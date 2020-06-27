MI Dream Home: Estate on Lake Sherwood
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

The 5,592 square foot estate, built in 2002,has five bedrooms, six baths, and a private sandy beach, dock and boat launch on all sports Lake Sherwood.
The 5,592 square foot estate, built in 2002,has five bedrooms, six baths, and a private sandy beach, dock and boat launch on all sports Lake Sherwood. Picasa, KW Showcase Realty
Fullscreen
The 5,592 square foot estate, built in 2002,has five bedrooms, six baths, and a private sandy beach, dock and boat launch on all sports Lake Sherwood.
The 5,592 square foot estate, built in 2002,has five bedrooms, six baths, and a private sandy beach, dock and boat launch on all sports Lake Sherwood. KW Showcase Realty
Fullscreen
The 5,592 square foot estate, built in 2002,has five bedrooms, six baths, and a private sandy beach, dock and boat launch on all sports Lake Sherwood.
The 5,592 square foot estate, built in 2002,has five bedrooms, six baths, and a private sandy beach, dock and boat launch on all sports Lake Sherwood. KW Showcase Realty
Fullscreen
The 5,592 square foot estate, built in 2002,has five bedrooms, six baths, and a private sandy beach, dock and boat launch on all sports Lake Sherwood.
The 5,592 square foot estate, built in 2002,has five bedrooms, six baths, and a private sandy beach, dock and boat launch on all sports Lake Sherwood. Picasa, KW Showcase Realty
Fullscreen
The 5,592 square foot estate, built in 2002,has five bedrooms, six baths, and a private sandy beach, dock and boat launch on all sports Lake Sherwood.
The 5,592 square foot estate, built in 2002,has five bedrooms, six baths, and a private sandy beach, dock and boat launch on all sports Lake Sherwood. Picasa, KW Showcase Realty
Fullscreen
A deck on the upper level.
A deck on the upper level. Picasa, KW Showcase Realty
Fullscreen
A patio and hot tub.
A patio and hot tub. Picasa, KW Showcase Realty
Fullscreen
The 5,592 square foot estate, built in 2002,has five bedrooms, six baths, and a private sandy beach, dock and boat launch on all sports Lake Sherwood.
The 5,592 square foot estate, built in 2002,has five bedrooms, six baths, and a private sandy beach, dock and boat launch on all sports Lake Sherwood. Picasa, KW Showcase Realty
Fullscreen
The 5,592 square foot estate, built in 2002,has five bedrooms, six baths, and a private sandy beach, dock and boat launch on all sports Lake Sherwood.
The 5,592 square foot estate, built in 2002,has five bedrooms, six baths, and a private sandy beach, dock and boat launch on all sports Lake Sherwood. Picasa, KW Showcase Realty
Fullscreen
A double staircase leads to the upper level.
A double staircase leads to the upper level. Picasa, KW Showcase Realty
Fullscreen
This cove is being used as a music room.
This cove is being used as a music room. Picasa, KW Showcase Realty
Fullscreen
This room is being used as a study.
This room is being used as a study. Picasa, KW Showcase Realty
Fullscreen
A large open living area with one of the fireplaces.
A large open living area with one of the fireplaces. Picasa, KW Showcase Realty
Fullscreen
A large open living area with one of the fireplaces.
A large open living area with one of the fireplaces. Picasa, KW Showcase Realty
Fullscreen
A large open living area on the side opposite of the double staircase.
A large open living area on the side opposite of the double staircase. Picasa, KW Showcase Realty
Fullscreen
A large open living area with one of the fireplaces.
A large open living area with one of the fireplaces. Picasa, KW Showcase Realty
Fullscreen
A large kitchen with an island.
A large kitchen with an island. Picasa, KW Showcase Realty
Fullscreen
Ceramic features can be found in all baths, the kitchen and breakfast room.
Ceramic features can be found in all baths, the kitchen and breakfast room. Picasa, KW Showcase Realty
Fullscreen
A large kitchen with an island.
A large kitchen with an island. Picasa, KW Showcase Realty
Fullscreen
Ceramic features can be found in all baths, the kitchen and breakfast room.
Ceramic features can be found in all baths, the kitchen and breakfast room. Picasa, KW Showcase Realty
Fullscreen
Ceramic features can be found in all baths, the kitchen and breakfast room.
Ceramic features can be found in all baths, the kitchen and breakfast room. Picasa, KW Showcase Realty
Fullscreen
One of the living areas with bar.
One of the living areas with bar. Picasa, KW Showcase Realty
Fullscreen
A living area on the upper level with a fireplace.
A living area on the upper level with a fireplace. Picasa, KW Showcase Realty
Fullscreen
The laundry room.
The laundry room. Picasa, KW Showcase Realty
Fullscreen
The walkway between the double staircase.
The walkway between the double staircase. Picasa, KW Showcase Realty
Fullscreen
The master bedroom with fireplace.
The master bedroom with fireplace. Picasa, KW Showcase Realty
Fullscreen
The master bedroom with fireplace.
The master bedroom with fireplace. Picasa, KW Showcase Realty
Fullscreen
The master bedroom with master bath.
The master bedroom with master bath. Picasa, KW Showcase Realty
Fullscreen
The master bath.
The master bath. Picasa, KW Showcase Realty
Fullscreen
The master bedroom with fireplace.
The master bedroom with fireplace. Picasa, KW Showcase Realty
Fullscreen
The ceramic bathtub in the master bath.
The ceramic bathtub in the master bath. Picasa, KW Showcase Realty
Fullscreen
One of the living areas.
One of the living areas. Picasa, KW Showcase Realty
Fullscreen
One of six bathrooms.
One of six bathrooms. Picasa, KW Showcase Realty
Fullscreen
One of five bedrooms.
One of five bedrooms. Picasa, KW Showcase Realty
Fullscreen
One of five bedrooms.
One of five bedrooms. Picasa, KW Showcase Realty
Fullscreen
One of five bedrooms.
One of five bedrooms. Picasa, KW Showcase Realty
Fullscreen
One of six bathrooms, all with ceramic features.
One of six bathrooms, all with ceramic features. Picasa, KW Showcase Realty
Fullscreen
One of five bedrooms.
One of five bedrooms. Picasa, KW Showcase Realty
Fullscreen
One of six bathrooms, all with ceramic features.
One of six bathrooms, all with ceramic features. Picasa, KW Showcase Realty
Fullscreen
One of five bedrooms.
One of five bedrooms. Picasa, KW Showcase Realty
Fullscreen
A living and dining area.
A living and dining area. Picasa, KW Showcase Realty
Fullscreen
A living and dining area.
A living and dining area. Picasa, KW Showcase Realty
Fullscreen
One of the living areas.
One of the living areas. Picasa, KW Showcase Realty
Fullscreen
One of the six bathrooms, all with ceramic features.
One of the six bathrooms, all with ceramic features. Picasa, KW Showcase Realty
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Spacious living awaits the new owner of a waterfront property in Commerce Township.

    The 5,592-square-foot estate, built in 2002, has five bedrooms, six baths, and a private sandy beach, dock and boat launch.

    “This is the builder's own home with great lake living on private all sports Lake Sherwood, just minutes from charming downtown Milford,” said Randy Wilcox, associate broker for KW Showcase Realty.

    Other design elements include four fireplaces, two of which are double-sided; a main floor master suite, a main dining room with an abundance of Italian porcelain accented with inlaid granite, and there's also a foyer and music room.

    Ceramic features can be found in all baths, the kitchen and breakfast room. And, large open areas provide plenty of space for entertaining guests and enjoying various recreational activities.

    The unfinished part of the basement offers storage of such large items as jet skis and more.

    Located at 3439 Commerce, this estate is priced at $1,245,000. 

    See the listing here:

    Recent listings:

    Own a part of Michigan's history with a 4,508-square-foot cottage

    Bay Harbor estate has elevator and over 400 feet of water frontage

    Northville waterfront estate has two-story ceilings and views of Parkshore Lake

    Waterfront estate has private balconies off the bedrooms

    Bay Harbor estate with floor-to-ceiling windows comes fully furnished

    See all at: detroitnews.com/business/real-estate

    jbrown@detroitnews.com

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/real-estate/2020/06/27/mi-dream-home-waterfront-home-commerce-township-has-private-beach/3244374001/