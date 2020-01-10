An award-winning Birmingham estate, built in 2015, has craftsmanship and style that go far beyond the idea of luxury living.

Features include collapsible glass walls that overlook Quarton Lake, as well as four bedrooms, and it's minutes away from Birmingham restaurants, entertainment, shopping and parks.

"Through my many years of experience in selling luxury homes, I know it is very rare that a home offers this level of artistry in a setting and location as exquisite as Waterfall," said Renee Lossia Acho of Keller Williams Domain Birmingham. " The beauty of the home goes far beyond the water views and remarkable infusion of warm woods, metal, glass and stone but is also found in how the home lives."

"There is an unmistakable feeling of warmth and comfort even amidst the lavish details and fine finishes. It offers a brilliant floor plan, open enough for large gatherings yet somehow still feels inviting and intimate for everyday living."

The 7,145-square-foot house, listed at $4,995,000, is located at 118 Waterfall near West Maple.

See the listing here:

