Situated along 80 feet of Bay Harbor sits a large custom-built estate with a new private dock and enough space for personal watercraft. 

MI Dream Home: $4.3 Million, Bay Harbor Estate
A front view of the home.
A front view of the home. Kidd & Leavy Real Estate Co. LLC
A rear view of the home.
A rear view of the home. Kidd & Leavy Real Estate Co. LLC
Three garages are attached to the home.
Three garages are attached to the home. Kidd & Leavy Real Estate Co. LLC
A new private dock and plenty of room for your jet-skis or boat,
A new private dock and plenty of room for your jet-skis or boat, Kidd & Leavy Real Estate Co. LLC
A spacious backyard at the rear of the home.
A spacious backyard at the rear of the home. Kidd & Leavy Real Estate Co. LLC
A view from the second level of the front entrance and dining room.
A view from the second level of the front entrance and dining room. Kidd & Leavy Real Estate Co. LLC
A view of the kitchen
A view of the kitchen Kidd & Leavy Real Estate Co. LLC
The dining room.
The dining room. Kidd & Leavy Real Estate Co. LLC
A view of the lake from the living room.
A view of the lake from the living room. Kidd & Leavy Real Estate Co. LLC
A view of the expanded living room.
A view of the expanded living room. Kidd & Leavy Real Estate Co. LLC
A view of the lake from the living room.
A view of the lake from the living room. Kidd & Leavy Real Estate Co. LLC
A lake front view from the home office.
A lake front view from the home office. Kidd & Leavy Real Estate Co. LLC
One of six bedrooms in the home.
One of six bedrooms in the home. Kidd & Leavy Real Estate Co. LLC
The master bathroom.
The master bathroom. Kidd & Leavy Real Estate Co. LLC
One of six bedrooms in the home.
One of six bedrooms in the home. Kidd & Leavy Real Estate Co. LLC
A lake view from one of the six bedrooms.
A lake view from one of the six bedrooms. Kidd & Leavy Real Estate Co. LLC
A panoramic view from the master bedroom.
A panoramic view from the master bedroom. Kidd & Leavy Real Estate Co. LLC
A view of one of the six bedrooms in the home.
A view of one of the six bedrooms in the home. Kidd & Leavy Real Estate Co. LLC
The expansive lower level family room complete with bar, games.
The expansive lower level family room complete with bar, games. Kidd & Leavy Real Estate Co. LLC
The expansive lower level family room complete with bar, games.
The expansive lower level family room complete with bar, games. Kidd & Leavy Real Estate Co. LLC
A view of the bar in the lower level family room.
A view of the bar in the lower level family room. Kidd & Leavy Real Estate Co. LLC
One of six bedrooms in the home.
One of six bedrooms in the home. Kidd & Leavy Real Estate Co. LLC
An easy walkout to your spacious newly decked waterfront patio.
An easy walkout to your spacious newly decked waterfront patio. Kidd & Leavy Real Estate Co. LLC
A lake view from the spacious backyard.
A lake view from the spacious backyard. Kidd & Leavy Real Estate Co. LLC
An aerial view of the home.
An aerial view of the home. Kidd & Leavy Real Estate Co. LLC
    Pat Levy, owner of Kidd & Leavy Real Estate, said, "If you want to be a part of Bay Harbor, this 'Up North' home offers everything you could want with a boat in your back yard and all high end finishes throughout!"

    The floor-to-ceiling windows offer panoramic views of the water from nearly every room, including the kitchen that's furnished with granite countertops.

    The 7,600-square-foot property is designed with six bedrooms, five full baths and two half baths.

    Other design elements include a two-sided fireplace in the living room, many decks and balconies, and a lower-level family room that features a bar and easy access to a new deck waterfront patio.

    The property is being offered fully furnished with many new items, power shades and updated electronics. It also comes with an adjacent buildable lot for privacy and an extra 80-feet of waterfront. Just a short walk away are the amenities at the Bay Harbor Yacht Club and Village at Bay Harbor.

    Located at 1180/1170 Vista Drive, the estate is priced at $4,299,000.

    See the listing here:

