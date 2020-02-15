MI Dream Home: $1.75M Saugatuck beach cottage
This adorable Saugatuck, Michigan cottage lists for $1.75 million and features amazing views of Lake Michigan.“It’s what I’d call the quintessential Lake Michigan beach home,” said Andrea Crossman with Beacon Sotheby's International Realty in Holland. “The home is extremely charming, and the low bluff is what attracts so many people.” Located on Shorewood Drive, the 2,290-square-foot house has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a private beach. Built in 1936, the home is perched on a third-of-an-acre lot and sits less than 300 feet from the Lake Michigan shoreline. The home has been owned by the same family since it was built, according to Crossman.
    Make your home an enchanting getaway with a beach cottage in the Shorewood area near Saugatuck which offers views of Lake Michigan.

    "Set in private Lake Michigan resort community near Saugatuck, this cottage with unbelievable lake views is the epitome of what summers in Michigan are made of," said Kersh Ruhl, associate broker/manager of Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt. "Community trails to the chain ferry, and neighborhood tennis courts, or splashing in the blue waters of the lake, one is never at a loss for summer fun in Michigan's great outdoors."

    This well-maintained, two-story home, built in the 1930's, has 95 feet of low bluff beach frontage accessible from the lakeside deck. 

    The 2,300 square feet of living space includes four bedrooms, two baths, a two-story fireplace and natural wood finishes with open rafters.

    The Shorewood association offers tennis and pickle ball courts, located just a short, scenic trail from the Saugatuck Chain Ferry, which transports residents into town.  

    The home, located at 570 Shorewood, is priced at $1,595,000. 

    See the listing here:

    jbrown@detroitnews.com

