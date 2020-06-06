LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Enjoy a quiet peaceful setting as the owner of a Bay Harbor estate located at the end of the street with 112-feet of waterfront along Lake Michigan. There's also another 294 feet of waterfront on Village Harbor, complete with a private 40-foot slip that offers room for more boats.

Bay Harbor estate with views of Lake Michigan
Bay Harbor estate has views of Lake Michigan, five bedrooms all with water views, five full baths, an elevator, an open floor plan for entertaining, gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, fireplace and Crestron home automation and lighting control system.
The rear of the house with waterfront on Lake Michigan.
The rear of the house with waterfront on Lake Michigan. Phoenix Photographic
Living area with views of Lake Michigan.
Living area with views of Lake Michigan. Phoenix Photographic
Living area with views of Lake Michigan.
Living area with views of Lake Michigan. Phoenix Photographic
Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops.
Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops. Phoenix Photographic
Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops
Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops Phoenix Photographic
One of five bedrooms.
One of five bedrooms. Phoenix Photographic
One of five bedrooms.
One of five bedrooms. Phoenix Photographic
One of five full bathrooms.
One of five full bathrooms. Phoenix Photographic
One of five full bathrooms.
One of five full bathrooms. Phoenix Photographic
Another of the five bedrooms.
Another of the five bedrooms. Phoenix Photographic
Another of the five bedrooms.
Another of the five bedrooms. Phoenix Photographic
Another of the five bedrooms.
Another of the five bedrooms. Phoenix Photographic
Patio with an in-ground hot tub.
Patio with an in-ground hot tub. Phoenix Photographic
Private 40 foot slip with room for additional boats.
Private 40 foot slip with room for additional boats. Phoenix Photographic
Views of Lake Michigan.
Views of Lake Michigan. Phoenix Photographic
Views of Lake Michigan.
Views of Lake Michigan. Phoenix Photographic
Patio with an in-ground hot tub.
Patio with an in-ground hot tub. Phoenix Photographic
Views of Lake Michigan from patio.
Views of Lake Michigan from patio. Phoenix Photographic
Views of Lake Michigan with landscaping.
Views of Lake Michigan with landscaping. Phoenix Photographic
Views of Lake Michigan with landscaping.
Views of Lake Michigan with landscaping. Phoenix Photographic
Views of Lake Michigan.
Views of Lake Michigan. Phoenix Photographic
Views of Lake Michigan with landscaping.
Views of Lake Michigan with landscaping. Phoenix Photographic
Views of Lake Michigan.
Views of Lake Michigan. Phoenix Photographic
Private 40 foot slip with room for additional boats.
Private 40 foot slip with room for additional boats. Phoenix Photographic
    Each of the five bedrooms has views of the water. There are also five full baths.

    The 4,000-square-foot property is designed with a large open floor plan, gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, fireplace, cathedral ceilings and Crestron home automation and lighting control system.

    A patio with in-ground hot tub offers views of the sunset and landscaping.

    Built in 2000, the house is located at 3200 Village Harbor and is priced at $2,195,000.

    See the listing here:

    See all at:  detroitnews.com/business/real-estate

    jbrown@detroitnews.com

