Enjoy a quiet peaceful setting as the owner of a Bay Harbor estate located at the end of the street with 112-feet of waterfront along Lake Michigan. There's also another 294 feet of waterfront on Village Harbor, complete with a private 40-foot slip that offers room for more boats.

Each of the five bedrooms has views of the water. There are also five full baths.

The 4,000-square-foot property is designed with a large open floor plan, gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, fireplace, cathedral ceilings and Crestron home automation and lighting control system.

A patio with in-ground hot tub offers views of the sunset and landscaping.

Built in 2000, the house is located at 3200 Village Harbor and is priced at $2,195,000.

