MI Dream Home: Owls Nest cottage
The Owls Nest estate, which has an abundance of old world charm, is designed with six bedrooms and four full baths.
The Owls Nest estate, which has an abundance of old world charm, is designed with six bedrooms and four full baths.
The Owls Nest estate, has 71 feet of water frontage and is priced at $1,750,000.
The cottage has a large front porch overlooking Lake Michigan.
The cottage has a large front porch overlooking Lake Michigan.
The cottage has a large front porch overlooking Lake Michigan.
The cottage has a large front porch overlooking Lake Michigan.
The Owls Nest estate has an abundance of original woodwork and two fireplaces, one of which is visible here.
The Owls Nest estate has an abundance of original woodwork.
The Owls Nest estate has an abundance of original woodwork.
The Owls Nest estate, which has an abundance of Old-World charm, is designed with six bedrooms and four full baths.
The Owls Nest estate has an abundance of original woodwork.
The Owls Nest estate has an abundance of original woodwork.
The Owls Nest estate has an abundance of original woodwork.
The Owls Nest estate has an abundance of original woodwork.
One of six bedrooms.
One of six bedrooms.
One of six bedrooms.
One of six bedrooms.
One of six bedrooms.
One of six bedrooms.
Many windows provide ample natural light.
One of six bedrooms.
Many windows provide ample natural light.
The Owls Nest estate, which has an abundance of Old-World charm, is designed with six bedrooms and four full baths.
The Owls Nest estate, which has an abundance of old world charm, is designed with six bedrooms and four full baths.
A mud room for beach wear and towels.
One of four full baths, this one featuring a free standing shower with bathtub.
One of four full baths.
Parking for up to four vehicles.
One of four full baths.
One of four full baths.
One of four full baths.
The attic is large enough to be personalized and converted into a more usable space.
The 4,508 square foot property, built in 1896, sits along Lake Michigan with the Big Red Lighthouse visible from its front yard.
    It's been more than four decades since Owls Nest, the historic flagship cottage at Macatawa Park, has been offered for sale.

    The 4,508-square-foot property, built in 1896, sits along Lake Michigan with the Big Red Lighthousevisible from its front yard. 

    "Nothing compares to summers spent in the cottage community of Macatawa, and this historic cottage embodies the feeling of days gone by you've only heard about in stories," said Kersh Ruhl, associate broker/manager for Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt.

    The estate, which has an abundance of Old-World charm, is designed with six bedrooms and four full baths.

    Other features include a front porch, two staircases, original woodwork, and an attic large enough to be personalized and converted into a more usable space. There's also parking for up to four vehicles.

    Located at 735 Lakeside with 71 feet of water frontage, the single-family residence is priced at $1,750,000.

    See the listing here:

    jbrown@detroitnews.com

