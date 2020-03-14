A custom-built estate that sits along the gated Peninsula at Bay Harbor offers a double-sided waterfront living experience with 130 feet of frontage on Lake Michigan and another 130 feet on Bay Harbor Lake.

“This is indeed one of the most captivating and refined properties in all of northern Michigan,” said Chris Etienne, associate broker, Harbor Sotheby’s International Realty.

The two-story estate also includes five-bedrooms en suite, private balconies, a den, formal dining space and a large award-winning custom kitchen with separate walk-in chef's pantry.

Other features include a grand two-story living area, home theatre, exercise room, game room in the finished lower-level, an open floor plan, private first floor master wing, a separate TV room, circular drive and lakeside brick paver patio. (Photo: Linda Hyman)

There's also a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, three powder rooms, custom shutters and window treatments, a cedar shake roof and cedar siding.

The new home owners will enjoy having close proximity to the Village at Bay Harbor, among other amenities, including enough space to dock a 120-foot yacht.

Priced at $9,250,000, the estate is located at 3970 Peninsula.

