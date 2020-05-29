A waterfront estate in Northville with views over Parkshore Lake offers its owners the opportunity to spend summer months walking to their own beach.

Built in 2001, this five-bedroom property with two-story ceilings is designed with a great room, kitchen with a granite island, stainless steel appliances, a large formal dining room, breakfast nook and Trex decking.

A second-floor master suite is complete with a sitting room and a two-sided fireplace, bath with jetted tub, a sitting makeup area and a walk-in closet, measuring 24 by 8 feet.

Buy Photo The great room overlooking Parkshore Lake. (Photo: Drone Your Home,LLC, The Detroit News)

A bridge overlooks the great room and separates the master and princess suites from two additional bedrooms and Jack and Jill bath.

Other highlights include a first floor front living room and library/den and crown molding throughout the 4,136-square-foot estate.

A walk-out basement includes a 36-by-21 foot family room, granite wet bar with two fridges and new dual zoned furnaces.

Located at 17577 Parkshore, the home is priced just over a million dollars ($1,030,000).

