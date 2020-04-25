A rebuilt 1930s year-round home on the waterfront of Lake Macatawa, in a south-side area near Holland's channel, offers a range of possibilities for boating enjoyment.

"This home exudes timeless lake cottage character and is in a perfect location for quick access to the big lake (Lake Michigan)," said Kersh Ruhl, associate broker/manager for Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt. "The deck is a perfect spot for watching the boats go by, while enjoying a beautiful west Michigan sunset."

Priced at $1,095,000, this 3,120-square-foot estate has five bedrooms, two full baths and one partial bath.

The upper level has a master suite with plenty of closets and work spaces. It also includes an en suite with a shower and Jacuzzi tub. There are also three more large upstairs bedrooms.

A bonus room on the main floor can be used as a den, office or a fifth bedroom.

Among other design elements are hardwood floors, a great room with views of the lake, a fireplace, gourmet kitchen with subzero refrigerator, gas cooktop and double-wall ovens.

See the listing here:

Buy Photo This 3120-square-foot, five-bedroom, single-family residence, at 1977 South Shore Dr. in Holland is on sale for $1,095,000. (Photo: New Listing Media, The Detroit News)

See recent listings:

Royal Oak town house has built-in appliances and private heated garage

Secluded Brethren estate offers property with hunting and fishing options

$3.7M Bay Harbor estate sits on 130 feet of Lake Michigan waterfront

Two-story custom-built estate in Bay Harbor has double-sided waterfront views

'Smart house' with heated floors and push-button controls

See all at: detroitnews.com/business/real-estate

jbrown@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/real-estate/2020/04/25/mi-dream-home-five-bedroom-waterfront-estate-lake-macatawa/5146567002/