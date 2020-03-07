A custom-built estate in Oakland Township, designed by AZD Architects, is known as a "smart house" -- and lists for $2.7 million.

All the lights, music, window shades, alarm, security cameras, doors, gates and temperature can be controlled from a smart phone.

Built in 2018, the the 4,880 square-foot estate is priced at $2,690,000 and has heated floors throughout, including the basement. (Photo: Brian Kurtz with Michigan Video Tours)

The house sits on 3.5 wooded acres.

The kitchen includes custom-designed cabinets with walnut accents, soft close doors, and push open features, topped with waterfall stone quartz counter tops.

The master bedroom suite, which overlooks the woods, has a custom-designed bed, electric shades and a large walnut closet. The master bath has dual waterfall and body showers that are controlled electronically, and there's also a custom-built dry sauna.

Built in 2018, the house features heated floors, including the basement, floor-to-ceiling glass wall panel windows, 16-foot sliding door wall, three custom-built fireplaces accented with limestone, floating stairs with walnut and glass railings and floating ceilings throughout.

Other features include 3.5 acres of a wooded area, a 7-car garage and floor to ceiling glass wall panel windows. (Photo: Brian Kurtz with Michigan Video Tours)

Car enthusiasts will find a 7-car garage for storage. There are three garages on the first level and two on the basement level, in addition to a two-car attached garage.

See the listing here:

Recent listings:

Summertime fun on deck at Saugatuck cottage

Lake Charlevoix estate has elevator, wine cellar and waterfalls

Holland estate comes with 12,000-square-foot area for storing cars

Updated colonial has two kitchens, master suite with fireplace

Traditional style estate in Holland comes with view of Big Red Lighthouse

See all at: detroitnews.com/business/real-estate

jbrown@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/real-estate/2020/03/07/mi-dream-home-oakland-township-smart-house-heated-floors-7-car-garage/4963852002/