Hidden among the trees in Castle Park along the shores of Lake Michigan sits an estate just 10 minutes from either Holland or Saugatuck. The traditional style two-story house, built in 2009, has a fireplace, four bedrooms, and two full baths.

A wide range of outdoor activities are just steps away, including a walk on Lake Michigan with a view of the Big Red Lighthouse, a swim in the salt water pool, sunsets from the dune, and a walk in the nearby woods.

Priced at $995,000, the estate has walls of windows that bring in natual light and views of the great outdoors. There are also several porches and screened in decks to take in the sights and sounds of nature.

An open floor plan makes entertaining large groups a breeze, and for overnight guests, there's a lower level complete with a bunkroom, bath, and family room.

