MI Dream Home: Lake Charlevoix shoreline estate
Located just a short walk from Charlevoix's downtown, the 3-acre gated estate is being offered at $12,500,000.
Some of the home's other features include a fully equipped exercise room, two offices, a butler's pantry, a walk-in pantry and customized cabinetry.
An apartment area sits above the 4 1/2-car garage, and the lower level walkout opens to a theater room, wine cellar and spacious family room with a bar that was imported from Spain.
There are seven bedrooms (six en suite), eight baths, and eight fireplaces that overlook a  sandy beach with a permanent docking system and a view of several miles of the Lake Charlevoix shoreline.
Surround yourself in approximately 16,000 square feet of timeless architecture designed for a Lake Charlevoix estate, complete with 600 feet of a landscaped stream with waterfalls, outdoor fireplace and pavilion. The home also has 195 feet of waterfront on Raspberry Bay.
Surround yourself in approximately 16,000 square feet of timeless architecture designed for a Lake Charlevoix estate, complete with 600 feet of a landscaped stream with waterfalls, outdoor fireplace and pavilion. The home also has 195 feet of waterfront on Raspberry Bay.
Surround yourself in approximately 16,000 square feet of timeless architecture designed for a Lake Charlevoix estate, complete with 600 feet of a landscaped stream with waterfalls, outdoor fireplace and pavilion. The home also has 195 feet of waterfront on Raspberry Bay.
Surround yourself in approximately 16,000 square feet of timeless architecture designed for a Lake Charlevoix estate, complete with 600 feet of a landscaped stream with waterfalls, outdoor fireplace and pavilion. The home also has 195 feet of waterfront on Raspberry Bay.
Surround yourself in approximately 16,000 square feet of timeless architecture designed for a Lake Charlevoix estate, complete with 600 feet of a landscaped stream with waterfalls, outdoor fireplace and pavilion. The home also has 195 feet of waterfront on Raspberry Bay.
Surround yourself in approximately 16,000 square feet of timeless architecture designed for a Lake Charlevoix estate, complete with 600 feet of a landscaped stream with waterfalls, outdoor fireplace and pavilion. The home also has 195 feet of waterfront on Raspberry Bay.
Surround yourself in approximately 16,000 square feet of timeless architecture designed for a Lake Charlevoix estate, complete with 600 feet of a landscaped stream with waterfalls, outdoor fireplace and pavilion. The home also has 195 feet of waterfront on Raspberry Bay.
Surround yourself in approximately 16,000 square feet of timeless architecture designed for a Lake Charlevoix estate, complete with 600 feet of a landscaped stream with waterfalls, outdoor fireplace and pavilion. The home also has 195 feet of waterfront on Raspberry Bay.
    Surround yourself in approximately 16,000 square feet of timeless architecture designed for a Lake Charlevoix estate, complete with 600 feet of a landscaped stream with waterfalls, an outdoor fireplace and a pavilion. The home also has 195 feet of waterfront on Raspberry Bay.

    There are seven bedrooms (six en suite), eight baths, and eight fireplaces that overlook a sandy beach with a permanent docking system and a view of several miles of the Lake Charlevoix shoreline.

    Some of the home's other features include a fully equipped exercise room, two offices, a butler's pantry, a walk-in pantry and customized cabinetry.   

    An apartment area sits above the 4 1/2-car garage, and the lower level walkout opens to a theater room, wine cellar and spacious family room with a bar that was imported from Spain. 

    Located just a short walk from Charlevoix's downtown, the 3-acre gated estate is being offered at $12,500,000.

    See the listing here:

