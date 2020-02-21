Share This Story!
MI Dream Home: Modern Victorian home with views of Mackinac Bridge comes mostly furnished
Situated on a corner lot of a quiet wooded area of Mackinac Island is a modern Victorian home with views of the water and the Mackinac Bridge.
The 4,500-square-foot house has an open floor plan and 9-foot ceilings on the first and upper levels. There are also three in-suite bedrooms, an upper level laundry room, a large kitchen and dining room, lower level media room and a office on the main floor.
Additional features include a custom-made mantel with a wood-burning fireplace, wrap-around porch, custom crown molding, custom window treatments and stainless steel appliances.
The estate is fully winterized and was designed with low maintenance in mind, making it the perfect spot for a vacation getaway with family and friends.
Priced at $1,395,000, the house is located at 3826 Cedar Point and is being offered by Pat Leavy Real Estate in Petoskey.
See the listing here:
