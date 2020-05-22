MI Dream Home: Bay Harbor
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

The home includes five bedrooms, three full baths, one half bath and two fireplaces at 3740 N. Beach Street in Bay Harbor, Mich.
The home includes five bedrooms, three full baths, one half bath and two fireplaces at 3740 N. Beach Street in Bay Harbor, Mich. Phoenix Photographic
Fullscreen
The home includes five bedrooms, three full baths, one half bath and two fireplaces at 3740 N. Beach Street in Bay Harbor, Mich.
The home includes five bedrooms, three full baths, one half bath and two fireplaces at 3740 N. Beach Street in Bay Harbor, Mich. Phoenix Photographic
Fullscreen
The kitchen is open to the living area.
The kitchen is open to the living area. Phoenix Photographic
Fullscreen
The kitchen features built in microwave, stainless appliances and seating area.
The kitchen features built in microwave, stainless appliances and seating area. Phoenix Photographic
Fullscreen
The home includes five bedrooms, three full baths, one half bath and two fireplaces at 3740 N. Beach Street in Bay Harbor, Mich.
The home includes five bedrooms, three full baths, one half bath and two fireplaces at 3740 N. Beach Street in Bay Harbor, Mich. Phoenix Photographic
Fullscreen
One of the bedroom suites.
One of the bedroom suites. Phoenix Photographic
Fullscreen
One of the bedroom suites.
One of the bedroom suites. Phoenix Photographic
Fullscreen
One of the bedroom suites with large bathroom.
One of the bedroom suites with large bathroom. Phoenix Photographic
Fullscreen
One of the bedroom suites with large bathroom.
One of the bedroom suites with large bathroom. Phoenix Photographic
Fullscreen
One of five bedrooms.
One of five bedrooms. Phoenix Photographic
Fullscreen
One of three full baths.
One of three full baths. Phoenix Photographic
Fullscreen
One of five bedrooms.
One of five bedrooms. Phoenix Photographic
Fullscreen
One of three full baths.
One of three full baths. Phoenix Photographic
Fullscreen
One of five bedrooms.
One of five bedrooms. Phoenix Photographic
Fullscreen
A family room with a stone fireplace and bar.
A family room with a stone fireplace and bar. Phoenix Photographic
Fullscreen
One of the living areas with a view of Lake Michigan.
One of the living areas with a view of Lake Michigan. Phoenix Photographic
Fullscreen
One of five bedrooms.
One of five bedrooms. Phoenix Photographic
Fullscreen
Home has a walkout lower level.
Home has a walkout lower level. Phoenix Photographic
Fullscreen
It's a short walk to the Bay Harbor Swim Club.
It's a short walk to the Bay Harbor Swim Club. Phoenix Photographic
Fullscreen
It's a short walk to the Bay Harbor Swim Club.
It's a short walk to the Bay Harbor Swim Club. Phoenix Photographic
Fullscreen
It's a short walk to the Bay Harbor Swim Club.
It's a short walk to the Bay Harbor Swim Club. Phoenix Photographic
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Views of Lake Michigan are visible from almost every room of this Bay Harbor estate located just minutes away from the Great Lakes Center for the Arts, shopping and dining selections.

    Built in 2006, the 3,276-square-foot property includes five bedrooms, three full baths, a half bath, wood floors and two fireplaces.

    There's also a walkout lower-level with family room and wet bar, in addition to the chance to see the sunset from a large wrap-around porch or either private balconies attached to the bedroom suites.

    Nearby is the Bay Harbor Swim Club with a fitness center.

    Complete with a pool, paved drive and two garages, the home, at 3740 N. Beach, is priced at $1,499,000.

    See the listing here:

    Recent listings:

    Bay Harbor estate with floor-to-ceiling windows comes fully furnished

    Custom-built cottage has private beach, two garages and recent renovations

    Five-bedroom waterfront estate on Lake Macatawa is perfect for boating enthusiast

    Spacious Northern Michigan condo comes completely furnished

    Royal Oak town house has built-in appliances and private heated garage

    See all at: detroitnews.com/business/real-estate

    jbrown@detroitnews.com

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/real-estate/2020/05/22/mi-dream-home-waterfront-estate-has-balconies-attached-bedrooms/5220371002/