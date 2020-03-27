If you're the great outdoors type, you won't want to miss out on a unique property in Brethren with 80 acres of land and more than 2,200 feet along Big Bear Creek.

“This is one of those properties that you come across only a couple times in your career as a broker. It just has so many features that there is no way to convey all of the information without actually showing people around the property," said Brandon Ball, broker/owner of Unsalted Living in Manistee.

"This river frontage is some of the best in the state for fishing. All of the neighboring property are large parcels so this property is extremely private, yet it is within an hour of Traverse City or Cadillac, 15 miles from Lake Michigan and about the same to Manistee, Michigan,” Ball said.

Bear Creek is a Blue Ribbon Trout Stream with a naturally reproducing population of brook trout and seasonal runs of salmon and steelhead. There's also the opportunity for hunting all throughout the property, snowmobiling and the Manstee/Benzie Snowmobile trail system less than five miles away.

Priced at $979,000, this large estate at 5675 Christy has 4,900 square feet of living space and is designed with six bedrooms, five baths, an open concept main living area, granite countertops and a wood fireplace.

See the listing here:

Eighty acres of land and a Blue Ribbon Trout stream await the new owner of this unique property in Brethren, Mich. This large estate at 5675 Christy includes 2,200 feet along Big Bear Creek and features a heated indoor pool, two cabins, several outbuildings and a full motocross track as well as numerous blinds with excellent hunting. (Photo: The Prickly Porcupine, The Prickly Porcupine)

