MI Dream Home: Spacious Northern Michigan condo comes completely furnished
Make your next move easy with a fully furnished condominium in Bay Harbor.
Purchase of the upper-level property with 4,100 square feet of living space also includes artwork and a GEM car.
Chris Etienne, an associate broker with Harbor Sotheby's International Realty in Bay Harbor, believes the property offers potential buyers “an unprecedented opportunity for a turn-key home in northern Michigan with the most sought-after views of Lake Michigan and stunning sunsets.”
Among the many upgrades are a limestone kitchen and master bathroom tile, new security system with temperature controls and remote monitoring, Wood Mode cabinetry, custom-built-ins, kitchen tile backsplash with designer inlays and stainless steel appliances.
The neutral palette throughout the three-bedroom, three full bath condominium will blend well with the addition of personal accents.
Priced at just under a million dollars ($999,000), the two-story wood frame property is located at 4068 Harborview.
