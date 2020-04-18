Spacious Bay Harbor condo completely furnished
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

This fully-furnished, turn-key, condominium, at 4068 Harborview in Harbor Bay, is for sale with views of Lake Michigan.&nbsp;
This fully-furnished, turn-key, condominium, at 4068 Harborview in Harbor Bay, is for sale with views of Lake Michigan.  Chris Etienne,Harbor Sotheby's International Realty, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The property, with 4,100-square-feet of living space, offers three bedrooms and three full baths.&nbsp;
The property, with 4,100-square-feet of living space, offers three bedrooms and three full baths.  Chris Etienne,Harbor Sotheby's International Realty, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Listed with Harbor Sotheby&#39;s International Realty in Bay Harbor, the two-story wood frame property is priced at $999,000
Listed with Harbor Sotheby's International Realty in Bay Harbor, the two-story wood frame property is priced at $999,000 Chris Etienne,Harbor Sotheby's International Realty, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Among the many upgrades are a limestone kitchen and master bathroom tile, new security system with temperature controls and remote monitoring, Wood Mode cabinetry, custom-built-ins, kitchen tile back splash with designer inlays and stainless-steel appliances.&nbsp;
Among the many upgrades are a limestone kitchen and master bathroom tile, new security system with temperature controls and remote monitoring, Wood Mode cabinetry, custom-built-ins, kitchen tile back splash with designer inlays and stainless-steel appliances.  Chris Etienne,Harbor Sotheby's International Realty, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Among the many upgrades are a limestone kitchen and master bathroom tile, new security system with temperature controls and remote monitoring, Wood Mode cabinetry, custom-built-ins, kitchen tile back splash with designer inlays and stainless-steel appliances.&nbsp;
Among the many upgrades are a limestone kitchen and master bathroom tile, new security system with temperature controls and remote monitoring, Wood Mode cabinetry, custom-built-ins, kitchen tile back splash with designer inlays and stainless-steel appliances.  Chris Etienne,Harbor Sotheby's International Realty, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Among the many upgrades are a limestone kitchen and master bathroom tile, new security system with temperature controls and remote monitoring, Wood Mode cabinetry, custom-built-ins, kitchen tile back splash with designer inlays and stainless-steel appliances.&nbsp;
Among the many upgrades are a limestone kitchen and master bathroom tile, new security system with temperature controls and remote monitoring, Wood Mode cabinetry, custom-built-ins, kitchen tile back splash with designer inlays and stainless-steel appliances.  Chris Etienne,Harbor Sotheby's International Realty, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The property, with 4,100-square-feet of living space, offers three bedrooms and three full baths.
The property, with 4,100-square-feet of living space, offers three bedrooms and three full baths. Chris Etienne,Harbor Sotheby's International Realty, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Among the many upgrades are a limestone kitchen and master bathroom tile, new security system with temperature controls and remote monitoring, Wood Mode cabinetry, custom-built-ins, kitchen tile back splash with designer inlays and stainless-steel appliances.&nbsp;
Among the many upgrades are a limestone kitchen and master bathroom tile, new security system with temperature controls and remote monitoring, Wood Mode cabinetry, custom-built-ins, kitchen tile back splash with designer inlays and stainless-steel appliances.  Chris Etienne,Harbor Sotheby's International Realty, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Among the many upgrades are a limestone kitchen and master bathroom tile, new security system with temperature controls and remote monitoring, Wood Mode cabinetry, custom-built-ins, kitchen tile back splash with designer inlays and stainless-steel appliances.&nbsp;
Among the many upgrades are a limestone kitchen and master bathroom tile, new security system with temperature controls and remote monitoring, Wood Mode cabinetry, custom-built-ins, kitchen tile back splash with designer inlays and stainless-steel appliances.  Chris Etienne,Harbor Sotheby's International Realty, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Priced at just under a million dollars ($999,000), the two-story wood frame property is located at 4068 Harborview.
Priced at just under a million dollars ($999,000), the two-story wood frame property is located at 4068 Harborview. Chris Etienne,Harbor Sotheby's International Realty, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A bedroom in the furnished condo.
A bedroom in the furnished condo. Chris Etienne,Harbor Sotheby's International Realty, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A bathroom in the condo with views of Lake Michigan.
A bathroom in the condo with views of Lake Michigan. Chris Etienne,Harbor Sotheby's International Realty, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Listed with Harbor Sotheby&#39;s International Realty in Bay Harbor, the two-story wood frame property is priced at $999,000.
Listed with Harbor Sotheby's International Realty in Bay Harbor, the two-story wood frame property is priced at $999,000. Chris Etienne,Harbor Sotheby's International Realty, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
This fully-furnished, turn-key, condominium, at 4068 Harborview in Harbor Bay, is for sale with views of Lake Michigan.&nbsp;
This fully-furnished, turn-key, condominium, at 4068 Harborview in Harbor Bay, is for sale with views of Lake Michigan.  Chris Etienne,Harbor Sotheby's International Realty, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
This fully-furnished, turn-key, condominium, at 4068 Harborview in Harbor Bay, is for sale with views of Lake Michigan.&nbsp;
This fully-furnished, turn-key, condominium, at 4068 Harborview in Harbor Bay, is for sale with views of Lake Michigan.  Chris Etienne,Harbor Sotheby's International Realty, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
This fully-furnished, turn-key, condominium, at 4068 Harborview in Harbor Bay, is for sale with views of Lake Michigan.&nbsp;
This fully-furnished, turn-key, condominium, at 4068 Harborview in Harbor Bay, is for sale with views of Lake Michigan.  Chris Etienne,Harbor Sotheby's International Realty, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Among the many upgrades are a limestone kitchen and master bathroom tile, new security system with temperature controls and remote monitoring, Wood Mode cabinetry, custom-built-ins, kitchen tile back splash with designer inlays and stainless-steel appliances.&nbsp;
Among the many upgrades are a limestone kitchen and master bathroom tile, new security system with temperature controls and remote monitoring, Wood Mode cabinetry, custom-built-ins, kitchen tile back splash with designer inlays and stainless-steel appliances.  Chris Etienne,Harbor Sotheby's International Realty, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Listed with Harbor Sotheby&#39;s International Realty in Bay Harbor, the two-story wood frame property is priced at $999,000.
Listed with Harbor Sotheby's International Realty in Bay Harbor, the two-story wood frame property is priced at $999,000. Chris Etienne,Harbor Sotheby's International Realty, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Listed with Harbor Sotheby&#39;s International Realty in Bay Harbor, the two-story wood frame property is priced at $999,000.
Listed with Harbor Sotheby's International Realty in Bay Harbor, the two-story wood frame property is priced at $999,000. Chris Etienne,Harbor Sotheby's International Realty, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
This fully-furnished, turn-key, condominium, at 4068 Harborview in Harbor Bay, is for sale with views of Lake Michigan.
This fully-furnished, turn-key, condominium, at 4068 Harborview in Harbor Bay, is for sale with views of Lake Michigan. Chris Etienne,Harbor Sotheby's International Realty, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Priced at just under a million dollars ($999,000), the two-story wood frame property is located at 4068 Harborview.
Priced at just under a million dollars ($999,000), the two-story wood frame property is located at 4068 Harborview. Chris Etienne,Harbor Sotheby's International Realty, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Chris Etienne, an associate broker with Harbor Sotheby&#39;s International Realty in Bay Harbor,&nbsp;believes the property offers potential buyers&nbsp;&ldquo;an unprecedented opportunity for a turn-key home in northern Michigan with the most sought-after views of Lake Michigan and stunning sunsets.&rdquo;
Chris Etienne, an associate broker with Harbor Sotheby's International Realty in Bay Harbor, believes the property offers potential buyers “an unprecedented opportunity for a turn-key home in northern Michigan with the most sought-after views of Lake Michigan and stunning sunsets.” Chris Etienne,Harbor Sotheby's International Realty, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Priced at just under a million dollars ($999,000), the two-story wood frame property is located at 4068 Harborview.
Priced at just under a million dollars ($999,000), the two-story wood frame property is located at 4068 Harborview. Chris Etienne,Harbor Sotheby's International Realty, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Make your next move easy with a fully furnished condominium in Bay Harbor.

    Purchase of the upper-level property with 4,100 square feet of living space also includes artwork and a GEM car.

    Chris Etienne, an associate broker with Harbor Sotheby's International Realty in Bay Harbor, believes the property offers potential buyers “an unprecedented opportunity for a turn-key home in northern Michigan with the most sought-after views of Lake Michigan and stunning sunsets.”

    Among the many upgrades are a limestone kitchen and master bathroom tile, new security system with temperature controls and remote monitoring, Wood Mode cabinetry, custom-built-ins, kitchen tile backsplash with designer inlays and stainless steel appliances.

    The neutral palette throughout the three-bedroom, three full bath condominium will blend well with the addition of personal accents.

    Priced at just under a million dollars ($999,000), the two-story wood frame property is located at 4068 Harborview.

    See the listing here:

    See recent listings:

    Royal Oak town house has built-in appliances and private heated garage

    Secluded Brethren estate offers property with hunting and fishing options

    $3.7M Bay Harbor estate sits on 130 feet of Lake Michigan waterfront

    Two-story custom-built estate in Bay Harbor has double-sided waterfront views

    'Smart house' with heated floors and push-button controls

    See all at: detroitnews.com/business/real-estate

    jbrown@detroitnews.com

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/real-estate/2020/04/18/mi-dream-home-bay-harbor-michigan-condo-completely-furnished/5122439002/