double shower.
Part of the second level living area.
The master suite features a fireplace and wet bar.
An open kitchen with a seated high bar.
A pool table that doubles as a ping pong table.
    A 5,000-square-foot home inside a gated association just south of Grand Haven is an escape from the daily hustle and bustle with breathtaking views of Lake Michigan.

    Its open floor plan — complete with fireplaces, wood ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows — creates the perfect backdrop for entertaining.  There's even a large beachside deck for relaxing while watching the sunset. 

    "Set ideally between Holland and Grand Haven, this Lake Michigan waterfront home is a fantastic year-round home, or great getaway for summer fun," said Kersh Ruhl, associate broker and manager for Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt. "... One will never get tired of the tranquil time spent along the golden sands beach of Lake Michigan."

    The master suite features a fireplace and wet bar, and there are four additional bedrooms, two of which are private suites, and 3.5 baths. 

    With downtown Grand Haven just minutes away, there's plenty of dining, shopping and marinas to add to your list of activities. 

    Twenty-three common acres are owned by Windcrest Association, and the taxes on this property are split between all the association members. 

    Located on Windcrest Lane, the home is being offered for $2,499,000. 

    See the listing here:

