MI Dream Home: 'Smart house' with heated floors and push-button controls
A custom-built estate in Oakland Township, designed by AZD Architects, is known as a "smart house" -- and lists for $2.7 million.
All the lights, music, window shades, alarm, security cameras, doors, gates and temperature can be controlled from a smart phone.
The house sits on 3.5 wooded acres.
The kitchen includes custom-designed cabinets with walnut accents, soft close doors, and push open features, topped with waterfall stone quartz counter tops.
The master bedroom suite, which overlooks the woods, has a custom-designed bed, electric shades and a large walnut closet. The master bath has dual waterfall and body showers that are controlled electronically, and there's also a custom-built dry sauna.
Built in 2018, the house features heated floors, including the basement, floor-to-ceiling glass wall panel windows, 16-foot sliding door wall, three custom-built fireplaces accented with limestone, floating stairs with walnut and glass railings and floating ceilings throughout.
Car enthusiasts will find a 7-car garage for storage. There are three garages on the first level and two on the basement level, in addition to a two-car attached garage.
See the listing here:
jbrown@detroitnews.com
