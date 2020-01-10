MI Dream Home: Contemporary Birmingham estate
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

An award-winning Birmingham estate, built in 2015, has craftsmanship and style that goes far beyond the idea of luxury living.
An award-winning Birmingham estate, built in 2015, has craftsmanship and style that goes far beyond the idea of luxury living. Way Up Media
Fullscreen
An award-winning Birmingham estate, built in 2015, has craftsmanship and style that goes far beyond the idea of luxury living.
An award-winning Birmingham estate, built in 2015, has craftsmanship and style that goes far beyond the idea of luxury living. Way Up Media
Fullscreen
An award-winning Birmingham estate, built in 2015, has craftsmanship and style that goes far beyond the idea of luxury living.
An award-winning Birmingham estate, built in 2015, has craftsmanship and style that goes far beyond the idea of luxury living. Way Up Media
Fullscreen
The home is an infusion of warm woods, metal, glass and stone.
The home is an infusion of warm woods, metal, glass and stone. Way Up Media
Fullscreen
The spiral staircase down to the finished lower level.
The spiral staircase down to the finished lower level. Way Up Media
Fullscreen
A living area with wood floors and a fireplace.
A living area with wood floors and a fireplace. Way Up Media
Fullscreen
An open kitchen and dining area.
An open kitchen and dining area. Way Up Media
Fullscreen
A dining area surrounded by stone, wood and natural light.
A dining area surrounded by stone, wood and natural light. Way Up Media
Fullscreen
A wet bar with lots of wood features.
A wet bar with lots of wood features. Way Up Media
Fullscreen
An open kitchen washed with natural light.
An open kitchen washed with natural light. Way Up Media
Fullscreen
An open kitchen next to the dining area.
An open kitchen next to the dining area. Way Up Media
Fullscreen
Kitchen features built-in gas range with hood and built-In refrigerator,
Kitchen features built-in gas range with hood and built-In refrigerator, Way Up Media
Fullscreen
A spacious kitchen with a large working-surface island.
A spacious kitchen with a large working-surface island. Way Up Media
Fullscreen
The spacious kitchen has a large, built-in range with hood and built-in refrigerator.
The spacious kitchen has a large, built-in range with hood and built-in refrigerator. Way Up Media
Fullscreen
The open kitchen adjacent to the dining and living areas.
The open kitchen adjacent to the dining and living areas. Way Up Media
Fullscreen
This smaller, more intimate living area also has a fireplace.
This smaller, more intimate living area also has a fireplace. Way Up Media
Fullscreen
This smaller, more intimate living area can also be used as a study.
This smaller, more intimate living area can also be used as a study. Way Up Media
Fullscreen
The view down from the upper level with lots of windows and two-story stone work.
The view down from the upper level with lots of windows and two-story stone work. Way Up Media
Fullscreen
The master bedroom features a fireplace.
The master bedroom features a fireplace. Way Up Media
Fullscreen
The master bedroom features a fireplace and warm, wood floors.
The master bedroom features a fireplace and warm, wood floors. Way Up Media
Fullscreen
The master bath features a stand alone tub and beautiful tile work.
The master bath features a stand alone tub and beautiful tile work. Way Up Media
Fullscreen
The master bath with tub and walk in shower.
The master bath with tub and walk in shower. Way Up Media
Fullscreen
Master bedroom walk in closet with center island and custom cabinetry.
Master bedroom walk in closet with center island and custom cabinetry. Way Up Media
Fullscreen
Master bedroom walk in closet with center island and custom cabinetry.
Master bedroom walk in closet with center island and custom cabinetry. Way Up Media
Fullscreen
Master bedroom dressing room.
Master bedroom dressing room. Way Up Media
Fullscreen
A very bright laundry room.
A very bright laundry room. Way Up Media
Fullscreen
One of four bedrooms in the home.
One of four bedrooms in the home. Way Up Media
Fullscreen
One of five full bathrooms.
One of five full bathrooms. Way Up Media
Fullscreen
An award-winning Birmingham estate, built in 2015, has craftsmanship and style that goes far beyond the idea of luxury living.
An award-winning Birmingham estate, built in 2015, has craftsmanship and style that goes far beyond the idea of luxury living. Way Up Media
Fullscreen
One of five full bathrooms.
One of five full bathrooms. Way Up Media
Fullscreen
One of five full bathrooms.
One of five full bathrooms. Way Up Media
Fullscreen
Walk out lower level kitchen and wet bar with stool seating.
Walk out lower level kitchen and wet bar with stool seating. Way Up Media
Fullscreen
Walk out lower level kitchen and wet bar with stool seating.
Walk out lower level kitchen and wet bar with stool seating. Way Up Media
Fullscreen
A walk in wine cellar on the lower level with stone-covered walls.
A walk in wine cellar on the lower level with stone-covered walls. Way Up Media
Fullscreen
An award-winning Birmingham estate, built in 2015, has craftsmanship and style that goes far beyond the idea of luxury living.
An award-winning Birmingham estate, built in 2015, has craftsmanship and style that goes far beyond the idea of luxury living. Way Up Media
Fullscreen
An award-winning Birmingham estate, built in 2015, has craftsmanship and style that goes far beyond the idea of luxury living.
An award-winning Birmingham estate, built in 2015, has craftsmanship and style that goes far beyond the idea of luxury living. Way Up Media
Fullscreen
One of five full baths.
One of five full baths. Way Up Media
Fullscreen
A spacious sauna.
A spacious sauna. Way Up Media
Fullscreen
The fence is sturdy but lovely.
The fence is sturdy but lovely. Way Up Media
Fullscreen
An award-winning Birmingham estate, built in 2015, has craftsmanship and style that goes far beyond the idea of luxury living.
An award-winning Birmingham estate, built in 2015, has craftsmanship and style that goes far beyond the idea of luxury living. Way Up Media
Fullscreen
The magical waterfall edge pool appears to spill onto Quarton Lake.
The magical waterfall edge pool appears to spill onto Quarton Lake. Way Up Media
Fullscreen
An award-winning Birmingham estate, built in 2015, has craftsmanship and style that goes far beyond the idea of luxury living.
An award-winning Birmingham estate, built in 2015, has craftsmanship and style that goes far beyond the idea of luxury living. Way Up Media
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    An award-winning Birmingham estate, built in 2015, has craftsmanship and style that go far beyond the idea of luxury living.

    Features include collapsible glass walls that overlook Quarton Lake, as well as four bedrooms, and it's minutes away from Birmingham restaurants, entertainment, shopping and parks. 

    "Through my many years of experience in selling luxury homes, I know it is very rare that a home offers this level of artistry in a setting and location as exquisite as Waterfall," said Renee Lossia Acho of Keller Williams Domain Birmingham. " The beauty of the home goes far beyond the water views and remarkable infusion of warm woods, metal, glass and stone but is also found in how the home lives."

    "There is an unmistakable feeling of warmth and comfort even amidst the lavish details and fine finishes. It offers a brilliant floor plan, open enough for large gatherings yet somehow still feels inviting and intimate for everyday living."

    The 7,145-square-foot house, listed at $4,995,000, is located at 118 Waterfall near West Maple. 

    See the listing here:

    Recent listings:

    Grand Haven estate sits on 11 private acres with 149 feet of waterfront

    Three-bedroom Macatawa home has elevator and two garages

    $4.99M Lake Charlevoix estate sits on waterfront, 2.5 acres

    Springfield Township home is complete with 20 wooded acres

    Saline equestrian property has 5 bedrooms, 10 acres and riding arena

    See all at: detroitnews.com/business/real-estate

    jbrown@detroitnews.com

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/real-estate/2020/01/10/dream-home-birmingham-estate-has-collapsible-glass-walls/2743660001/