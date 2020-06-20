Dream Home: $6.3 Million, Lake Michigan estate.
Vertical view of the main house from the south facade. The main home features a fitness facility, sauna and steam room and a wine grotto. Roger Wade, Photographs by Roger Wade, styling by Debra Grahl
Overall view of main house with deck, bridge and stairway to Lake Michigan from upper deck of south pod. Electric car parked on bridge is the transportation to garage 1/4 mile away on steel bridge. Roger Wade, Photographs by Roger Wade, styling by Debra Grahl
A view from the deck looking at the main house. Roger Wade, Photographs by Roger Wade, styling by Debra Grahl
A view from the rooftop deck of the main house looking out to Lake Michigan. Roger Wade, Photographs by Roger Wade, styling by Debra Grahl
Looking from the west facade of main house to the south pod. Roger Wade, Photographs by Roger Wade, styling by Debra Grahl
The main deck with circular stairway to the main house with a view of Lake Michigan. Roger Wade, Photographs by Roger Wade, styling by Debra Grahl
The main deck with a view of Lake Michigan. Roger Wade, Photographs by Roger Wade, styling by Debra Grahl
Detail view of the west facade. Roger Wade, Photographs by Roger Wade, styling by Debra Grahl
Vertical view from the south pod at sunset. Roger Wade, Photographs by Roger Wade, styling by Debra Grahl
A view from the deck looking at the main house at twilight. Roger Wade, Photographs by Roger Wade, styling by Debra Grahl
The main house rooftop deck at twilight looking into the lounge with a view of Lake Michigan. Roger Wade, Photographs by Roger Wade, styling by Debra Grahl
A view from the south pod and steel bridge at twilight looking out to Lake Michigan. Roger Wade, Photographs by Roger Wade, styling by Debra Grahl
The rooftop deck at twilight looking into the lounge with a view of Lake Michigan. Roger Wade, Photographs by Roger Wade, styling by Debra Grahl
The grotto with walk in wine cooler. Roger Wade, Photographs by Roger Wade, styling by Debra Grahl
The spa bathroom. The home has eight bathrooms. Roger Wade, Photographs by Roger Wade, styling by Debra Grahl
A view of the living room, kitchen and stairway. Roger Wade, Photographs by Roger Wade, styling by Debra Grahl
The master bathroom. Roger Wade, Photographs by Roger Wade, styling by Debra Grahl
The master bedroom. The home has nine bedrooms. Roger Wade, Photographs by Roger Wade, styling by Debra Grahl
The guest house living and dining areas. Roger Wade, Photographs by Roger Wade, styling by Debra Grahl
The south pod bedroom. Roger Wade, Photographs by Roger Wade, styling by Debra Grahl
A view of the living room, kitchen and stairway looking out to Lake Michigan. Roger Wade, Photographs by Roger Wade, styling by Debra Grahl
The living room, dining room and fireplace with a view of Lake Michigan. Roger Wade, Photographs by Roger Wade, styling by Debra Grahl
    Nestled on top of a dune overlooking Lake Michigan, in the midst of more than 25 acres of private forest, this lakeshore estate in Montague is perfect for entertaining friends and family.

    The single family estate offers floor to ceiling windows, stone fireplaces spaced across three buildings, all connected by a sprawling deck with panoramic forest and lake views. The property offers its pool spa, outdoor dining area and proximity to Lake Michigan.

    And if friends or family want to stay a few days, that's no problem either as the property's three separate living quarters have nine bedrooms, eight bathrooms and 8,000 square feet of living area.

    The main home also features a fitness facility, sauna and steam room and wine grotto.

    "I think it's extremely unique in the fact that it has 25 acres and over 500 feet of beach frontage," said listing agent Andrea Crossman of Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt. "One of the remarkable things this year is that it still has a beach."

    Crossman also said that a new owner would also likely be able to place a helipad on the property, a question she says has come up with potential buyers.

    The property, which has been named "The Dunes" was featured in the mansion section of the July 7, 2016 issue of the Wall Street Journal. 

    Located at 20 Peppers Trail with 576 feet of water frontage, the single-family estate is priced at $6,300,000.

    See the listing here:

    ecarter@detroitnews.com

    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/real-estate/2020/06/20/montague-home-nestled-dune-overlooking-lake-michigan/3192184001/