Situated along 80 feet of Bay Harbor sits a large custom-built estate with a new private dock and enough space for personal watercraft.

Pat Levy, owner of Kidd & Leavy Real Estate, said, "If you want to be a part of Bay Harbor, this 'Up North' home offers everything you could want with a boat in your back yard and all high end finishes throughout!"

The floor-to-ceiling windows offer panoramic views of the water from nearly every room, including the kitchen that's furnished with granite countertops.

The 7,600-square-foot property is designed with six bedrooms, five full baths and two half baths.

Other design elements include a two-sided fireplace in the living room, many decks and balconies, and a lower-level family room that features a bar and easy access to a new deck waterfront patio.

The property is being offered fully furnished with many new items, power shades and updated electronics. It also comes with an adjacent buildable lot for privacy and an extra 80-feet of waterfront. Just a short walk away are the amenities at the Bay Harbor Yacht Club and Village at Bay Harbor.

Located at 1180/1170 Vista Drive, the estate is priced at $4,299,000.

A rear view of the home. (Photo: Kidd & Leavy Real Estate Co. LLC)

See the listing here:

