Serious car buffs won't want to miss out on an estate near Lake Michigan with a 12,000square-foot temperature-controlled building for storing a car collection. It can also double as additional space for guests. Located in Holland, the house sits on 40 acres with a 2-acre pond, an outdoor kitchen, grill and a large patio that surrounds an in-ground pool, all of which provide the perfect backdrop for outdoor entertaining.

Designed by Steenwyk Architects, the 10,000-square-foot house is a modern getaway with a large kitchen, theater room, workout room and lower level for year-round entertaining.

"The privacy and stunning design is unbelievable," said Wendy Ryder of Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt. "The floor-to-ceiling windows throughout this home surrounds you with beauty and tranquility.

The home has four bedrooms, including a master suite with a fireplace and his and her walk-in closets. Also, there are seven full baths and one half bath.

Offered at $5,646,680, the estate is located at 6479 144th.

