Nestled on top of a dune overlooking Lake Michigan, in the midst of more than 25 acres of private forest, this lakeshore estate in Montague is perfect for entertaining friends and family.

The single family estate offers floor to ceiling windows, stone fireplaces spaced across three buildings, all connected by a sprawling deck with panoramic forest and lake views. The property offers its pool spa, outdoor dining area and proximity to Lake Michigan.

And if friends or family want to stay a few days, that's no problem either as the property's three separate living quarters have nine bedrooms, eight bathrooms and 8,000 square feet of living area.

The main home also features a fitness facility, sauna and steam room and wine grotto.

"I think it's extremely unique in the fact that it has 25 acres and over 500 feet of beach frontage," said listing agent Andrea Crossman of Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt. "One of the remarkable things this year is that it still has a beach."

Crossman also said that a new owner would also likely be able to place a helipad on the property, a question she says has come up with potential buyers.

The property, which has been named "The Dunes" was featured in the mansion section of the July 7, 2016 issue of the Wall Street Journal.

Located at 20 Peppers Trail with 576 feet of water frontage, the single-family estate is priced at $6,300,000.

A view from the deck looking at the main house. (Photo: Roger Wade, Photographs by Roger Wade, styling by Debra Grahl)

