MI Dream Home: Oakland Twp. smart home
Built in 2018, the the 4,880 square-foot estate is priced at $2,690,000 and hasÊheated floors throughout, including the basement. Other features include 3.5 acres of a wooded area, a 7-car garage, floor to ceiling glass wall panel windows, threeÊcustom-built fireplaces and control of all the lights, music, window shades, alarm, security cameras, doors, gates and temperature all from your phone.
    A custom-built estate in Oakland Township, designed by AZD Architects, is known as a "smart house" -- and lists for $2.7 million.

    All the lights, music, window shades, alarm, security cameras, doors, gates and temperature can be controlled from a smart phone.

    The house sits on 3.5 wooded acres.

    The kitchen includes custom-designed cabinets with walnut accents, soft close doors, and push open features, topped with waterfall stone quartz counter tops.  

    The master bedroom suite, which overlooks the woods, has a custom-designed bed, electric shades and a large walnut closet. The master bath has dual waterfall and body showers that are controlled electronically, and there's also a custom-built dry sauna.

    Built in 2018, the house features heated floors, including the basement, floor-to-ceiling glass wall panel windows, 16-foot sliding door wall, three custom-built fireplaces accented with limestone, floating stairs with walnut and glass railings and floating ceilings throughout.

    Car enthusiasts will find a 7-car garage for storage. There are three garages on the first level and two on the basement level, in addition to a two-car attached garage.

    See the listing here:

    Recent listings:

    Summertime fun on deck at Saugatuck cottage

    Lake Charlevoix estate has elevator, wine cellar and waterfalls

    Holland estate comes with 12,000-square-foot area for storing cars

    Updated colonial has two kitchens, master suite with fireplace

    Traditional style estate in Holland comes with view of Big Red Lighthouse

    See all at: detroitnews.com/business/real-estate

    jbrown@detroitnews.com

    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/real-estate/2020/03/07/mi-dream-home-oakland-township-smart-house-heated-floors-7-car-garage/4963852002/