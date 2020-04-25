Five bedroom waterfront estate on Lake Macatawa
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

A 3,120-square-foot, five-bedroom residence at 1977 South Shore Dr. in Holland, center, is on sale for $1,095,000.
A 3,120-square-foot, five-bedroom residence at 1977 South Shore Dr. in Holland, center, is on sale for $1,095,000. New Listing Media, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
This 1930s Lake Macatawa waterfront home, with two full bathrooms and one partial bathroom, features hardwood floors, a lakeview great room and fireplace.
This 1930s Lake Macatawa waterfront home, with two full bathrooms and one partial bathroom, features hardwood floors, a lakeview great room and fireplace. New Listing Media, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The kitchen has a subzero refrigerator, gas cook top and double wall ovens.&nbsp;
The kitchen has a subzero refrigerator, gas cook top and double wall ovens.  New Listing Media, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
&nbsp;Listed by Kersh Ruhl of Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt of Holland, MI,&nbsp; it is a&nbsp; Lake Macatawa waterfront home.
 Listed by Kersh Ruhl of Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt of Holland, MI,  it is a  Lake Macatawa waterfront home. New Listing Media, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The lakeview great room.
The lakeview great room. New Listing Media, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The lakeview great room.&nbsp;
The lakeview great room.  New Listing Media, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The home features hardwood floors.
The home features hardwood floors. New Listing Media, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
There is room for multiple sleeping areas.
There is room for multiple sleeping areas. New Listing Media, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
One of the bedrooms.&nbsp;
One of the bedrooms.  New Listing Media, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
One of the bedrooms.&nbsp;
One of the bedrooms.  New Listing Media, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
An outdoor seating area at the&nbsp;Lake Macatawa waterfront home.&nbsp;
An outdoor seating area at the Lake Macatawa waterfront home.  New Listing Media, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
&nbsp;Listed by Kersh Ruhl of Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt of Holland, MI, this 1930s Lake Macatawa waterfront home has three bathrooms.
 Listed by Kersh Ruhl of Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt of Holland, MI, this 1930s Lake Macatawa waterfront home has three bathrooms. New Listing Media, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
&nbsp;The Holland home features hardwood floors, a lakeview great room, fireplace and kitchen with subzero refrigerator, gas cook top and double wall ovens.
 The Holland home features hardwood floors, a lakeview great room, fireplace and kitchen with subzero refrigerator, gas cook top and double wall ovens. New Listing Media, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
&nbsp;The Holland home features hardwood floors, a lakeview great room, fireplace and kitchen with subzero refrigerator, gas cook top and double wall ovens.
 The Holland home features hardwood floors, a lakeview great room, fireplace and kitchen with subzero refrigerator, gas cook top and double wall ovens. New Listing Media, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
&nbsp;Listed by Kersh Ruhl of Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt of Holland, MI, this 1930s Lake Macatawa waterfront home has three bathrooms
 Listed by Kersh Ruhl of Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt of Holland, MI, this 1930s Lake Macatawa waterfront home has three bathrooms New Listing Media, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
&nbsp;Listed by Kersh Ruhl of Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt of Holland, MI, this 1930s Lake Macatawa waterfront home has three bathrooms
 Listed by Kersh Ruhl of Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt of Holland, MI, this 1930s Lake Macatawa waterfront home has three bathrooms New Listing Media, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
One of the bedrooms.&nbsp;
One of the bedrooms.  New Listing Media, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The master bedroom features an Ensuite with shower and Jacuzzi tub.
The master bedroom features an Ensuite with shower and Jacuzzi tub. New Listing Media, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A 3,120-square-foot, five-bedroom residence at 1977 South Shore Dr. in Holland, center, is on sale for $1,095,000.
A 3,120-square-foot, five-bedroom residence at 1977 South Shore Dr. in Holland, center, is on sale for $1,095,000. New Listing Media, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A 3,120-square-foot, five-bedroom residence at 1977 South Shore Dr. in Holland, center, is on sale for $1,095,000.
A 3,120-square-foot, five-bedroom residence at 1977 South Shore Dr. in Holland, center, is on sale for $1,095,000. New Listing Media, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    A rebuilt 1930s year-round home on the waterfront of Lake Macatawa, in a south-side area near Holland's channel, offers a range of possibilities for boating enjoyment.

    "This home exudes timeless lake cottage character and is in a perfect location for quick access to the big lake (Lake Michigan)," said Kersh Ruhl, associate broker/manager for Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt. "The deck is a perfect spot for watching the boats go by, while enjoying a beautiful west Michigan sunset."

    Priced at $1,095,000, this 3,120-square-foot estate has five bedrooms, two full baths and one partial bath.

    The upper level has  a master suite with plenty of closets and work spaces. It also includes an en suite with a shower and Jacuzzi tub. There are also three more large upstairs bedrooms.

    A bonus room on the main floor can be used as a den, office or a fifth bedroom.

    Among other design elements are hardwood floors, a great room with views of the lake, a fireplace, gourmet kitchen with subzero refrigerator, gas cooktop and double-wall ovens.

    See the listing here:

    See recent listings:

    Royal Oak town house has built-in appliances and private heated garage

    Secluded Brethren estate offers property with hunting and fishing options

    $3.7M Bay Harbor estate sits on 130 feet of Lake Michigan waterfront

    Two-story custom-built estate in Bay Harbor has double-sided waterfront views

    'Smart house' with heated floors and push-button controls

    See all at: detroitnews.com/business/real-estate

    jbrown@detroitnews.com

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/real-estate/2020/04/25/mi-dream-home-five-bedroom-waterfront-estate-lake-macatawa/5146567002/