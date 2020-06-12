It's been more than four decades since Owls Nest, the historic flagship cottage at Macatawa Park, has been offered for sale.

The 4,508-square-foot property, built in 1896, sits along Lake Michigan with the Big Red Lighthousevisible from its front yard.

"Nothing compares to summers spent in the cottage community of Macatawa, and this historic cottage embodies the feeling of days gone by you've only heard about in stories," said Kersh Ruhl, associate broker/manager for Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt.

The estate, which has an abundance of Old-World charm, is designed with six bedrooms and four full baths.

Other features include a front porch, two staircases, original woodwork, and an attic large enough to be personalized and converted into a more usable space. There's also parking for up to four vehicles.

Located at 735 Lakeside with 71 feet of water frontage, the single-family residence is priced at $1,750,000.

See the listing here:

