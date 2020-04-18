Make your next move easy with a fully furnished condominium in Bay Harbor.

Purchase of the upper-level property with 4,100 square feet of living space also includes artwork and a GEM car.

Chris Etienne, an associate broker with Harbor Sotheby's International Realty in Bay Harbor, believes the property offers potential buyers “an unprecedented opportunity for a turn-key home in northern Michigan with the most sought-after views of Lake Michigan and stunning sunsets.”

Among the many upgrades are a limestone kitchen and master bathroom tile, new security system with temperature controls and remote monitoring, Wood Mode cabinetry, custom-built-ins, kitchen tile backsplash with designer inlays and stainless steel appliances.

The neutral palette throughout the three-bedroom, three full bath condominium will blend well with the addition of personal accents.

Priced at just under a million dollars ($999,000), the two-story wood frame property is located at 4068 Harborview.

See the listing here:

Buy Photo The property, with 4,100-square-feet of living space, offers three bedrooms and three full baths. (Photo: Chris Etienne,Harbor Sotheby's International Realty, The Detroit News)

