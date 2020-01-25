A brick colonial in Monroe has nearly a one-acre private backyard filled with mature trees, entertaining areas, landscape lighting and more.

"(It's) city living with a park-like setting on almost an acre," said Brenda Montri of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

The home also features millwork trim and hickory beveled hardwood floors throughout. There are also four gas fireplaces, one of which is in the huge master suite on the upper level with walls of windows that bring the outdoors in.

There are also three additional bedrooms on the upper level — two with an en suite. The fifth bedroom, complete with full bath, can be found on the main floor, along with the laundry area. In total, the house has six full baths, and one partial bath.

Its two updated kitchens are designed with travertine tumbled marble floors.

There are also numerous closets and storage spaces throughout, including a walk-up attic and attached garage with a full bath.

Located at 1564 Hollywood, the 3,884-square-foot house is being offered for $599,500.

See the listing here:

This stately brick colonial in Monroe is listed for $599,500. (Photo: Fish Eye Photography)

Recent listings:

Traditional style estate in Holland comes with view of Big Red Lighthouse

Contemporary designed Birmingham estate has collapsible glass walls

Grand Haven estate sits on 11 private acres with 149 feet of waterfront

Three-bedroom Macatawa home has elevator and two garages

Saline equestrian property has 5 bedrooms, 10 acres and riding arena

See all at: detroitnews.com/business/real-estate

jbrown@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/real-estate/2020/01/25/dream-home-monroe-colonial-has-two-kitchens-and-masters-suite/4542175002/