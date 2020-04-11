MI Dream Home: Royal Oak town house has built-in appliances and private heated garage
Two-story ceilings and built-in full-wall bookcases help create the contemporary design style for a spacious loft in a Detroit suburb.
Built in 2005, the two-bedroom, two-bath property features an open floor plan, custom kitchen cabinetry, and Miele built-in appliances, including a coffee system with an auto espresso maker.
Also included in this townhouse are a walk-in pantry, first floor laundry, 30-by-30 porcelain flooring on the entry level, cork floors on the upper level, a private heated garage, elevator and lobby.
Located at 610 S. Troy and priced at $555,000, the property is available for viewing by appointments only.
Noel J. Heideman, associate broker for Max Broock Realtors in Birmingham, described the property as a "stunning custom townhouse loft in downtown Royal Oak, appointed and designed with the finest quality and features throughout."
See the listing here:
