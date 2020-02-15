Share This Story!
MI Dream Home: Summertime fun on deck at Saugatuck cottage
This well-maintained, two-story home, built in the 1930's, has 95 feet of low bluff beach frontage accessible from the lakeside deck
Make your home an enchanting getaway with a beach cottage in the Shorewood area near Saugatuck which offers views of Lake Michigan.
"Set in private Lake Michigan resort community near Saugatuck, this cottage with unbelievable lake views is the epitome of what summers in Michigan are made of," said Kersh Ruhl, associate broker/manager of Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt. "Community trails to the chain ferry, and neighborhood tennis courts, or splashing in the blue waters of the lake, one is never at a loss for summer fun in Michigan's great outdoors."
This well-maintained, two-story home, built in the 1930's, has 95 feet of low bluff beach frontage accessible from the lakeside deck.
The 2,300 square feet of living space includes four bedrooms, two baths, a two-story fireplace and natural wood finishes with open rafters.
The Shorewood association offers tennis and pickle ball courts, located just a short, scenic trail from the Saugatuck Chain Ferry, which transports residents into town.
The home, located at 570 Shorewood, is priced at $1,595,000.
See the listing here:
