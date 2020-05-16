MI Dream Home: Lodge on Cisco Chain of Lakes
The main lodge has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and an expansive great room with an open floor plan.
The main lodge has a large deck and stone walkway.
Three-car garage matches the wood design of the home.
The main lodge is surrounded by large trees.
The property features more than a mile of lake frontage.
The main lodge has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and an expansive great room with an open floor plan.
The property also includes a guest house that offers lake view opportunities and is located on a small rise overlooking the lake and peninsula.
The stone base of the lodge matches the wall.
The main lodge has lots of trees and a stone wall on one side.
A screened-in gazebo.
The main lodge has a porch and stone barbecue area.
The property has more than 22 acres and over a mile of lake frontage.
The kitchen with a double oven.
The guest house provides three bedrooms, two bathrooms, sauna, great room, a lower level family room and three handcrafted split-stone fireplaces.
The guest house provides three bedrooms, two bathrooms, sauna, great room, a lower-level family room and three handcrafted split-stone fireplaces.
One of three bedrooms.
Family rooms on both the upper and lower levels of the home.
The master bedroom in the lodge.
The guest house provides three bedrooms, two bathrooms, sauna, shown here.
A stone wall with the garage in the background.
The main lodge has a large, screened-in porch.
A large kitchen with dining area in the guest house.
The large kitchen in the lodge is open to the great room.
The main lodge has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and an expansive great room with an open floor plan with a split-rock fireplace.
The main lodge has an expansive great room with a vaulted ceiling.
The main lodge has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and an expansive great room with an open floor plan.
On the main floor of the lodge is a master suite with a private bathroom and walk-in closet.
On the main floor of the lodge is a master suite with a private bathroom and walk-in closet.
The main lodge has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and an expansive great room with an open floor plan.
The guest house also has a wrap-around deck.
The property features a mile of lake frontage.
In the case boat accommodation is needed, a grandfathered wet boat house and fish cleaning room add to the property's lake experience.
    Right on the Cisco chain of lakes in the Upper Peninsula, near the Michigan-Wisconsin border, sits a Watersmeet property with a main lodge nestled on the narrows of a privately owned peninsula.

    The property, which is currently being offered under its appraised value, is one of the largest privately held properties in the Cisco chain with more than 22 acres and over a mile of lake frontage.

    "The property in its location on a peninsula leaves you feeling like you've found paradise on earth. When you're there, everything feels right in the world," said Linda Thornton, Comptroller at Carleton College, who is responsible for management of the property until its sale.

    The property was gifted to Carleton College, a small liberal arts school in Minnesota, by two alumni from the class of 1963 and the college took over management of the property in 2018. The school is now looking to profit off the sale of the estate.

    The main lodge has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and an expansive great room with an open floor plan. On the main floor of the lodge is a master suite with a private bathroom and walk-in closet.

    Family rooms on both the upper and lower levels of the home and a screened porch allow for quiet reading and rowdy zones for kids and guests to run simultaneously.

    The property also includes a guest house that offers lake view opportunities and is located on a small rise overlooking the lake and peninsula. The guest house provides three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a sauna, a great room, a lower level family room and three hand crafted split stone fireplaces. The building also has a wrap-around deck. 

    If boat accommodation is needed, a grandfathered wet boat house and fish cleaning room add to the property's lake experience. 

    Located at 19055 E Fish Hawk Lake Rd, the property is priced at $2,450,000.

    See the listing here.

    ecarter@detroitnews.com

