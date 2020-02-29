Share This Story!
MI Dream Home: French chateau-inspired Bloomfield estate with accents from Versailles
With lights from the Henry Ford Estate, entry doors patterned after Van Dyke Place and flooring copied from Versailles, it's listed for $3.1 million.
The exterior Coach Lights are said to be from the Henry Ford Estate. The dining room hardwood flooring is patterned after Versailles in France. The main floor entry doors are duplicates of the Van Dyke Place estate. And the marble mantle fireplace and hearth were sourced from London, England.
This Bloomfield Hills French chateau-inspired home has been listed for $3.1 million.
"From Paris to Italy to New York, materials were sourced and imported to complete the home, making it one-of-a-kind," said listing agent Dan Gutfreund of Dan Gutfreund Realty Group, Signature Sotheby's.
Many of the design elements have either been imported from estates around the world or inspired by impressive properties. There's also a crystal chandelier from Czechoslovakia with a custom-designed plaster medallion, kitchen flooring from the Henry Ford Estate, and a fountain in the courtyard that was imported from Paris, France, according to Gutfreund.
Other highlights include a master suite with spa bath and winding staircase leading to a dressing room, a chef's kitchen with breakfast room, a mahogany library, three laundry rooms, and a one-bedroom apartment above the heated garage.
The 6,661-square-foot estate, located at 325 Dunston, is listed at $3,099,000.
