Situated on a corner lot of a quiet wooded area of Mackinac Island is a modern Victorian home with views of the water and the Mackinac Bridge.

The 4,500-square-foot house has an open floor plan and 9-foot ceilings on the first and upper levels. There are also three in-suite bedrooms, an upper level laundry room, a large kitchen and dining room, lower level media room and a office on the main floor.

Additional features include a custom-made mantel with a wood-burning fireplace, wrap-around porch, custom crown molding, custom window treatments and stainless steel appliances.

MI Dream Home: Victorian home on Mackinac Island
    The estate is fully winterized and was designed with low maintenance in mind, making it the perfect spot for a vacation getaway with family and friends.

    Priced at $1,395,000, the house is located at 3826 Cedar Point and is being offered by Pat Leavy Real Estate in Petoskey. 

    See the listing here:

    jbrown@detroitnews.com

