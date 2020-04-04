Why not make yourself at home in an estate with 82 feet of private Gold Coast frontage and views of Lake Michigan?

"This home is in an ideal location in Holland, Michigan, with the most amazing 180 degree views of Lake Michigan, and has plenty of beach for making the best lake shore memories," said Kersh Ruhl, associate broker/manager for Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt.

The home's interior was designed to bring the outdoors in with views of the surrounding area. And, a lakeside lawn can be used for playing a favorite sport, followed by a meal served on the brick patio.

The galvanized panel deck overlooks the lake and there's also easy access to the shoreline and beach with a ride on the new tram.

The 3,622-square-foot home is designed with three bedrooms, three full baths, one half bath and a three-car attached garage.

Built in 1978, the newly-renovated house, located at 260 Sunset Bluff Court, is priced at $1,995,000.

See the listing here:

Built with the finest materials, featuring the latest in home technology, and situated on the lot for maximum privacy. (Photo: New Listing Media)

