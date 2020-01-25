Monroe colonial Dream Home
This stately brick colonial in Monroe is listed for $599,500. Fish Eye Photography
The home is located at 1564 Hollywood. Fish Eye Photography
The private backyard is nearly an acre. Fish Eye Photography
The school district is Monroe Public Schools. Fish Eye Photography
The home is 3,884 square feet. Fish Eye Photography
It features five beds, six full baths and one half bath. Fish Eye Photography
The backyard includes mature trees, lush landscaping, water features and entertaining areas. Fish Eye Photography
The home features mill work trim and hickory beveled hardwood floors throughout. Fish Eye Photography
A one-year home warranty is included. Fish Eye Photography
There are four gas fireplaces throughout the home. Fish Eye Photography
The home has two updated kitchens with travertine tumbled marble floors. Fish Eye Photography
One kitchen is for entertaining near the back paver patio. Fish Eye Photography
One of the bathrooms. Fish Eye Photography
The master suite. Fish Eye Photography
One of the kitchens. Fish Eye Photography
One of the kitchens. Fish Eye Photography
One of the bedrooms Fish Eye Photography
Stately brick colonial in Monroe, Mich. Fish Eye Photography
The master bath. Fish Eye Photography
The fireplace in the master suite. Fish Eye Photography
The seating area in the master suite. Fish Eye Photography
The seating area in the master suite. Fish Eye Photography
One of the kitchens. Fish Eye Photography
Stone inset sink in the second kitchen. Fish Eye Photography
A second kitchen. Fish Eye Photography
One of the bathrooms. Fish Eye Photography
One of the bedrooms. Fish Eye Photography
There is one bedroom on the main floor. Fish Eye Photography
The home has Pella windows. Fish Eye Photography
The brick paver patio. Fish Eye Photography
A water feature. Fish Eye Photography
The home features vinyl siding and a brick exterior. Fish Eye Photography
Inside the basement. Fish Eye Photography
    A brick colonial in Monroe has nearly a one-acre private backyard filled with mature trees, entertaining areas, landscape lighting and more. 

    "(It's) city living with a park-like setting on almost an acre," said Brenda Montri of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

    The home also features millwork trim and hickory beveled hardwood floors throughout. There are also four gas fireplaces, one of which is in the huge master suite on the upper level with walls of windows that bring the outdoors in. 

    There are also three additional bedrooms on the upper level — two with an en suite. The fifth bedroom, complete with full bath, can be found on the main floor, along with the laundry area. In total, the house has six full baths, and one partial bath.

    Its two updated kitchens are designed with travertine tumbled marble floors.  

    There are also numerous closets and storage spaces throughout, including a walk-up attic and attached garage with a full bath.

    Located at 1564 Hollywood, the 3,884-square-foot house is being offered for $599,500.

    See the listing here:

