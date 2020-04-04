MI Dream Home: Newly renovated Holland estate
This Holland home's interior was designed to bring the outdoors in, with views of the surrounding area, said Kersh Ruhl, associate broker/manager for Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt.
The lakeside lawn is surrounded by detailed landscaping.
Inviting lakeside lawn can be used for playing a favorite sport, followed by a meal served&nbsp;on the brick patio.
The 3,622-square-foot home is designed with three bedrooms, three full baths, one half bath and a three-car attached garage.
The 3,622-square-foot home is designed with three bedrooms, three full baths, one half bath and a three-car attached garage.
The 3,622-square-foot home is designed with three bedrooms, three full baths, one half bath and a three-car attached garage.
"This home is in an ideal location in Holland, MI with the most amazing 180 degree views of Lake Michigan, and has plenty of beach for making the best lake shore memories, and never miss another sunset again," said Kersh Ruhl, associate broker/manager for Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt.
A bright, spacious kitchen.
A bright, spacious kitchen.
A bright, spacious kitchen with a dining area.
The home's interior was designed to bring the outdoors in with views of the surrounding area.
Dining area with a view of Lake Michigan.
Spacious great room with 180 degree view of Lake Michigan.
Spacious great room with 180 degree view of Lake Michigan and fireplace.
Spacious great room with 180 degree view of Lake Michigan.
Bright and spacious kitchen with dining area.
One of three bedrooms.
One of three bedrooms.
One of three bedrooms.
One of three baths.
Laundry room.
One of three bedrooms with a lake view.
One of three bedrooms with a lake view.
One of three full baths.
The master bath with a walk in closet.
The master bath.
The master closet.
One of three baths.
Play and activity room.
A mud room for after returning from the beach.
Tucked away workspace.
First level living area.&nbsp;
Galvanized panel deck with Rhino coating overlooking the lake and easy access to the shoreline and beach with a ride on the new tram.
Galvanized panel deck with Rhino coating overlooking the lake and easy access to the shoreline and beach with a ride on the new tram.
Galvanized panel deck with Rhino coating overlooking the lake and easy access to the shoreline and beach with a ride on the new tram.
The 3,622 square foot home is designed with three bedrooms, three full baths, one half bath and a three-car attached garage.
Inviting lakeside lawn can be used for playing a favorite sport.
The 3,622 square foot home is designed with three bedrooms, three full baths, one half bath and a three-car attached garage.
The estate is on 82-feet of private Gold Coast frontage and views of Lake Michigan, not to mention another 250-feet of association access.
"This home is in an ideal location in Holland, MI with the most amazing 180 degree views of Lake Michigan, and has plenty of beach for making the best lake shore memories, and never miss another sunset again," said Kersh Ruhl, associate broker/manager for Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt.
Built with the finest materials, featuring the latest in home technology, and situated on the lot for maximum privacy.
    Why not make yourself at home in an estate with 82 feet of private Gold Coast frontage and views of Lake Michigan?

    "This home is in an ideal location in Holland, Michigan, with the most amazing 180 degree views of Lake Michigan, and has plenty of beach for making the best lake shore memories," said Kersh Ruhl, associate broker/manager for Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt.

    The home's interior was designed to bring the outdoors in with views of the surrounding area. And, a lakeside lawn can be used for playing a favorite sport, followed by a meal served on the brick patio.

    The galvanized panel deck overlooks the lake and there's also easy access to the shoreline and beach with a ride on the new tram. 

    The 3,622-square-foot home is designed with three bedrooms, three full baths, one half bath and a three-car attached garage.

    Built in 1978, the newly-renovated house, located at 260 Sunset Bluff Court, is priced at $1,995,000.

    See the listing here:

    jbrown@detroitnews.com

    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/real-estate/2020/04/04/mi-dream-home-renovated-holland-estate-situated-along-sandy-beach/5094579002/