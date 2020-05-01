Located on Lake Michigan between Holland and Grand Haven, just south of Pigeon Lake, is a custom-built cottage that features a beach area — complete with low bluff — all on 1.75 acres of private grounds.

"This nearly new home is situated nicely on Holland, Michigan’s west coast, for great sunsets with a super deep lot, nice privacy and a sandy beach. It’s one of the few that have held up well with the super high lake levels," said Andrea Crossman, associate broker and waterfront specialist for Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt Realty. "Move right in and start enjoying this beautiful home and property. Main floor living with wonderful master suite and all the other things all on one floor."

The estate is designed with 4,781 square feet and has four bedrooms, four full baths and one half bath. There's also a lower walkout level with two private entrances, a kitchenette and second laundry.

Nearly $200,000 in upgrades have recently gone into the home, including a new shed, additional parking, lighting inside and out, a remote-controlled security system, zoned climate control, speakers throughout the decks and a large hot tub.

Located at 5395 Lakeshore, the two-garage estate was built in 2011 and is priced at $2,850,000.

Located between Holland and Grand Haven, south of Pigeon Lake, this custom Cottage-Craftsman style home is great for entertaining and enjoying the Lakeshore. (Photo: Next Door Photography)

