Surround yourself in approximately 16,000 square feet of timeless architecture designed for a Lake Charlevoix estate, complete with 600 feet of a landscaped stream with waterfalls, an outdoor fireplace and a pavilion. The home also has 195 feet of waterfront on Raspberry Bay.

There are seven bedrooms (six en suite), eight baths, and eight fireplaces that overlook a sandy beach with a permanent docking system and a view of several miles of the Lake Charlevoix shoreline.

Some of the home's other features include a fully equipped exercise room, two offices, a butler's pantry, a walk-in pantry and customized cabinetry.

An apartment area sits above the 4 1/2-car garage, and the lower level walkout opens to a theater room, wine cellar and spacious family room with a bar that was imported from Spain.

Located just a short walk from Charlevoix's downtown, the 3-acre gated estate is being offered at $12,500,000.

