Spacious living awaits the new owner of a waterfront property in Commerce Township.

The 5,592-square-foot estate, built in 2002, has five bedrooms, six baths, and a private sandy beach, dock and boat launch.

“This is the builder's own home with great lake living on private all sports Lake Sherwood, just minutes from charming downtown Milford,” said Randy Wilcox, associate broker for KW Showcase Realty.

Other design elements include four fireplaces, two of which are double-sided; a main floor master suite, a main dining room with an abundance of Italian porcelain accented with inlaid granite, and there's also a foyer and music room.

Ceramic features can be found in all baths, the kitchen and breakfast room. And, large open areas provide plenty of space for entertaining guests and enjoying various recreational activities.

The unfinished part of the basement offers storage of such large items as jet skis and more.

Located at 3439 Commerce, this estate is priced at $1,245,000.

