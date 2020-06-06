MI Dream Home: Bay Harbor estate has elevator and over 400 feet of water frontage
Enjoy a quiet peaceful setting as the owner of a Bay Harbor estate located at the end of the street with 112-feet of waterfront along Lake Michigan. There's also another 294 feet of waterfront on Village Harbor, complete with a private 40-foot slip that offers room for more boats.
Each of the five bedrooms has views of the water. There are also five full baths.
The 4,000-square-foot property is designed with a large open floor plan, gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, fireplace, cathedral ceilings and Crestron home automation and lighting control system.
A patio with in-ground hot tub offers views of the sunset and landscaping.
Built in 2000, the house is located at 3200 Village Harbor and is priced at $2,195,000.
See the listing here:
