MI Dream Home: Holland stunner
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Located in Holland, this house sits on 40 acres with a 2-acre pond, an outdoor kitchen, grill&nbsp;and a large patio that surrounds an in-ground pool, all of which provide&nbsp;the&nbsp;perfect backdrop for outdoor entertaining.
Located in Holland, this house sits on 40 acres with a 2-acre pond, an outdoor kitchen, grill and a large patio that surrounds an in-ground pool, all of which provide the perfect backdrop for outdoor entertaining. Craig Klomparens
Fullscreen
It is listed for $5,646,680.&nbsp;Located in Holland, this house sits on 40 acres with a 2-acre pond, an outdoor kitchen, grill&nbsp;and a large patio that surrounds an in-ground pool, all of which provide&nbsp;the&nbsp;perfect backdrop for outdoor entertaining.
It is listed for $5,646,680. Located in Holland, this house sits on 40 acres with a 2-acre pond, an outdoor kitchen, grill and a large patio that surrounds an in-ground pool, all of which provide the perfect backdrop for outdoor entertaining. Craig Klomparens
Fullscreen
The home features 4 bedrooms and eight bathrooms.
The home features 4 bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Craig Klomparens
Fullscreen
Overall, the home is 10,376 square feet.
Overall, the home is 10,376 square feet. Craig Klomparens
Fullscreen
The home was designed by&nbsp;Steenwyk Architects.
The home was designed by Steenwyk Architects. Craig Klomparens
Fullscreen
The overall style is modern luxury finishings.&nbsp;
The overall style is modern luxury finishings.  Craig Klomparens
Fullscreen
Designed by Steenwyk Architects, the 10,000-square-foot house is a modern getaway with a large kitchen, theater room, workout room and lower level for year-round entertaining.
Designed by Steenwyk Architects, the 10,000-square-foot house is a modern getaway with a large kitchen, theater room, workout room and lower level for year-round entertaining. Craig Klomparens
Fullscreen
Inside the kitchen
Inside the kitchen Craig Klomparens
Fullscreen
The dining area
The dining area Craig Klomparens
Fullscreen
One of the bedrooms
One of the bedrooms Craig Klomparens
Fullscreen
MI Dream Home: 6479 144th Avenue, Holland $5,646,680 listing.
MI Dream Home: 6479 144th Avenue, Holland $5,646,680 listing. Craig Klomparens
Fullscreen
A bathroom
A bathroom Craig Klomparens
Fullscreen
Inside the shower
Inside the shower Craig Klomparens
Fullscreen
An office
An office Craig Klomparens
Fullscreen
An additional bedroom
An additional bedroom Craig Klomparens
Fullscreen
An additional bedroom
An additional bedroom Craig Klomparens
Fullscreen
Entertain your quests with the custom pool table.&nbsp;
Entertain your quests with the custom pool table.  Craig Klomparens
Fullscreen
The living room
The living room Craig Klomparens
Fullscreen
A living room space
A living room space Craig Klomparens
Fullscreen
The home theater
The home theater Craig Klomparens
Fullscreen
The workout room
The workout room Craig Klomparens
Fullscreen
The in-ground pool
The in-ground pool Craig Klomparens
Fullscreen
The in-ground pool
The in-ground pool Craig Klomparens
Fullscreen
The in-ground pool
The in-ground pool Craig Klomparens
Fullscreen
Outside near the pool
Outside near the pool Craig Klomparens
Fullscreen
Outside near the pool
Outside near the pool Craig Klomparens
Fullscreen
A two-acre pond sits on the property.
A two-acre pond sits on the property. Craig Klomparens
Fullscreen
A view from outside the house
A view from outside the house Craig Klomparens
Fullscreen
A view from outside the house
A view from outside the house Craig Klomparens
Fullscreen
A 12,000 square-foot temperature controlled building provides storage for your favorite toys.&nbsp;
A 12,000 square-foot temperature controlled building provides storage for your favorite toys.  Craig Klomparens
Fullscreen
Serious car buffs won&#39;t want to miss out on an estate near Lake Michigan with a 12,000- square-foot temperature-controlled building for storing a car collection. It can also double as additional space for guests.
Serious car buffs won't want to miss out on an estate near Lake Michigan with a 12,000- square-foot temperature-controlled building for storing a car collection. It can also double as additional space for guests. Craig Klomparens
Fullscreen
A seating area overlooking the pool
A seating area overlooking the pool Craig Klomparens
Fullscreen
Inside the garage
Inside the garage Craig Klomparens
Fullscreen
Inside the garage
Inside the garage Craig Klomparens
Fullscreen
Inside the garage
Inside the garage Craig Klomparens
Fullscreen
Inside the garge
Inside the garge Craig Klomparens
Fullscreen
An overview of the property
An overview of the property Craig Klomparens
Fullscreen
An overview of the property&nbsp;
An overview of the property  Craig Klomparens
Fullscreen
The property
The property Craig Klomparens
Fullscreen
An overview of the property
An overview of the property Craig Klomparens
Fullscreen
An overview of the property
An overview of the property Craig Klomparens
Fullscreen
A view of the 40 acres of the property.&nbsp;
A view of the 40 acres of the property.  Craig Klomparens
Fullscreen
An overview of the property
An overview of the property Craig Klomparens
Fullscreen
The property also includes a 2-acre pond.
The property also includes a 2-acre pond. Craig Klomparens
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Serious car buffs won't want to miss out on an estate near Lake Michigan with a 12,000square-foot temperature-controlled building for storing a car collection. It can also double as additional space for guests. Located in Holland, the house sits on 40 acres with a 2-acre pond, an outdoor kitchen, grill and a large patio that surrounds an in-ground pool, all of which provide the perfect backdrop for outdoor entertaining.

    Designed by Steenwyk Architects, the 10,000-square-foot house is a modern getaway with a large kitchen, theater room, workout room and lower level for year-round entertaining.

    "The privacy and stunning design is unbelievable," said Wendy Ryder of Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt. "The floor-to-ceiling windows throughout this home surrounds you with beauty and tranquility. 

    The home has four bedrooms, including a master suite with a fireplace and his and her walk-in closets.  Also, there are seven full baths and one half bath. 

    Offered at $5,646,680, the estate is located at 6479 144th.  

    See the listing here.

    Recent listings:

    Updated colonial has two kitchens, master suite with fireplace

    Traditional style estate in Holland comes with view of Big Red Lighthouse

    Contemporary designed Birmingham estate has collapsible glass walls

    Grand Haven estate sits on 11 private acres with 149 feet of waterfront

    Three-bedroom Macatawa home has elevator and two garages

    See all at: detroitnews.com/business/real-estate

    jbrown@detroitnews.com 

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/real-estate/2020/02/01/mi-dream-home-holland-estate-features-12-000-square-foot-garage/4565345002/