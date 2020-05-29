MI Dream Home for sale on Parkshore Lake in Northville
A drone view of Parkshore Lake where a five-bedroom, 4,136-square-foot, single-family home is located at 17577 Parkshore Dr. in Northville. Built in 2001, the two-story great room offers views looking out over Parkshore Lake with four-full baths and two-half baths. The island-granite kitchen comes with stainless-steel appliances. A bridge overlooks the great room and separates the master & princess suite from two other bedrooms and Jack-n-Jill bath. The walk-out basement has a 36 x 21 family room, granite wet bar with two refrigerators and new dual-zoned furnaces for sale for $1,030,000 by Mark DeMers with RE/MAX Classic in Novi.
This is the front of the residence.
The front entrance.
The great room with overlooking balcony.
The great room overlooking Parkshore Lake.
The dining room.
The family room.
The kitchen.
The kitchen with a granite island.
The kitchen overlooks the lake.
Looking down on the great room from the bridge.
The master bedroom.
The master bedroom.
The master bathroom.
A walk-in closet.
Another bedroom. \
The study.
An exercise room in the basement.
A pool table in the basement.
The granite wet bar in the basement.
An elevated patio.
A view of the lake.
A view of the rear of the house.
A drone view of the front of the house and the lake.
A drone view of the rear of the house and the lakeshore.
    A waterfront estate in Northville with views over Parkshore Lake offers its owners the opportunity to spend summer months walking to their own beach.

    Built in 2001, this five-bedroom property with two-story ceilings is designed with a great room, kitchen with a granite island, stainless steel appliances, a large formal dining room, breakfast nook and Trex decking.

    A second-floor master suite is complete with a sitting room and a two-sided fireplace, bath with jetted tub, a sitting makeup area and a walk-in closet, measuring 24 by 8 feet. 

    A bridge overlooks the great room and separates the master and princess suites from two additional bedrooms and Jack and Jill bath.

    Other highlights include a first floor front living room and library/den and crown molding throughout the 4,136-square-foot estate.

    A walk-out basement includes a 36-by-21 foot family room, granite wet bar with two fridges and new dual zoned furnaces.

    Located at 17577 Parkshore, the home is priced just over a million dollars ($1,030,000).

    See the listing here:

