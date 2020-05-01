LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Located on Lake Michigan between Holland and Grand Haven, just south of Pigeon Lake, is a custom-built cottage that features a beach area — complete with low bluff — all on 1.75 acres of private grounds.

MI Dream Home: Holland Lakeside Retreat
Located between Holland and Grand Haven, south of Pigeon Lake, this custom Cottage-Craftsman style home is great for entertaining and enjoying the Lakeshore.
Located between Holland and Grand Haven, south of Pigeon Lake, this custom Cottage-Craftsman style home is great for entertaining and enjoying the Lakeshore.
Located between Holland and Grand Haven, south of Pigeon Lake, this custom Cottage-Craftsman style home is great for entertaining and enjoying the Lakeshore.
Located between Holland and Grand Haven, south of Pigeon Lake, this custom Cottage-Craftsman style home is great for entertaining and enjoying the Lakeshore.
This nearly new home is situated nicely on Holland, MichiganÕs west coast for great sunsets with a super deep lot, nice privacy, and a sandy beach,
This nearly new home is situated nicely on Holland, MichiganÕs west coast for great sunsets with a super deep lot, nice privacy, and a sandy beach,
This nearly new home is situated nicely on Holland, MichiganÕs west coast for great sunsets with a super deep lot, nice privacy, and a sandy beach,
Quality features include granite counters, extensive wood and tile flooring, and multiple decks and patios. Lower walkout level features 2 private entrances, kitchenette and 2nd laundry.
Quality features include granite counters, extensive wood and tile flooring, and multiple decks and patios. Lower walkout level features 2 private entrances, kitchenette and 2nd laundry.
Quality features include granite counters, extensive wood and tile flooring, and multiple decks and patios. Lower walkout level features 2 private entrances, kitchenette and 2nd laundry.
Quality features include granite counters, extensive wood and tile flooring, and multiple decks and patios. Lower walkout level features 2 private entrances, kitchenette and 2nd laundry.
Quality features include granite counters, extensive wood and tile flooring, and multiple decks and patios. Lower walkout level features 2 private entrances, kitchenette and 2nd laundry.
Quality features include granite counters, extensive wood and tile flooring, and multiple decks and patios. Lower walkout level features 2 private entrances, kitchenette and 2nd laundry.
Quality features include granite counters, extensive wood and tile flooring, and multiple decks and patios. Lower walkout level features 2 private entrances, kitchenette and 2nd laundry.
Quality features include granite counters, extensive wood and tile flooring, and multiple decks and patios. Lower walkout level features 2 private entrances, kitchenette and 2nd laundry.
 Move right in and start enjoying this beautiful home and property.  Main floor living with wonderful master suite and all the other things all on one floor.
 Move right in and start enjoying this beautiful home and property.  Main floor living with wonderful master suite and all the other things all on one floor.
 Move right in and start enjoying this beautiful home and property.  Main floor living with wonderful master suite and all the other things all on one floor.
 Move right in and start enjoying this beautiful home and property.  Main floor living with wonderful master suite and all the other things all on one floor.
 Move right in and start enjoying this beautiful home and property.  Main floor living with wonderful master suite and all the other things all on one floor.
 Move right in and start enjoying this beautiful home and property.  Main floor living with wonderful master suite and all the other things all on one floor.
 Move right in and start enjoying this beautiful home and property.  Main floor living with wonderful master suite and all the other things all on one floor.
 Move right in and start enjoying this beautiful home and property.  Main floor living with wonderful master suite and all the other things all on one floor.
 Move right in and start enjoying this beautiful home and property.  Main floor living with wonderful master suite and all the other things all on one floor.
ÊMove right in and start enjoying this beautiful home and property. ÊMain floor living with wonderful master suite and all the other things all on one floor.
 Move right in and start enjoying this beautiful home and property.  Main floor living with wonderful master suite and all the other things all on one floor.
ÊMove right in and start enjoying this beautiful home and property. ÊMain floor living with wonderful master suite and all the other things all on one floor.
ÊMove right in and start enjoying this beautiful home and property. ÊMain floor living with wonderful master suite and all the other things all on one floor.
 Move right in and start enjoying this beautiful home and property.  Main floor living with wonderful master suite and all the other things all on one floor.
 Move right in and start enjoying this beautiful home and property.  Main floor living with wonderful master suite and all the other things all on one floor.
 Move right in and start enjoying this beautiful home and property.  Main floor living with wonderful master suite and all the other things all on one floor.
 Move right in and start enjoying this beautiful home and property.  Main floor living with wonderful master suite and all the other things all on one floor.
ÊMove right in and start enjoying this beautiful home and property. ÊMain floor living with wonderful master suite and all the other things all on one floor.
The home has about $200,000 in recent improvements including a new shed, additional parking area, lighting inside and out, remote controlled security system, zoned climate control, speakers throughout decks and large hot tub.
The home has about $200,000 in recent improvements including a new shed, additional parking area, lighting inside and out, remote controlled security system, zoned climate control, speakers throughout decks and large hot tub.
The home has about $200,000 in recent improvements including a new shed, additional parking area, lighting inside and out, remote controlled security system, zoned climate control, speakers throughout decks and large hot tub.
The home has about $200,000 in recent improvements including a new shed, additional parking area, lighting inside and out, remote controlled security system, zoned climate control, speakers throughout decks and large hot tub.
The home has about $200,000 in recent improvements including a new shed, additional parking area, lighting inside and out, remote controlled security system, zoned climate control, speakers throughout decks and large hot tub.
The home has about $200,000 in recent improvements including a new shed, additional parking area, lighting inside and out, remote controlled security system, zoned climate control, speakers throughout decks and large hot tub.
The home has about $200,000 in recent improvements including a new shed, additional parking area, lighting inside and out, remote controlled security system, zoned climate control, speakers throughout decks and large hot tub.
This nearly new home is situated nicely on Holland, MichiganÕs west coast for great sunsets with a super deep lot, nice privacy, and a sandy beach,
This nearly new home is situated nicely on Holland, MichiganÕs west coast for great sunsets with a super deep lot, nice privacy, and a sandy beach,
    "This nearly new home is situated nicely on Holland, Michigan’s west coast, for great sunsets with a super deep lot, nice privacy and a sandy beach. It’s one of the few that have held up well with the super high lake levels," said Andrea Crossman, associate broker and waterfront specialist for Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt Realty.  "Move right in and start enjoying this beautiful home and property.  Main floor living with wonderful master suite and all the other things all on one floor."

    The estate is designed with 4,781 square feet and has four bedrooms, four full baths and one half bath. There's also a lower walkout level with two private entrances, a kitchenette and second laundry.

    Nearly $200,000 in upgrades have recently gone into the home, including a new shed, additional parking, lighting inside and out, a remote-controlled security system, zoned climate control, speakers throughout the decks and a large hot tub.  

    Located at 5395 Lakeshore, the two-garage estate was built in 2011 and is priced at $2,850,000.

    See the listing here:

    jbrown@detroitnews.com

    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/real-estate/2020/05/01/mi-dream-home-custom-cottage-lake-michigan-has-private-beach-2-garages/3033362001/