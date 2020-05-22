Views of Lake Michigan are visible from almost every room of this Bay Harbor estate located just minutes away from the Great Lakes Center for the Arts, shopping and dining selections.

Built in 2006, the 3,276-square-foot property includes five bedrooms, three full baths, a half bath, wood floors and two fireplaces.

There's also a walkout lower-level with family room and wet bar, in addition to the chance to see the sunset from a large wrap-around porch or either private balconies attached to the bedroom suites.

Nearby is the Bay Harbor Swim Club with a fitness center.

Complete with a pool, paved drive and two garages, the home, at 3740 N. Beach, is priced at $1,499,000.

See the listing here:

