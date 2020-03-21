Looking for a custom-built estate that sits on Lake Michigan? If so, this week's featured estate in Bay Harbor may very well fit the bill.

The home features four bedrooms en suite, a new custom designed 13-seat theater, a fitness room with views of Lake Michigan and a large game room for year-round entertaining.

"This inviting home in the gated Peninsula neighborhood of Bay Harbor awaits with an impressive 130 feet of waterfront ... and an adjacent lot available," said Chris Etienne, associate broker of Harbor Sotheby's International Realty.

The first floor includes a master suite and den. There's also a lower level with wine cellar, a three-car garage, sunroom, six full baths and one half-bath.

You'll also find coffered ceilings, a circular grand staircase, an open floor plan, custom window treatments, two fireplaces and a large kitchen with walk-in pantry.

The house is near the Village at Bay Harbor and the Swim Club, among other amenities.

Priced at $3,750,000, this estate comes with the offer of a professionally designed interior furniture package.

See the listing here.

This inviting home in the gated Peninsula neighborhood of Bay Harbor awaits with an impressive 130’ of waterfront, a recreational haven inside and out, and an adjacent lot available. (Photo: Chris Van Winkle)

