MI Dream Home: Five-bedroom waterfront estate on Lake Macatawa is perfect for boating enthusiast
A rebuilt 1930s year-round home on the waterfront of Lake Macatawa, in a south-side area near Holland's channel, offers a range of possibilities for boating enjoyment.
"This home exudes timeless lake cottage character and is in a perfect location for quick access to the big lake (Lake Michigan)," said Kersh Ruhl, associate broker/manager for Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt. "The deck is a perfect spot for watching the boats go by, while enjoying a beautiful west Michigan sunset."
Priced at $1,095,000, this 3,120-square-foot estate has five bedrooms, two full baths and one partial bath.
The upper level has a master suite with plenty of closets and work spaces. It also includes an en suite with a shower and Jacuzzi tub. There are also three more large upstairs bedrooms.
A bonus room on the main floor can be used as a den, office or a fifth bedroom.
Among other design elements are hardwood floors, a great room with views of the lake, a fireplace, gourmet kitchen with subzero refrigerator, gas cooktop and double-wall ovens.
